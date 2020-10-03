THE THROWBACK MACHINE: An 'Xtro'-special night at the movies!

The Throwback Machine begins its Fifth Annual October Scary Movie Spectacular with a good, old-fashioned double-feature spook show!
First, I bring you a Saturday night 1983 screening of the British sci-fi horror oddity “Xtro,” playing at the Hickory Point 6 in Decatur, a movie I picked, despite its location, because I’ve been looking for an excuse to get this particular movie poster back in print again. Can you blame me?
It’s a bizarre flick in which a boy watches his father get abducted from their English farm by a bright alien zap ray. Years later, pops returns, via an overly complicated gestation process that starts with the arrival of a slimy inside-out spider goat and ends in a way that I won’t explain here. After a good hot shower to remove a lot of alien goo, he’s back and ready to rejoin the family unit.
Only problem? His wife has a new dude and his son, while happy to see his dad back, quickly finds himself having to adjust to some of his old man’s newfound alien tendencies, including but not limited to inhaling natural gas straight from the pipe and eating lizard eggs. Oh, and there’s a subplot with psychic powers and a killer clown puppet wielding a razor blade yo-yo.
It’s a film that’s both drab, crazy and gross all at the same time, with a heavy reliance on those effects where rubber balloons covered in slime are expanded via an off camera air compressor to make it look like alien eggs and/or guts are about to explode. Otherwise it’s like “Kramer vs. Kramer” except one of the Kramers is an alien, an entry in the so-called late ‘70s “new wave” of British horror films moving away from quaint “castles and bodices” material of the Hammer movies in favor of dull everyday British lives interrupted by encounters with killer aliens; and this one in particular ends on a real sour vision of how "E.T." could have ended if it had been directed by a sadist.
According to the archives, “Xtro” hit heavy HBO rotation within the year, and it was an absolute mainstay of every mom-and-pop video store, which is how I know it, and where I ended up buying a copy around 1998 that I still have and would have used as reference material to write this … if the VHS box didn’t, at last report, absolutely reek of B.O. to the point where I wrapped it in a bag, sealed that bag in a Ziploc and then put the whole kit in a plastic tub in my closet. Instead I watched a print I found for free online restored to such unnecessarily clear picture quality that I instantly regretted not putting a chip clip on my nose and getting that old tape out.
Now let’s return to the Mattoon Skyway Drive In where, on the evening of Sept. 28, 1974, you were treated to a las-chance-in-Coles-County screening of “The Godfather.” And if you decided to stay after the door closed in Diane Keaton’s face, somewhere around 10 p.m. or so, you were treated to the evening’s second feature, the cult psychological horror film “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death.” Give me some credit for finally figuring out how to work the Amazon app on my smart TV so I could actually pony up $2.99 to watch this. I saved a buck by choosing the smeary-looking standard definition version.
It was worth it, because I — and you if you were there in ’74 — was treated to a moody ‘70s style “is this a dream” horror movie with everything you’d expect from the era: hippies driving around in a hearse, an old country manor by a dark lake, lots of weeds, old rusty farm equipment, a beautifully troubled young woman with tousled short dark hair traipsing through the weeds chasing after the phantom image of a wispy redhead in an old wedding dress, communal farming, free love, moustaches, a drowned girl, antiques, acoustic guitars, a screwy hippy chick claiming squatters' rights (played by an actress from Peoria), unfriendly old men outside the post office, a creepy ferryman, an old painting of dead people, and a creaky rowboat, which you see a bit of in the poster. The advertisement says this was rated “GP” which was the ‘70s equivalent of a “PG” rating, probably for a nightmarish moment with a surprise assemblage of those old people and some real suggestive suntan lotion application.
Folks, I don’t have a clue what this movie is about when you add it all up, but I’ll give it this: It was the perfect thing for me to watch on an evening when the first real chill of fall was setting in and I desperately needed something on my television to help me avoid watching the news, so it fit the bill perfectly. And besides, it gave me clues as to where it was all going to end up in the very first scene; clues that I promptly ignored once I got transfixed with watching lead actress Zohra Lampert running around with her hair all wet.
I’m always left astounded when I dive into the archives to discover these kinds of movies actually made it anywhere near Central Illinois. And while I can easily look up the facts about when and where they played, I’m always left with the same lingering questions: Just who in the world went to see them? What did they possibly think as they shuffled back out into the night? And is someone’s going to answer me? Although in the case of “Xtro,” I almost don’t want to know.
