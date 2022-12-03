THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Another Holly-Dolly television Christmas!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dolly Parton just got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s a testament to her eternal graciousness that she wrote a letter to the governing board asking they remove her name from consideration, no doubt sensing the rage of classic rock nerds angry that she’d be taking up space on the ballot that should go to Bloodrock or Head East.

But does Dolly actually “rock”? I’ll admit I don’t have a lot of knowledge of Dolly’s music. I remember my mom once said I had “Porter Wagoner hair,” does that count? Otherwise, as a kid of the ‘80s, Dolly was just this larger than life visual presence, a beauty from head to toe, but one wrapped in a cocoon of genial PG-rated wholesomeness.

We open with Dolly, resplendent in a country-corset that would be snug on a string bean, walking through a Dollywood gift shop when a cashier reads a question off a cue card asking how she’s able to achieve the Christmas mood in a recording studio. Turns out, I still don’t know, not even after a flashback where she tells her crack band of studio pros to tamp down the “cussin’” since it’s a holiday special.

We then immediately flash back out as Dolly is picked up by her father and driven to what we’re told is the Tennessee cabin she grew up in, or at least a simulated version of it, that looks like the cabin from “Evil Dead” on the outside and like that ski lodge where Uncle Jesse and The Rippers jammed out to “The Boys are Back in Town” on the inside.

After a commercial break needed so a crew of Teamsters can cinch her into yet another outfit, Dolly tells the tale of her hometown country doctor who often accepted chickens or a “sack of cornmeal” as payment, before emerging out of the mountain mist of what looks like Ireland and launching into a surprisingly drum heavy and gothic take on “We Three Kings” that, yeah, kind of rocks.

Then Dolly tries her best to lead a gaggle of poorly-coordinated kids making Christmas cookies through a rough take on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” that’s only slightly less shrill than the ones WLBH used to broadcast of us Humboldt school kids each year. She sings the second verse while wearing giant antlers that, frankly, look more heavy metal than they do holly-jolly. And don’t even think about cracking a joke when a kid asks to touch her horns. What did I tell you about keeping this PG?

It’s back to the cabin for a cute story from her parents, doing quite well without cue-cards, thank you, before we get a look at Dolly’s sisters, all crammed into a single camera frame, perched on the far end of the couch, and all looking like Macbeth as performed by the Honeys of Hee-Haw.

But, Dolly! Why don’t you introduce me to your cute sister Freida over there? What’s her story? Oh, I’ll just look it up, I guess. And I’m glad I did, because I was rewarded with Freida’s frame-worthy glamour-studio photo shoot cover of her 1984 album “Two Faced” (yes, she’s looking into a mirror), which sounds a bit like Sheena Easton as sung by a cat who just got its tail pinched under the rocking chair. I mean that as a compliment.

Despite wearing what looks like the Intercontinental Championship belt cinched up to the last loop, Dolly is somehow able to climb down from a trailer of hay bales to greet Dollywood’s own comical “Elwood the Hillbilly” just before “Chuck and the Band,” unaware that they passed away years ago, launch into a ditty called “Ring Them Bells” that’s so moribund Dolly was clearly called in after the fact to lay down a chipper voice-over through the whole song. Sorry, Chuck.

Getting off a trailer was one thing, but no, Dolly does not attempt to climb up onto a carousel horsie to sing about how Santa’s coming to town. But, as a grown man about the age now that Dolly was when she taped this, who practically dislocated a joint trying to dismount from a Dr. Seuss creature on a carousel at Universal Studios a few weeks ago can attest, it’s best she didn’t try.

And just like the Kenny and Dolly special before it, we wrap things up with Dolly, now looking like she walked right out of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” with a platter of Turkish Delight in her hands, leading the congregation in a trio of reason-for-the-season standards as the camera passes by row after row of curiously grumpy looking folks who all seem like they’re about to melt under the studio hot lights. Did I say “studio”? I meant church. Although, again, check out Freida over there, cool as a cucumber, eyeing the exit with a minxy look like she’s already got plans.

Welcome to the Rock Hall, Dolly. As far as I’m concerned, you’re just as welcome there as you are here at Throwback Headquarters. Sure, I’d still like to see Johnny Paycheck get a nomination, but hey, he never had a Christmas special either, let alone two of them, three if you count the one that literally just aired.

And if you happen to know if Freida has any more copies of “Two Faced” lying around, I’d love to have one, signed. I mean, it is Christmas, after all.