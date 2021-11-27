THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A heaping helping of Turkey Day leftovers

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looks like you made it through yet another Thanksgiving. The family has been fed, the leftovers have been packed away in the fridge and now you’ve got some time to yourself with the newspaper and some coffee.

So maybe it’s time for me to reach into my own personal Tupperware and reheat some of my own very best “leftovers” from the “It’s time to write a Thanksgiving column” file — a file I start adding to early each year so I don’t end up just writing about “Alice’s Restaurant” again, like I really want to.

A quick search though the “throwback” folder on my desktop reveals four clippings marked “Thanksgiving,” none of which I feel like writing a whole column about now: A 1974 ad from Wolf Furniture in Mattoon for self-cleaning ovens asking if you “spend more time in the oven than the turkey” (because you’re cleaning it); A 1979 ad from 3-D Discount for a holiday music sale featuring a whole lot of Kenny Rogers and Anne Murray (including the mild Canuck’s definitive Christmas album); a 1990 ad for Shield of Shelter insurance on Lake Land Boulevard featuring a heartfelt illustration of a child with a bowl haircut and wearing a pilgrim’s blouse giving thanks in front of a turkey; and finally our good friends at Radio Shack with a 1982 Black Friday sale, that offers a great opportunity for consumers to let their families down on Christmas by skipping that Atari in favor of a “TandyVision One,” which appears to just be an off brand Intellivision.

My next best idea was to cover some kind of old-timey Thanksgiving TV Movie. My selection was a 1986 Disney film called “A Thanksgiving Promise,” starring Beau Bridges, Lloyd Bridges, Jason Bateman and Courtney Thorne Smith all attempting to help an “ailing goose” meant for the Thanksgiving dinner table, eventually realizing they love the little guy too much to let him get eaten so they band the entire community together to keep it from the oven.

Sadly, while I found proof in our old TV listings that this movie was still kicking around our cable packages as recently as the late ‘90s, I wasn’t able to find what I really wanted: a nice promotional photo of Beau Bridges grinning at a goose or hugging a duck.

So, from the absolute bottom of my notebook comes an idea only to be used if the eighth hour is upon me, the 1986 thriller “The Morning After,” which was apparently released on Christmas day but didn’t limp its way into Mattoon until three months later because the theaters here thought it was more important to screen “The Golden Child,” “Three Amigos,” “Star Trek IV,” and for you folks in Charleston… (ahem), “Song of the South.” Here’s hoping you got a bootleg of that one.

And just why does this movie qualify for this column? Well, If you think you had a stressful Thanksgiving morning trying to nail that tricky green bean casserole recipe, that’s nothing compared to Jane Fonda, who stars as an over the hill actress with a drinking problem who gets her Turkey Day started by waking up next to a sleazy girlie magazine photographer who has a knife in his chest.

Did she do it? She sure can’t remember, so she panics and tries to flee L.A. but ends up meeting the only person who seems to want to help, a hayseed ex-cop from Bakersfield with some antiqued views on minorities but who appears to have her best interests at heart.

As a thriller, it’s weak sauce. You’re going to find yourself asking a lot of questions all the way through and there’s only so many characters that could be involved, with a third potential suspect so abruptly thrown into the mix in the last few moments that I had to run to a movie spoiler website to try to figure out the technics of the plot, and I’m still not sure what happened.

And neither is this movie or the characters in it, with involved parties literally just admitting that yeah…maybe this one person is guilty, maybe they aren’t, who knows? All followed by a syrupy love monologue in a cheap-looking hospital room set and a final shot of Fonda sticking out her tongue real awkwardly before neon purple credits roll over some lite jazz.

The biggest question? Why was it important that any of this take place over Thanksgiving? Other than a bank not being open and Jeff Bridges having to scrounge up deli turkey for a candlelight dinner, it never comes up again.

My best guess? I loved the moment where Fonda emerges from the dead man’s swanky L.A. loft and out into the blazing hot and oh-so quiet streets for the same reasons that I liked the obscure movie “Miracle Mile,” which is like this except only at night and with people not trying to beat a murder rap but instead trying to avoid an incoming nuclear missile, or, as per the time, the “why’s the dump closed” moment in Alice’s Restaurant.

The outside world works a little differently on Thanksgiving; while everyone’s inside enjoying the food and family, the rest of your town is still there, just a little quieter, perhaps a tad more “off.”

That’s something I’m going to remember as I emerge from Castle Clint tomorrow morning to make my way to my Thanksgiving dinner; oops…when I started this column, Thanksgiving was over, wasn’t it? I guess I really just confused the heck out of you, didn’t I?

I know I should have picked “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” instead. Still, the column’s almost finished at this point, which means, to use the goose from “A Thanksgiving Promise” to help paraphrase an expletive-laden scene from “Planes, Trains”, I’m fouled.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

