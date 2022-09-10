THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A printing press in your own home

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Would you believe me if I said that the number one invention in human history was the printing press? Hey, that’s what I read once.

Makes sense. If it wasn’t for the printing press, you’d be reading Throwback on handwritten legal pad paper I’ve taped to random bulletin boards around town. And don’t think that idea doesn’t appeal to me.

But printing presses are big, noisy, greasy, things, which means the idea of actually having a miniature version of one in your own home was probably a big deal. For which I bring to you the humble typewriter, that one time fixture of your home office that’s now…well, yeah, just where is your typewriter? Where are any of the typewriters?

I still have nightmares about wandering the upper floors of a creepy building where I used to work that was filled with the detritus of electronic tools left behind, row after row of discarded computer towers and monitors lined up like tombstones just collecting dust. But typewriters? Who’s still got those around?

The first mention of a typewriter in the Journal Gazette goes all the way back to the July 19, 1878, “Mattoon Weekly Gazette” in an odd little piece describing what life was like at the New York Herald, including a mention of a sole typewriter on the desk of the chief editorial writer so that the staff could compare notes and prepare the “melange” for the next morning’s issue. Even I’ve never used that word here…except maybe for the one column I wrote about “Dune.”

So that’s great for professionals, but when did typewriters become something you could pick up from fine advertisers in the March 17, 1889, Journal like the “Franklin Educational Company” out of Chicago or the “Smith Premier Typewriter Company” out of St. Louis, to help your little scholar-in-training out?

According to a 1945 article on typewriters, “what a good band is to dancing, the typewriter is to school work, promoting smooth and simplified homework, making study a pleasant task,” that “the typewriter actually eliminates extra time in preparing school material and stimulates better thinking” and that typewriters “inspire neatness, mental uplift and a more pleasant approach to school tasks besides encouraging (ahem)…him…to expand his studies and often developing a creative urge to write.” Guess you girls will just have to be content with the Easy Bake oven in the other room.

Now, I can’t speak much to the “mental uplift” jazz, but I will say I did once have a typewriter and yeah, it inspired me to write. I don’t remember the year and I don’t remember the model, although a cursory glance through Google Images, using the only descriptors I could recall, revealed that it was similar to the “Easy Touch Typewriter” brand manufactured by Buddy L back in the ‘70s, with a space bar built into the yellow outer housing and with action on the keys so high you had to push each one all the way down to the very crust of the planet just to type a semicolon; and you know I love my semicolons.

And in those days before I met a little dude named Super Mario, I remember having a lot of fun with that typewriter, banging away on half-finished little projects like my weekly newsletter reporting the various goings-on in the Walker household like: “Why are we out of David Bowie ‘Labyrinth’ Dixie cups in the bathroom? The Clint News I-Team investigates!”

Eventually, we did end up with a “real” typewriter, by which I mean one of those fancy “electronic” ones, you know, with the little LED window and that was smart enough to make you feel stupid by beeping every single time you found yourself unable to spell “celieing,” I mean “ceiling”.

I’m positive my dad bought it, always one for a cool gadget, that guy. Weird, because I’m also positive we already had a computer in the house. But hey, always good to have a backup plan in case the power goes out. Wait, then the typewriter wouldn’t work, would it? Maybe he just got a good deal.

I never got to put that typewriter to the test, though. By the time I wrote my first “real” long form paper, in Ms. Nolan’s sophomore year term paper class, on censorship in rock music (natch), we were already well onto WordPerfect.

That new-fangled tech could still get you into trouble though, as I remember I once tried saving a paper not on the hard drive but on a cursed floppy that caused the family computer to lock up and send the paper disappearing into oblivion.

Thankfully, dear old dad was around to, with the help of “DOS For Dummies,” yank the corrupted remnants of my paper out of the metadata on that floppy. But still, that would have been a perfect occasion for me to pull out that typewriter and kick it old school.

But what would have happened if that had broken down too? I mean, otherwise I would have had to knock on the door of “Don’s Typewriter Repair,” conveniently located just down the street from my grandparents, in a cool little out-building in someone’s yard that I was always fascinated with every Thanksgiving when I’d walk down the alley to the Hawthorne School playground. Goodness if it’s still not listed as a business on Google Maps.

Here’s hoping “Don’s” still available for advice because I’m this close to trying to write an entire Throwback column with that electronic typewriter. And while I’m sure I remember how to set a margin, I’m willing to bet I’d get one sentence in before I’d get a sock stuck in the carriage somehow.

If so, and if Don’s not, and if you see a blank space in your paper where Throwback should be, consult your local bulletin board.