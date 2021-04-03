THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A thousand words, for only one penny!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the guff I got from my metalhead friends at the time, I’ll stand by the New Order though, “Regret” being perhaps my third favorite song of all time. And say what you want about Collective Soul, those albums are warehouses of grunge-lite singles that never were but should have been. Seriously, “Goodnight, Good Guy.” I’ve been talking up that song for over 20 years.

After you navigated the following years of “required” purchases, and mailing back the monthly postcards just to make sure you didn’t get sent something unwanted like “Songs in the Key of X: Music inspired by The X-Files,” you would finally start to see some savings, but mostly in the form of their clearance sale catalogs, which were a boon to perennial cheap bin trawlers like myself.

And that’s where I really scored; and my database can really back me up on this. It’s how I got the one and only album by For Squirrels, a great ‘90s band whose career was cut short by a tragic van accident, and Kraftwerk’s “The Mix” which holds the distinction of being one of the select few albums that someone actually asked me to turn off. In this case, she actually turned my stereo off herself, midway through “The Robots.” Geez, there was only six minutes still to go.