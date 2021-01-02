THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A rockin' New Year's with the old fogeys

For those of us living in the middle of the country, there was only one way to see how the rest of America was spending their New Year’s Eve: the annual late night party that was “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” one of those old-timey TV traditions that you can’t help but wonder if it’s still around like the Jerry Lewis Telethon or Nightline.
So let’s tune in to “Rocking New Year” from the evening of Dec. 31, 1985. Surprisingly, Dick Clark only hosts about five brief segments live from Times Square, with headphones that would look at home on a Huey pilot, before signing off the very second the ball dropped and throwing the rest of the evening to a pre-recorded Bandstand-meets-senior prom music revue hosted by Ted McGinley from “Love Boat” and “Dynasty’s” Emma Samms, who charmed me just as much today as she did when I was too young to know exactly why.
1985 was a big year in music, right in that sweet spot when the promise of New Wave was still a thing, and pop music was getting all Prince-afied and funky. But there’s only so much money allotted for ABC’s late night programming budget, which at the time consisted solely of hair care products for Ted Koppel, so what we get here are the efforts of a well-meaning producer clearly trying to balance what the “kids” are listening to with more affordable down-the-middle fare for boring old fogies staying in that night.
First up on the stage was The Temptations, who in their twentieth year were still doing their thing, with two of their original members, and lip-synching a song from their then-current album called “Do You Really Care,” a serviceable slice of Minneapolis-sound party funk. They also performed two more times, the first being a spruced up arrangement of “Just My Imagination” with those percolating ‘80s guitars that I’m a sucker for like the ones in “Nightshift” by The Commodores, a band that maybe also should have been considered for the gig given that “Nightshift” earned them a Grammy that year.
Tears for Fears was clearly the marquee act of the night, given their hits and the age they appealed to, but imagine my disappointment when the words “Via Satellite” appeared on the screen as the band mimed their way through “Shout” and “Head Over Heels” on a stage in an empty venue somewhere in London. Tears-leaders Curt and Roland at least had the courtesy to offer a charming “Happy New Year” at the end to assuage the hurt feelings of the viewer and the young folks in the Hollywood studio who thought they were getting Tears for Fears live and instead were about to get The Four Tops.
The Four Tops weren’t able to adjust their baroque Motown stylings to the ‘70s the way The Temptations were, and thusly were bonafied oldies by ‘85. But they also had a new album out they needed to promote, and did so with a typically dramatic ballad called “Don’t Tell Me That It’s Over” that I actually liked. Later they whipped out the old chestnut “Reach Out (I’ll Be There)” but lip-synched to the original track from the ‘60s that’s so instantly familiar that it shattered whatever illusion they were actually singing live, and sounded really odd as a sea of youngsters dressed like Molly Ringwald and Ducky tried to figure out how to dance to it.
I’m sure Dick Clark himself pulled some strings to get Barry Manilow, a dude who the ‘80s absolutely erased from existence, to make an appearance. At least Neil Diamond managed to get reclaimed by hipsters of 2000s, but poor old Barry’s adherence to Tin Pan Alley kept him perpetually square and relegated to gigs like this, sitting on a stool in front of a bunch of bored youngsters slow dancing to the absolutely tuneless “Just Another New Year’s Eve,” which isn’t exactly “Same Auld Lang Syne.” Someone get the hook.
You’d think things would kick into gear with The Motels, but they were a little past their sell-by date in ’85, as their two big hits, “Suddenly Last Summer” and “Only the Lonely” were back in ’82 and ’83. Their herky-jerky new songs “Cries and Whispers” and “Icy Red” added the touch of New Wave the young folks in the audience were craving, but also probably weren’t memorable enough to get any of them running over to Coconuts after the gig to pick up their new record. I mean geez, were Mr. Mister or The Romantics not available?
For counter-programming I give you The Judds, a duo that’s always given me the creeps, but they gave it their all with two of the jauntier tracks from their current album, “Have Mercy” and the Eddie Rabbit-ish strummer “Rockin’ with the Rhythms of the Rain,” a song that at least has the word “Rock” in the title. Give them credit, they actually got a few whoops, hollers and handclaps from the kids in attendance, so maybe the Left Coast likes a little cornball now and then too. Although I sure hope Wynonna had a talk with her mom about her dance moves.
The evening winds down with a lot of commercials for Juicy Fruit and Dr. Pepper, and some last pre-scripted flirting between the hosts including a brush-off punchline from Samms that I correctly guessed (“Shuffleboard”) before The Temptations come out for a sweet but perfunctory version of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” for an audience clearly eying the exits.
Finally a “goodnight everyone” from the hosts who lean in for a New Year’s kiss before one of them chickens out at the last second — I can’t tell which — causing them to bump noses before telling us they’ll see us again for “Rocking New Year’s ‘87!”
Did they? Well…what are you doing next New Year’s Eve?
