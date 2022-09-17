THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A truly killer convention

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve written about the Cross County Mall roughly 20 times, going all the way back to the very beginning when I kicked things off in 2015 by waxing nostalgic for the Radio Shack.

Mostly it’s memories of stores now long gone like the Aladdin’s Castle, Waldenbooks, GNC, JC Penney, Kmart and even the Kirlin’s Hallmark, for crying out loud. Although sometimes it’s been about the flea markets and, about three times prior, CIL-Con, the semi-annual paranormal and supernatural convention which returned to the mall last weekend after a several-year absence.

And so did I, stepping through those central automatic doors to discover …empty tables and a few folks pushing hand carts around. Well, it was only 1 p.m. on Friday, so I guess it was too much to expect the vendors at this kind of event to start bending from the waist to lift boxes of spooky wares from their hatchbacks before the sun went down.

I rectified that mistake by returning at sundown, naturally, and that was more like it; for the denizens of the dark world were out in full force, making me feel like the squarest of all possible squares slinking through the crowd of overdressed and underdressed steampunk starship troopers with my lanyard around my neck, holding a banana yellow notebook and hoping to find a treasure or two via the convention’s usual flea market element.

In past years there were two dealers in old Nintendo games and both were sadly absent this year. Over the pandemic, this sad little hobby of mine was positively flooded by bored folks stuck at home with their dusty video game systems, thus sending the prices on old games from the annoying into the impossible. Even the guy who had the crates of Dan Fogelberg records I kept meaning to buy, who had zero interest in my usual witty banter, was long gone.

So I decided to put that little notebook to work by shopping that same downhome charm around to the many other vendors in attendance, starting with the murderers’ row of local authors set up in the central hallway. As a fellow creative, I’m well aware of the desperate “please pay attention to me” look of the unknown writer.

And I tried to pay attention to as many as I could; although most books were the kind of “vampire’s point of view” stuff which ranks up there with Stargate fan-fic in terms of “things you shouldn’t be wasting your creative energy on."

Although there was one lady who wrote a book about interviewing a bridge, who, when I commented “must have been a one-sided conversation” replied “that’s why you interview a different bridge,” a retort that made me feel like my blood sugar was low.

Give credit to author Jeremy David Williams of Shelbyville for bringing his first novel, “The Price of Survival,” to market, supposedly based off an idea he had in high school and with a cover featuring space dreadnoughts and explosions really standing out amidst the usual shadows and succubi at other tables. I made a commitment right there on the spot to buy a copy on my way out once I saw the galactic maps and glossary of weird space names; well, that and the fact the cover also said “Book IV of the Trials of Triangulum” even though it’s the first book in the series. Friend, that’s how you do it.

I had a grand time talking to a guy about his table of vintage Dungeons and Dragons sourcebooks, and reminiscing about similar products we used to buy from Waldenbooks like Dragon Dice or even those “Sagard the Barbarian” game books, a reference that just made .01% of you readers out there freak out, and how we both once had to explain to authority figures that such things weren’t the products of the dark arts, me to my parents and him to his principal, who according to him, also once wrote a religion page column in the paper. I looked it up and he’s right. And consider yourself lucky that we’re far enough in this column to prevent me from going on at length about the Jethro Tull CDs I bought from a box he had on the floor. I’m sure it’ll come up another day.

It took me a few attempts, but I got up enough nerve to approach Jennie Malone, an actress from “Wrong Turn,” an excellent 2021 remake of a horror movie with the same name, because I wanted a chance to tell her how much I loved the movie. But imagine my surprise when I sauntered up and realized I didn’t recognize which role she played. The promotional materials on the table didn’t help, because I couldn’t figure out which would have been less potentially insulting, if I said I did or did not recognize her from her on-set pictures as a bloodied, emaciated, eyeless cave prisoner of backwoods cultists. She had a good sense of humor about it. In that line of work, you’d have to.

The hour was drawing late at this point and yet, I felt like I hadn’t experienced enough. Maybe I should have talked to the bored-looking ghost hunters from Canada, or sat for a Tarot reading, actually ponied up for a picture with the Wrong Turn actress, or bought a copy of the card game based off real serial killers.

But going to oddball conventions is like stopping by the animal shelter to see the cats; you just can’t take them all home with you. So I kept my promise to buy that book, and back out the central doors I went, walking past the concrete attenuators and into the parking lot, listening to a guy wearing a hat covered with rubber body parts breathlessly explaining his serial killer card game to the folks at the hot dog stand. I wish him luck.