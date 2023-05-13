Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There comes a moment in an otherwise cruddy B-movie when you suspect that you might actually be in good hands; that at least someone involved in the production knows how to deliver that one scene that gets to you believe you aren’t wasting your time…at least for a little while.

And in the case of “Speedtrap,” which played the Mattoon Skyway Drive In the weekend of May 26, 1978, that moment thankfully happens pretty early.

After being plagued by a series of daring, daylight car thefts carried out by a mysterious, black-gloved thief known as the “Road Runner,” the besieged and out-of-their league Phoenix Police Department is forced to call in expert investigator “Pete Novick,” played by ‘70s B-movie stalwart Joe Don Baker, who of course, rolls up to the precinct to the tune of his own theme song.

But it was only a moment. Because after the obligatory “You’ve got to follow the rules in my town, Novick!” briefing with the chief, and after reconnecting with an old flame who’s now a deputy on the force, ol’ Novick just kind of tools around town. Meanwhile we get treated to a fair amount of average-at-best car chase scenes where clueless cops are continually lured into all manner of roadway attenuators and muddy gullies while the soundtrack blares with a title song that sounds like it’s being sung by C.W. McCall’s background singers.

Strange that the actual plot doesn’t start until the 45 minute mark where it’s revealed the chief is actually a paid thrall in the service of local crime lord “Spillano,” played by Robert Loggia, eternally 54 years old, as the kind of guy who issues orders to his button men while playing backgammon by the pool with a whispy waif of a moll who it’s clear he lets win. And when the Road Runner just happens to boost one of his mule cars, now we’ve got a real situation on our hands, don’t we?

It’s at this time I must step back from myself and reflect that I’ve somehow made the second week of each Summer Movie Showcase the “car picture” slot, and that each and every year it’s the week I have the hardest time getting through the movies, let alone writing about them. For whatever reason, something about the dusty, exhaust-fuming anonymity of these films tests my very limited patience.

On a continuum of past years’ films, I’d say Speedtrap isn’t quite as good as the weird, car-club freethinker gang vs. rural crime lords revenge picture “Hi-Riders” or last year’s gold standard, the original “Gone in 60 Seconds,” what with its low budget auteur groove and truly epic 35-minute final car chase that involved every car in southern California. But it’s better than “Eat My Dust,” the one where Ronny Howard and a lithe blonde girl lead dopey rural cops on a Badlands-meets-Hee Haw trek through the south in a stolen stock car. And it’s way above “Bad Georgia Road,” a truly repellent piece of Deep South comedy-romance trash involving a rich girl inheriting a moonshine farm, a movie that may not have even had a car chase in it, but was set in Georgia, did have roads, and was bad.

So what does Speedtrap have going for it? Well, Joe Don Baker, riding high after the success of “Walking Tall” a few years prior, if you can call “The Curse of Demon Mountain” or “Checkered Flag or Crash” riding high, gets the job done.

No, he’s not exactly what I personally picture when I think of a dashing private investigator, exuding the kind of charisma best seen in the friendliest of guys who hand out packets of peanuts at the stop signs near the car wash. And seeing him in a PG-rated shower scene with a blonde Nordic psychic girl who shows up at his ‘70s bachelor pad wasn’t exactly on my “boy-I-hope-this-happens” bingo card either, but hey, he commits, wears a great suit with wide red lapels, and his 1971 Dodge Charger is pretty cool.

Speaking of cars, there’s a nice one at the start of this film, in a scene that implies you’re going to see a much cooler movie, as the opening credits roll over lingering camera shots of a vehicle revealed to be a Jensen Interceptor III.

Now c’mon, do I really need to describe a car with that epic of a make and model name? Just close your eyes and picture what you imagine a cool ‘70s car to be. Then make the back of it look like an AMC Pacer and put the steering wheel on the wrong side.

Speedtrap also displays the kind of on-the-cheap world building you’d hope to get in a movie like this, where Novick clearly has street level contacts everywhere and can use the local garage as a mission hub for future side-quests. That’s the kind of technique that helps avoid boring expository scenes like dinner and drinks between Baker and Tyne Daly (yes, that Tyne Daly) that totally give away who the Road Runner is. Did I just give it away? Oops.

Speaking of Quintin Tarantino, a guy who I haven’t mentioned but who came to mind instantly when thinking of filmmakers who worship this particular genre of cheap cinema, I took a shot and looked up if he had ever gone on record about what his own favorite “car pictures” were, just to see if any of the previous movies I’ve mentioned here might be on it.

Well, he did, and they weren’t. Although he does mention a movie called “Thunder Alley,” which, yes, played at the Skyway on May 2, 1967. Close your eyes and just imagine what that movie was probably like. And now imagine Annette Funicello starring in it, because she did.

Maybe next Friday night…at the Drive In.