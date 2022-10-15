THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A VHS box that went down in history

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Scary movies always make money. How? It’s easy. They’re cheap to make. They star no one. You can film in an old house or barn somewhere.

For special effects all you need is red food coloring added to some corn syrup and an actress willing to take her top off.

A script? You can skip that part.

Oh, and here’s the key. Young people will always, I mean always, pay good green money to see them.

Just consider that ever since the pandemic started we’ve been hearing people ask, “When will the movies be back?” Of course, movies never went away. They just started arriving directly to your screens at home, which was fun enough, I guess. Nicholas Cage, with a pitch-black beard, beating up possessed Chuck-E-Cheese robots while guzzling awesome-looking purple energy drinks in “Willy’s Wonderland” is something you don’t really need to be seen enjoying out in public, you know?

Movies did come “back,” of course. “Top Gun: Maverick” was seen by everyone you know and their dads, except for me, who is staying salty until they make “Iron Eagle II,” by which I mean an “Iron Eagle II” that ignores the actual “Iron Eagle II”, along with “Aces: Iron Eagle III” and, goodness, “Iron Eagle On The Attack.”

But a look at the recent box office charts provides proof as to what I’ve already said, since the number one movie last week was “Smile,” a horror movie about people being possessed by an evil grin starring Kevin Bacon’s daughter you didn’t even know he had, that was advertised nowhere that I’ve seen and yet somehow an 8 year old in my life told me all about it, even though I know she had to bail out of “The Goonies” because she was scared of Sloth.

Which is why I bring to you the opening night ad for “Happy Birthday To Me,” a 1981 movie who’s grizzly promotional image I can’t believe actually once got printed in this newspaper. If by chance you’re seeing it edited with a drawn-in word balloon of “yum!” and the skewer replaced with a clip-art hot dog … it can’t today.

Regardless, it’s an image that ensured that I knew about the movie even though I was way too young to have ever seen it. Because it was one of the many, and I mean many, over the top grisly VHS box covers that I used to see while roaming the horror sections of Mattoon’s original video stores like Broadway Video, Carousel or Stars and Stripes, alongside other legendary, psyche-scarring covers like those for “Videodrome,” “Pieces,” “Scanners,” “Xtro,” “City of the Walking Dead,” “Don’t Go In the Woods,” and “Burial Ground.” Oh, and “Return of the Aliens: The Deadly Spawn,” a box so legendarily nightmarish to me that it was the first thing I ever bought on eBay in 2001. I paid for it with a money order.

As a movie, “Happy Birthday To Me” is alright. It was one of many, many, holiday-themed slasher flicks, usually set near a school, where friends of a comely young heroine end up sliced and diced by an unseen being, while various red herrings are served up in an attempt to get you guessing about the culprit and motive.

But the VHS box? Goodness if I still remember how it stoked thoughts of the R-rated thrills I wouldn’t get to experience until I slipped my very own laminated video card into my Ocean Pacific Velcro wallet. Looks like it was that way for a lot of other people too, for we’re deep into the post-Stranger Things era when dudes my age can fill their entire house with the totems that formed who we are, and after only a few clicks I was able to find more than enough tributes to “Birthday’s” infamous RCA/Columbia VHS box, the one with the really edgy red and black design, because it was the era when “cool” meant making everything look like a bottle of Drakkar Noir.

By the way, the skewer-ee forever frozen in abject terror belongs to character actor Matt Craven, who, trust me, you’ve seen in stuff. What’s that? You don’t remember his 10-episode arc as “Secretary of the Navy Clayton Jarvis” in NCIS? Liar.

He hasn’t been in as many horror movies as I certainly would have thought, given when he started his career and that he has the look for it, although it turns out that he was in “The Intruder Within,” a 1981 made-for-TV ripoff of “Alien” set on an oil rig that was once at the tippy-top of my list of unknown scary VHS boxes I half-remembered. I could absolutely swear I once wrote about my quest to figure out the movie’s title in a past Throwback column, but I typed every configuration of “Intruder,” “Within” and “Robert Urich” into the system and got nothing back, except my 2020 review of “Endangered Species,” one-third of that week’s Skyway triple feature, a movie where I got to see way more of Urich sans clothes than I needed to, and yet not nearly enough of JoBeth Williams. But hey, like I said before, special effects, right?

So yeah. “Happy Birthday To Me.” I gave it three stars after seeing it at some earlier point in my life, and I noted the ending is crazy even by slasher movie standards with a last shot that will stick with you. It’s about 90 minutes long and is still available on RCA/Columbia VHS tapes if you’re willing to pony up about 80 bucks. Although I just found the movie on one of the more well-known ad supported streaming services, but with a different image on the preview screen other than the poor guy getting skewered. And that about covers it.