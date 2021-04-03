THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A thousand words, for only one penny!

Sometimes column ideas come to me in the strangest ways. So there in my mailbox was an imported copy of Pale Waves’ “My Mind Makes Noises,” an album from a band of British Goth gals who I’m sure would be shocked to find out some dude twice their age in an Illinois cowtown was a fan.
I looked at the return address and to my surprise I saw the words “Columbia House.” Is that still a thing?
I’m sure you remember the constant magazine ads tantalizing you with the promise of “12 records for just 1 penny!” And all you had to do was write down some serial numbers or affix a bunch of stamps and boom; you were in the most prestigious music club in town.
The catch? You were now on the hook to purchase, via their constant shower of catalogs, somewhere between six to 10 albums from them at prices that, by the time you factored in shipping, were pretty inflated. Seriously, I don’t ever pay more than 15 bucks for a CD unless it’s an import of Lou Reed’s “Growing up in Public” or…well, Pale Waves.
Of course you know I was once a member, in good standing. I still have the card. What a summer that was, let me tell you. 1994, the World Cup on T.V., and waiting for that big cardboard box to appear on the front porch full of more albums at once than I could afford to buy in a year. And all it cost me was a dry tongue from licking the stamps.
And what a time capsule of the 1990s that box was. Dig this collection: Beck; an album called “Independent Worm Saloon” by a band whose name I don’t think we can print in this paper; Collective Soul; Counting Crows; a Judas Priest double-disc greatest hits; another Best Of from New Order; Nirvana; Rage Against the Machine; Soundgarden; the freaking “Singles” soundtrack; and a 12th album which I want to believe was Green Day but know was probably Bush.
I knew that spending the pandemic year creating a database of my entire record collection just so I could track down this kind of information was going to pay out.
Not to sound like an ungrateful teen hipster dork but I was into some real left of the dial sounds at the time and unfortunately Columbia House wasn’t going to make Jawbreaker, The Didjits, Sugar, Quicksand, Therapy, or Prong available on the forms you’d find in any given TV Guide with “Mad About You” on the cover, so as you can tell I was limited to the more overtly popular selections of the era, some of which I grabbed just to fill out the order.
Despite the guff I got from my metalhead friends at the time, I’ll stand by the New Order though, “Regret” being perhaps my third favorite song of all time. And say what you want about Collective Soul, those albums are warehouses of grunge-lite singles that never were but should have been. Seriously, “Goodnight, Good Guy.” I’ve been talking up that song for over 20 years.
After you navigated the following years of “required” purchases, and mailing back the monthly postcards just to make sure you didn’t get sent something unwanted like “Songs in the Key of X: Music inspired by The X-Files,” you would finally start to see some savings, but mostly in the form of their clearance sale catalogs, which were a boon to perennial cheap bin trawlers like myself.
And that’s where I really scored; and my database can really back me up on this. It’s how I got the one and only album by For Squirrels, a great ‘90s band whose career was cut short by a tragic van accident, and Kraftwerk’s “The Mix” which holds the distinction of being one of the select few albums that someone actually asked me to turn off. In this case, she actually turned my stereo off herself, midway through “The Robots.” Geez, there was only six minutes still to go.
One day, and I’m not sure when, the catalogs just stopped showing up. The last time the Journal ran a help wanted ad from Columbia House’s facility in Terre Haute was on December 7, 2001, at an address that, according to Google Maps, is currently an empty looking building with accompanying weedy parking lot, in a business park on the northeast part of town. I was able to do an entire virtual lap all the way around the property, from the entrance to the dumpsters by the loading docks before I got the creeps.
The Fall of House Columbia actually occurred around 2015 when whoever left standing still responsible for the name bellowed bankruptcy from the top of their sad office complex. Zombified tendrils will live on as long half-soused rights-holders try to pitch their plan for “Columbia House 2.0” to confused investors over one too many Aqua-Velvas at the Regal Beagle. Audiophiles of today, keep an eye on your mailboxes.
This only leaves a bigger mystery unsolved. Columbia House in the U.K? It’s coming sometime, maybe? Well, I looked up the address and wouldn’t you know it…. ”Columbia House” in this context is just the name of one particular segment of an anonymous commercial building in the U.K town of Farnborough full of creepy sounding businesses like “LED.CO.UK” and “Bubblegum Balloons.”
So, whoever it was in that building on Apollo Rise Street responsible for par avion-ing an album from a band I’m too old to be jamming out to all the way to the Land of Lincoln just so I’d have a physical copy to put on the shelf between Orr-comma-Benjamin and Pantera, thank you…and thanks for the column, too.
