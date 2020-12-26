THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A tale of shops and sauces

Here, in the quiet space between Christmas and New Year’s, I take a moment to reflect on the loss, or soon to be loss in one case, of two more Mattoon businesses.
Two more of those things that some of us may not have thought about in a while because, well, why? It’s not like they were going anywhere, right?
Let’s start off with what for most of you is the big one. The recent announcement of the planned closure of the Cross County Mall’s very own J.C. Penney.
I never intended this column to be an ongoing chronicle of my own history with the mall, but it’s what it’s turned into from time to time as I’m called upon to man my lonely post and mourn the loss of another store. Goodness knows I’ve done it before: from Radio Shack to Sears, to Kirlin’s Hallmark and Carson’s and Payless and GNC. And now here I am again.
Folks, you probably don’t need me to tell you that J.C. Penney wasn’t a huge fixture in my life growing up, given that it wasn’t exactly on the “fun side” of the mall. Once you got west of that gazebo it was nothing but clothes and a Walgreen’s that I still miss today. But if the end of summer was approaching, you were probably going to lose at least two Saturday afternoons to Penney’s as your parents dragged you around looking for acceptable pants.
And at that age, there’s no decision that means more to your parents than those Bugle Boys. Fair enough, they were the ones footing the bill. But still, there comes a moment for all young men, when you become aware that the roominess of your pants shouldn’t be discussed out loud in a forum as public as the Penney’s dressing room.
And even if you did make it through that without being spotted by someone from school, when selection was done, don’t think you could escape to the Mister Music, kid. You still need shoes.
No snarky comment from me this week on the changing nature of retail — the ways and means by which we buy things. I get enough black T-shirts and pants as gifts to last me years. Lately I only found myself walking through J.C. Penney as a shortcut to get from the JG-TC offices and back into the mall to hit the GNC or stretch my legs at a flea market.
And talk about lonely posts, there was always someone at that quiet back register, by the children’s clothes and a few racks of toys to give kids something to hope for while mom pondered bedding.
Whoever was standing there, upon spotting the orange neck strap of my JG-TC lanyard, would always give me a nod and a smile, and I’d smile back, fellow mall workers both. And if it’s true that they’re asking customers to tell corporate via the surveys at the bottom of their receipts to save our store, then this column is dedicated to their efforts.
At least they can see the future coming. Not like the Long John Silver’s on Charleston Avenue that apparently folks just drove by one evening to see the sign coming down. Personally, I had to find out about that thanks to someone in the community telling us via the news tip form on our website.
I think I was the first person to see it come into the email, at which point, after forwarding it to Rob Stroud, I was overcome with a ravenous desire for fried fish, French fries, slaw and hushpuppies all served in a greasy cardboard box. An urge I knew I was going to be forever helpless to sate.
I texted a friend about this and he said “When’s the last time you’ve actually been to Long John Silver’s?” I called him a food snob. Look, anyone who would go on record as ever saying Long John’s was their favorite place to eat is someone who should also be on a watch list of some kind.
But in the words of Harvey Keitel from “U-571,” when you sea dogs needed your salt, sir, you knew Long John’s was your opportunity to hear your footfalls on those wood planks, vault the prickly mooring lines, ring the brass bell and climb aboard for adventure and the opportunity to pretend you were in the galley on The Pequod and argue over fried shrimp which of you gets to be Queequeg.
In high school the guitarist for our ill-rehearsed but scrappy garage band worked night at Long John’s, and on those hot weekend nights the rest of us would gather there near the end of his shift, when rules were lax, and make an entire meal of cardboard boats of free crispies crushed up into a slurry of tartar sauce and malt vinegar while working on set lists for performances we’d yet to have and never would.
You know what really makes me mad? We’ll never find out why they scuttled the ship on us. You read the article. Corporate just simply didn’t return our calls. I mean, why should they? Forget that if one them screwed up on a pie chart or PowerPoint they’d sure as heck have to answer for it with their bosses. But take a restaurant away from some cow-town in the flatlands? Easy peasy.
Which means we’re left with an abandoned building that will always look just like an old Long John Silver’s, at least until it becomes another insurance or realty place, leaving folks like me with maybe, just maybe, some malt vinegar packets crammed into a “Phantom Menace” promo cup, an entire history of Mattoon told in sauce.
And for those of you in important places who make these types of decisions and don’t answer our calls, this is me not smiling back at you.
