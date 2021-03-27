THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A town of two buildings

A long time ago I once suggested “Maps and Legends” as the title for a series we were doing on small towns in the area, because why not try to slip a reference to an old R.E.M. song into my hometown paper?
The suggestion went over like a bag of hammers, but hey, I was the new kid at the time. But let it never be said that I don’t hang onto things, because now here I am more than prepared to finally bring “Maps and Legends” back to life.
It’s an idea that popped into my head when I recently caught the word “Lipsey” on a map of the northwest side of Mattoon, an area where I once did my time, two times over. Both as a kid, seeing if I had enough allowance in my wallet to buy the “Masters of the Universe Slime Pit” from the toy section of the old Rural King, and in my twenties, at a friend’s house that has thankfully been razed to the ground since I’m positive it was haunted. I should really tell you the “floating black ball” story when Halloween rolls around. Regardless, I don’t recall ever seeing a sign for “Lipsey” around there, although I could be wrong.
Mentions of “Lipsey” came up a lot upon first search through the archives because, as you’d guess, it’s a last name of semi-common usage in the area. I didn’t start getting any real traction until I realized what I was looking for appears to have gone by the name “Lipsey’s Switch,” a sobriquet that belongs on the Midwest folksy-name continuum somewhere between “Hucky’s Fork” and “McClusky’s Hutch.”
For a more in-depth historical explanation I’ll leave it to the dads and granddads of our subscriber base who you can hear exclaiming “Lipsey’s Switch!” while reading the paper at the kitchen table over their farmer’s scramble. I’m sure one of them has a thriller of a tale about how they once dumped their cherried-out G.T.O. in some ditch around there while racing a train.
It’s very well possible that one of them also knows the secrets of the being known as “Uncle Ray,” self-described “Mayor Of Lipsey’s Switch,” a person who was once quite the letter-writer at the time, including one from 1951 that sure includes a lot of “Folksy typin.’”
This particular missive has something to do with his problems that week attempting to get a good plate of pork and beans; a quest that took him to local eateries real or perhaps imagined as (ahem) “Pete’s Red Front Beanery,” and “Lou’s Castle House” where “Lou” himself had to notify poor “Ray” that there was indeed pork on his plate, he just needed to turn it around and look behind the beans. Ray eventually recommends we stop by something, perhaps made up, called “Aunt Hanner’s Eatatorium,” where you can “git’ a half pig on toast fer’ fifteen cents and by gum, there’s no parking meters.”
An April 20, 1957, photo of a building fire of the “Ray Redding Cannery” solved this mystery, I think, as the cutline says the blaze was set by Redding himself, “known as ‘Uncle Ray’ and the ‘Mayor of Lipsey Switch’”, just to make room for a housing development. It was apparently on Western Avenue somewhere. I spent my teen years on Western but I’ve got no clue as to where this was. A plaque would be nice.
Now let’s take a look at “Diona,” a location that’s always loomed large as a rural legend in my mind because someone, and I can’t remember who exactly, told me it was a town of only two houses. I can’t be the only one who’s fallen down this particular wormhole, because I could see in the archives that a whole bunch of folks made their fair share of clippings from the Jan. 7, 1935, Journal Gazette of a photo feature called “Diona, Johnstown, Farmington: Rich in History.”
It’s from there that I learned that Diona was apparently Abraham Lincoln’s entry point into Coles County on his way to making a home in Decatur; that the town was never “platted” (a term I had to look up), instead having just sprung up “spontaneously as a meeting point in the community;” was once called “Dog Town;” and featured a two-story brick building described as “of L.D. Rothrock” that once contained a general store, a community space, and a lodge for those tricky world-controlling Freemasons. Seriously though, guys, I’m just kidding. Now excuse me while I lock my doors.
Imagine my surprise when I saw on Google Maps that at some point, that weird Google Car with the camera on it had actually ventured down that same long lost country road though Diona and thus I was able to see a crystal clear 360 degree view of what I think is that exact same building, the way it’s standing today, from almost exactly the same angle…perhaps few bricks less.
I mean, how many buildings out in the middle of the haggard rural Illinois scrub has a Masons logo still on the front of it? Not creepy at all.
I tried to find more recent archival mentions of Diona. And when I say “more recent” I mean around the ‘90s, to see how this particular “hamlet,” as it’s referred to in the original article, might have made news during my teenage years. But I only found it mentioned here and there in the occasional birthday or reunion announcement, and yes, plenty of obituaries, almost all people who were “once” of Diona.
Because that’s the way of these little places and legends of places that dot our old maps; they’re all places you once were from, but you moved on. Now face west.
Diona’s “other” building remains a mystery.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
