THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Always buy the barstool

After making it through a few rough weeks in late August I took proceeds from a side hustle and some discretionary funds I keep on hand just in case anyone shows up at my door like Ray Liotta in "GoodFellas," and I pulled the trigger on something wholly irresponsible.
It was a three-quarter sized 40th Anniversary Pac-Man arcade cabinet, the kind that are currently being bought exclusively by paunchy dudes in their 40s trying to recapture their arcade-cowboy days by starting retro game YouTube channels and disappointing their wives and girlfriends in the process.
I wrote a nearly 2,000 word column taking you through every single one of the seven included games in excruciating detail, but c’mon, that’s what all those YouTube channels are for. This is the newspaper, you get something special. That means I’m going to talk about me.
I’ve been accused by my friends of being … well … let’s just say “frugal.” They’re not wrong. Life’s made of itty-bitty purchases that really add up over time if you cut down on them. And lest you think I don’t practice what I preach, I’m two months into cutting energy drinks out of my work week schedule.
Sure I’m saving about 400 bucks a year (and that’s even buying the offbrand ones) but I can’t lie and say I don’t still think about cracking open one of those multicolored cans every single day. Black coffee will only take you so far.
But as that hellish August started to recede and I felt like I could take a breather, I kept looking at that Pac-Man cabinet online thinking “why not?” Well, I’ll tell you why not. I’m not even that good at Pac-Man. By the time I was hanging out in arcades, our round ghost-chasing little friend was already, dare I say it, a bit square compared to that awesome "RoboCop" arcade game or Atari’s “Stun Runner” where you actually got to straddle a fake future-cycle like some kind of idiot.
Now being that this is my second such arcade cabinet, I’m familiar with how heavy they are. Last time my pops actually whipped out one of those handcarts that people use to lift heavy things like refrigerators one step at a time. So I was more than prepared to help the FedEx guy get it up my stairs, after I asked him if his corporate COVID rules allowed him to do more than just leaving it for me to handle.
But before I had a chance to even ask the question or figure out which of my neighbors I was going to have to bribe to help me, the delivery guy simply said “no problem” and like a uniformed praying mantis just gripped the entire box and practically hopped up the stairs before I had a chance to weakly stammer, “Uh, I can help with that…” like a nerd.
The guy brought it into my living room and set it down like it was a throw pillow. Instinctively needing to flex a little I tried to move it over a couple feet and found I couldn’t even budge it without having to lean into it like Wile E. Coyote trying to move a boulder. I’ll give him credit for not laughing until I shut the door behind him.
Now the last time I tried putting one of these things together I did so intermittently over the course of a weekend. But this time I knew I had plans and unless I wanted to wait until Monday to get a crack at the Pac, I was going to have to bite the power pellet and slap that thing together that evening once I clocked out and had dinner. I mean, how hard could it be? I had done it before.
Well, while not “hard,” it did hit me as the nine o'clock hour rolled by that (a) I was paying for skipping my post-dinner power nap (25 minutes, couch or recliner only) and (b) I was wholly unprepared for the number of times I was going to have to drop down to the floor to flop around and look to see how 15 different dowel rods and screws were lined up with their respective holes. Folks, “Poppin’ Taco,” I ain't. That’s a breakdancing reference.
I’ll tell you one thing though. When you’ve finally tightened that last screw and that vintage Pac-Man marquee is lit up in your face and you’re playing a 40-year-old arcade game from a standing position in your living room, you know you’ve accomplished something, leaving all that buyer’s remorse to fade away as you lovingly microfiber all your grubby fingerprints off those retro wood grain side panels. By the way, it was 1 a.m.
I kid you not folks, my childhood was so wholly obsessed with such things that I’d actually make my own “arcade games” to play on the floor with cut out pieces of paper I’d move around on a cardboard monitor. If you had told me then that there’d come a day that he’d have the equivalent of a top flight Ramada game room in his own living space that he could bliss out in while listening to Steely Dan and Kenny Loggins on the Hi-Fi, I’m sure he’d say, “Can we skip junior high and just get to the grown up part?”
So sure, I didn’t tell you much about 40 years in the history of Pac-Man, including the one game where he shoots sonic lasers from his mouth, but I sure told you plenty about 40 years in the history of Clint Walker, including, but not limited to, me wondering how in the world I was able to stand at these blasted machines for so long as a kid without my knees and feet hurting.
I knew I should have sprung for the matching Pac-Man barstool.
