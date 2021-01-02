THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A rockin' New Year's with the old fogeys

First up on the stage was The Temptations, who in their twentieth year were still doing their thing, with two of their original members, and lip-synching a song from their then-current album called “Do You Really Care,” a serviceable slice of Minneapolis-sound party funk. They also performed two more times, the first being a spruced up arrangement of “Just My Imagination” with those percolating ‘80s guitars that I’m a sucker for like the ones in “Nightshift” by The Commodores, a band that maybe also should have been considered for the gig given that “Nightshift” earned them a Grammy that year.

Tears for Fears was clearly the marquee act of the night, given their hits and the age they appealed to, but imagine my disappointment when the words “Via Satellite” appeared on the screen as the band mimed their way through “Shout” and “Head Over Heels” on a stage in an empty venue somewhere in London. Tears-leaders Curt and Roland at least had the courtesy to offer a charming “Happy New Year” at the end to assuage the hurt feelings of the viewer and the young folks in the Hollywood studio who thought they were getting Tears for Fears live and instead were about to get The Four Tops.