THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A town of two buildings

Mentions of “Lipsey” came up a lot upon first search through the archives because, as you’d guess, it’s a last name of semi-common usage in the area. I didn’t start getting any real traction until I realized what I was looking for appears to have gone by the name “Lipsey’s Switch,” a sobriquet that belongs on the Midwest folksy-name continuum somewhere between “Hucky’s Fork” and “McClusky’s Hutch.”

For a more in-depth historical explanation I’ll leave it to the dads and granddads of our subscriber base who you can hear exclaiming “Lipsey’s Switch!” while reading the paper at the kitchen table over their farmer’s scramble. I’m sure one of them has a thriller of a tale about how they once dumped their cherried-out G.T.O. in some ditch around there while racing a train.

It’s very well possible that one of them also knows the secrets of the being known as “Uncle Ray,” self-described “Mayor Of Lipsey’s Switch,” a person who was once quite the letter-writer at the time, including one from 1951 that sure includes a lot of “Folksy typin.’”