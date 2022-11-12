THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A story about a song inside a movie

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In an continued effort to provide you with only the comfiest, coziest of entertainment as we plunge into the holiday season, I bring to you a puzzler.

It entered my life while glancing at one of those sad little kiosks of moldy old TV show collections in those big plastic clamshell bricks of DVDs, sure to disappoint any gift receiver who opens that wrapping to see a badly photoshopped picture of Ponch and John staring back at them from a 200 disc set of 3,000 episodes, and trying to figure out just how long they’ll have to display it on a shelf before shipping it off to Goodwill.

“All six Kenny Rogers Gambler Movies in One Collection” screamed the box I saw, leaving me flush with the relief that I’ve already been there and done that. Yet, as I rolled my cart away, something continued to stick in my craw.

“Wait. Six Gambler movies? Weren’t there only five,” I screamed at the poor person restocking the 2% milk.

Because yes, when last I left off with my good friend Kenny’s TV movie career, via his legendary character “Brady Hawkes” and his adventures in the Old West continually on the way to a big poker game out in San Francisco that he doesn’t get to until the fourth movie, things wrapped up with 1994s desultory “Gambler V: Playing for Keeps,” the one that tried to get you to believe that Kenny was handing out spare ammo to Butch and Sundance just before the soldados rolled in.

Back when I wrote the infamous “Gambler column” I managed to watch a whopping 13 hours of Kenny-content in in a week, and now that discount box of movies has the gall to tell me I missed one? So back I went and looked at what was being sold in that case and discovered that on top of all five Gambler movies they were nice enough to throw in his 1981 CBS TV-Movie “Coward of the County” as a kicker. And all at once I knew that, like it or not, I was back in the Kenny Rogers business.

So for some context, “Coward of the County” is based off the “hit” song of the same name that I don’t remember. I probably shouldn’t be so snarky about the “hit” part of that, because the song, from his eighth LP, 1979’s “Kenny,” actually reached number one on both country and pop charts that year, which speaks to what pop music was like before Spandau Ballet told us that this much is true.

It also took Kenny eight albums before calling one “Kenny”? What in the world were the previous seven called? “Ken”? “K.R.”? “K. Gers”?

Like “The Gambler,” the song was one of those story-songs you got a lot of in the 70s, this one about a young man, the titular “coward,” who keeps a deathbed promise from a father with a violent past to keep calm at all times because “you don’t have to be a fight to be a man,” a promise tested after an assault on his girlfriend leads to a final confrontation with “The Gatlin Boys,” a title that, yes, apparently made the actual Gatlin Brothers a little angry.

Although, for any of you longtime Throwback readers who remember my column about The Nashville Network, you may recall the last time the Super Gatlin Brothers showed up in this space they were schilling for their then-upcoming “Great Gatlin Getaway” concert and pictured resplendent in beach wear in a tableau that made the cover to Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s “Love Beach” album look like the poster for Magic Mike by comparison.

The song’s a loping little toe-tapper, sounding like “The Gambler” but turned inside out and with some woodblock hits and faint plinks of yacht rock keyboards thrown in; just four minutes of Kenny gently croaking a country tall tale into your ear, perhaps too closely, like a perverse Brundle-fly hybrid of Barry White and Will Rogers, although I’d like to continue to make the case that nothing about Kenny Rogers is really “country.” He was a soft 70s crooner at heart who just happened to sing about rural stuff. There’s no twang in his music, no swing, no truck with any definable country sound from Bakersfield to Nashville, which also means that, upon further listen, there’s nothing in this song that explicitly says it has to be happening in the Old West either.

Surprise! Despite what the grainy WCIA promo image of ol’ Kenny in a cowboy hat implies, the movie actually takes place in a small southern town in 1941 just before and after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. And if you’re wondering how a four minute song with as many key changes as verses stretches out over the course of a 90-minute movie, raise your voices up in joy because it doesn’t.

Technically, everything important in the song happens in the last 10 minutes; that’s including the disturbing assault by the Gatlin Boys, upsetting considering that this was the channel of the Dukes and Sheriff Lobo, and the final barfight, which, despite a great “locking the door moment,” isn’t exactly “The Ninth Configuration” in terms of intensity, as the dopey honkey-tonk music kicks in and all the other patrons start swinging bottles.

And well lookee there if Kenny clearly didn’t beg the producers for a pointless twist that could make it possible for his pastor-mentor character to start throwing haymakers too. Because man of God or not, sometimes you’re not gonna take it anymore. At least what’s what my Twisted Sister 45 taught me a few years later. Why didn’t they ever make a movie about them?