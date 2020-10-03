THE THROWBACK MACHINE: An 'Xtro'-special night at the movies!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Throwback Machine begins its Fifth Annual October Scary Movie Spectacular with a good, old-fashioned double-feature spook show!

First, I bring you a Saturday night 1983 screening of the British sci-fi horror oddity “Xtro,” playing at the Hickory Point 6 in Decatur, a movie I picked, despite its location, because I’ve been looking for an excuse to get this particular movie poster back in print again. Can you blame me?

It’s a bizarre flick in which a boy watches his father get abducted from their English farm by a bright alien zap ray. Years later, pops returns, via an overly complicated gestation process that starts with the arrival of a slimy inside-out spider goat and ends in a way that I won’t explain here. After a good hot shower to remove a lot of alien goo, he’s back and ready to rejoin the family unit.

Only problem? His wife has a new dude and his son, while happy to see his dad back, quickly finds himself having to adjust to some of his old man’s newfound alien tendencies, including but not limited to inhaling natural gas straight from the pipe and eating lizard eggs. Oh, and there’s a subplot with psychic powers and a killer clown puppet wielding a razor blade yo-yo.