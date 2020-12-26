THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A tale of shops and sauces

Folks, you probably don’t need me to tell you that J.C. Penney wasn’t a huge fixture in my life growing up, given that it wasn’t exactly on the “fun side” of the mall. Once you got west of that gazebo it was nothing but clothes and a Walgreen’s that I still miss today. But if the end of summer was approaching, you were probably going to lose at least two Saturday afternoons to Penney’s as your parents dragged you around looking for acceptable pants.

And at that age, there’s no decision that means more to your parents than those Bugle Boys. Fair enough, they were the ones footing the bill. But still, there comes a moment for all young men, when you become aware that the roominess of your pants shouldn’t be discussed out loud in a forum as public as the Penney’s dressing room.

And even if you did make it through that without being spotted by someone from school, when selection was done, don’t think you could escape to the Mister Music, kid. You still need shoes.

No snarky comment from me this week on the changing nature of retail — the ways and means by which we buy things. I get enough black T-shirts and pants as gifts to last me years. Lately I only found myself walking through J.C. Penney as a shortcut to get from the JG-TC offices and back into the mall to hit the GNC or stretch my legs at a flea market.