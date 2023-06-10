Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Francis Ford Coppola re-released “The Godfather Part III” to theaters last year, he retitled it “The Godfather: Coda,” because even though it’s three hours long, features the same characters and continues the same storyline, it’s not a “sequel,” it’s a “coda.”

If that sounds like a distinction without a difference, then bear with me as I present to you this “coda” to May’s Summer Movie Showcase, delayed by a week for reasons I’ll get to, 1990’s Gen-X high school angst classic “Pump Up the Volume.”

How I came to realize that it’s a classic is a story that begins with a friend of mine doing the worst possible thing someone could do to someone as self-obsessed as I: Pay me a compliment. Namely, that I reminded her of Christian Slater from this movie.

I can’t help but think, after watching it for the first time, she didn’t mean the “cool” Christian Slater as he appeared on the poster as “Happy Harry,” the teen pirate radio DJ secretly broadcasting from his bedroom; but instead dowdy, everyday high school doofus “Mark.” And if you’re wondering how in the world someone in the production crew managed to make peak Christian Slater look nerdy, they just put him in a denim pullover, flounced his hair into a loose flop of a pompadour and gave him those glasses with big round lenses so that he looked like the Encyclopedia Britannica kid. It’s how I did it at that age.

Needless to say, with its angsty teen rebellion set to a soundtrack of late 80s college rock heard only by eager listeners on their car radios while parked in the best reception spots in the middle of nowhere, who then bring the home-recorded tapes to school the next day to spread the word, “Pump Up the Volume” is 100% my thing.

What surprised me most about it though was the unexpected turn it takes into serious territory when, after the death of a distraught caller-in to the program, Mark walks like a ghost through the next school day, hardly saying a word to anyone, watching the classmates who make up his rabid listenership trying to deal with what’s happened and knowing that come Friday night, as “Harry,” he’s going to have to try to help them make sense of it.

Which is why, like “The Breakfast Club” before it, it’s a movie that probably should have been seen by teenagers because it tried to tackle the topics that, as corny as it sounds…were on teens’ minds. A task many of you stopped spending time on years ago.

But hey, some of us never stop trying to prove our eternal solidary with youth; like say, the hip English teacher in this movie, who laughs at tapes of Harry’s antics as the rest of the faculty in the breakroom frowns, and who gets thrown out on her ear for daring to stand up to the evil principal secretly using a ban-Harry crackdown to accomplish her own nefarious academic goal, which is revealed during the film’s third act showdown involving Harry pulling off a daring final broadcast via a mobile recording rig while the entire student body protests in the face of the local police and the FCC, who apparently are authorized to mobilize the National Guard.

That kind of teacher, in real life, might even try showing this movie to a class today. They probably should, even though, since we’re at a time when we’re still banning books for dumb reasons, that same teacher might have to quickly throw a tarpaulin over the TV because of the truly righteous, yet still very innocent, love scene between Harry and the goth-lite library chick who managed to figure out his identity in a way that you’d think someone else would have thought to do already…by staking out his P.O. box. Ahh, the days before email, right?

So yeah, fans of ‘80s cinema who think they’ve seen it all, haven’t, until they track this one down. And don’t make me give you the “no year zero” speech, because yes, 1990 is still the ‘80s. Also, I’m serious: you’re really going to have to “track it down,” literally, because the reason this entire column was delayed a week was because it’s not available for streaming…anywhere. Guess that whole “no more video stores” thing really blew up in everyone’s face, didn’t it?

Which is why I’m glad that that my opinion about having to actually buy this movie on Blu-Ray changed from “Ugh...now I own Pump Up the Volume” to “Wow…now I own Pump Up the Volume,” followed by plans to buy and frame the movie poster for my music nook.

Heck, come Bagelfest time, I’m half-tempted to stage my own pirate broadcast by projecting the entire movie on a bedsheet hanging out of a window. I might even act out some of the monologues. Don’t think I haven’t been practicing.

OK, look, I’m not quite Christian Slater. But that doesn’t mean I’m not totally unlike Christian Slater either. No, I don’t have a pirate radio station, despite half-drawn up plans to use untwisted wire hangers as an antenna tied into my vintage amp. But I’ve got a weekly column. That’s like a radio show, right? Except you read it.

I don’t know if it’s still a thing that copies of the paper somehow just appear strewn across the folding tables of some of our finer laundromats in the area, but if it is, and you’re up late waiting on the driers, and you’re reading me right now, let me sign off by paraphrasing ol’ Happy Harry: It’s your life. Take charge of it. Spill your guts out. Pick a name. Steal the page. Read hard. And support physical media.