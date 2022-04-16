THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A festival full of beans!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Located firmly in that weird little “notch” on the northeast side of Coles County, whose existence I’m sure some dad or granddad who has metal detectors, water diviners and surveying equipment in their garage could explain to me in great detail, I present to you … Oakland.

If Charleston was the town I most associated with Sunday afternoon trips with the parents to local car lots so they could browse without being hassled while I listened to Roxette on a Walkman in the backseat, then Oakland was known by me for our family’s yearly visit to the Cornbread and Beans Festival, your destination place to get your fill of a viscous, yellow suspension full of pukey-colored beans and chunks of pink meat; a substance that, and I don’t want to be dramatic, could kill me if one small droplet ever touched my mouth.

Once I figured out the name of the festival wasn’t the “Ham and Beans Festival,” because let’s not undersell the cornbread that I no doubt hung onto like a dry, crumbly lifeline since it was the only thing there I could eat without gagging so hard I’d see stars, the archives finally started to pay out.

I found an item from the 11th annual festival in 1959 that described 35,000 bowls of that slop being served (“with machine like” precision) and a 1987 article by JG-TC writer Janice Hunt with a headline that described the festival as being a “real gas,” thus robbing me of making a similar flatulence-related joke, featuring some, let’s just say, evocative, quotes from interviewees like from Dale Greathouse who, after sitting down at a table with two bowlfuls, just in case they’d run out, said “The beans are good.” Well, geez. Dale, don’t put too fine a point on it.

But at a festival like this, sure you come for the ham and beans, but you really stay for the entertainment, like the 1985 festival which featured an appearance by Kirby Grant who was the airplane-flying rancher Schuyler "Sky" King on the television series “Sky King,” that ran for 72 episodes over four reasons between 1951 and 1959. That’s not nothing, folks. I mean, if Nick Mancuso from NBC’s “Stingray” ever showed up to Bagelfest, trust me, I’d be first in line.

Folks, you know I love my music, but any event where you load your audience up with beans and set them loose to jitterbug around a hot summer pavilion is one I’d want to stay far away from. But still, if you absolutely must get out there on the dance floor clinging to the desperate hope all that cornbread will act as a thickening agent, Red Foley’s Ozark Jubilee played the aforementioned 1959 festival, and I literally did a double take at my screen when I found the promotional photo of country music trio Dave and Sugar, who played the 1989 festival, a group who’s every existence seems to have been predicated as an excuse for a hairy dude named “Dave” to continually be photographed in the middle of a sandwich between two scared-looking blonde ladies in acid wash jeans.

I’ll give you this: The Cornbread and Beans Festival always did have a lot of trailers of oddball junk for sale, and I’d usually walk away with something or other for my time, like bags of plastic Army soldiers and alien critters that I’d use to try to design my own board game on a piece of leftover countertop back home; a copy of Detective Comics No. 308 from 1962, featuring the sole appearance of elemental-based villain “The Flame-Master,” which would be worth around 100 bucks now if hadn’t been all chewed up when I bought it; and a Bantam paperback copy of “How to Master the Video Games,” by Tom Hirschfeld, a book promising all the tips on already-ancient arcade games that my local haunt had long gotten rid of and that now, nearly 35 years later, I have full access to on several different platforms, no quarters required, so it looks like I’m finally going to ace my score on “Wizard of Wor.”

But you can only distract your poor kid with baubles and trinkets for so long before you’d have to get around to the food tent, leading to an incident where, after watching my father positively beam at finally getting his own steaming hot bowl of ham and beans, along came a man of, let’s just say …Dickensian proportions, wearing something out of the Junior Samples collection, who plopped himself down across from us at a long picnic table with his bowl, took a sip, twisted up his face into a jowly grimace and promptly croaked “Where the salt! It’s no good without salt!” through spittly lips at his wife, who my memory has replaced with that cackling Muppet always sitting on Jabba the Hutt, dealing with her own disappointment after discovering that the “coleslaw” she had glopped onto a cardboard tray because no plates were available was actually just a big pile of onions.

This tableau formed such a collective moment of unnecessary beyond-city-limits rural trauma that I think we all made a mental agreement on the drive back home that we could probably skip the festival the next year … and forever, although my dad sure sounded disappointed about it.

Archival searches on my part couldn’t confirm if the Cornbread and Beans Festival is still in existence or not. As much as I’ve groused here, it would be a shame if this particular light went out in our corner of the world. Although I did find mention of it in several “Glancing Back” columns and similar retrospective columns, which makes sense, I guess, as these kinds of historical matters, like cornbread and beans, have a tendency to repeat on you.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

