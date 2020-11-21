THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Always buy the barstool

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The guy brought it into my living room and set it down like it was a throw pillow. Instinctively needing to flex a little I tried to move it over a couple feet and found I couldn’t even budge it without having to lean into it like Wile E. Coyote trying to move a boulder. I’ll give him credit for not laughing until I shut the door behind him.

Now the last time I tried putting one of these things together I did so intermittently over the course of a weekend. But this time I knew I had plans and unless I wanted to wait until Monday to get a crack at the Pac, I was going to have to bite the power pellet and slap that thing together that evening once I clocked out and had dinner. I mean, how hard could it be? I had done it before.

Well, while not “hard,” it did hit me as the nine o'clock hour rolled by that (a) I was paying for skipping my post-dinner power nap (25 minutes, couch or recliner only) and (b) I was wholly unprepared for the number of times I was going to have to drop down to the floor to flop around and look to see how 15 different dowel rods and screws were lined up with their respective holes. Folks, “Poppin’ Taco,” I ain't. That’s a breakdancing reference.