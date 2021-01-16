THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Anyone know how to frost a mug?

So I open my fridge to consolidate the remnants of last weekend’s leftover energy drinks, so that their individual flavors have a chance to mingle for a few days, when I noticed, hiding behind the Hellman’s, a half-empty bottle of root beer.
Weird, because I can’t tell you the last time I’ve had a root beer.
What about you? Because, just as there are Dr. Pepper People, there are also root beer people. So I’m guessing you’ve got a case in the garage next to the Turtle Wax.
Root beer is such a fascinating carbonated island unto itself.
We all know that “soda,” or “pop” for you weirdoes, is a euphemism for “cola,” a type of drink there are many kinds of even beyond the two main brands, three if you Big Bill Lister fans out there count R.C. Cola.
But how would you explain the concept of root beer to say, someone from another country? I remember the day a student from the U.K. passing through Illinois via Amtrak stopped by the paper for an interview and I seriously thought about popping my head into the interview room to slap a root beer and a Butterfinger bar on the table and say “there’s your America!” But I didn’t, of course.
According to our archives, the very first mention of “root beer” I could find goes all the way back to the Sept. 7 1888, “Mattoon Weekly Gazette,” mentioned alongside “sarsaparilla” in a brief called “Cleaning Bottles.” But the bulk of first root beer mentions come from the certainly hot summer of 1890, where it appears the folks at “Hires Root Beer” on behalf of “C.E. Hires” out of Philadelphia, ran a lot of ads appearing next to services as varied as broom corn seed for sale from “R.A. Traver” of Mattoon, and veterinary services by a “R.H. Muhlenho” (last letter cut off) also of Mattoon. I’m guessing it was “Muhlenhoff.”
I had really hoped to find something in our old papers about some local dude who made news by refining his own local root beer with some sorghum and hominy mash in an old Gulf industrial lube barrel, but no dice. The closest I could get was a Jan. 15, 1980, Farm Focus story about Frank Andrew of Champaign advocating farmers "moonshining" corn alcohol at that year’s Agronomy Day in Edgar County, apparently not to drink but to use as “stand-by generator” fuel for the farm. I don’t know if that ever caught on, but I sure hope this news inspires someone out there to try starting up that old ’69 Rambler with a few gallons of Ramblin’ Root Beer.
And speaking of Ramblin’, what’s your favorite brand? It’s been a while since I’ve had any of the “lower shelf” varieties I’m about to mention, but Ramblin’ always tasted flat, Dog and Suds never quite delivered the rock around the clock promise of the packaging, and I.B.C was the equivalent of buying music on vinyl in that you just wanted to look cool carrying it through the store.
That leaves the big guns, Mug Root Beer, a brand that thankfully helped my buddy Tim kick his high school Mendota Springs sparkling water habit thanks to numerous “Moby” half-gallon cups from the formerly known as Bigfoot gas station on Charleston Avenue. And then my personal favorite, Barq’s, with that iconic silver bullet can and promise of caffeinated “bite” that told everyone at the campground you were not to be fooled around with.
But then you’ve got the granddaddy of them all, and the brand that I found in my fridge, A&W Root Beer, which we all know is short for “Ampoule & Weimaraner.” Alright, I made that up, but you believed me, right? So I bring to you, from the May 13, 1955, Journal, this ad for the grand opening of our very own A&W Drive-In at Logan and Dewitt, a place I’m sure you all have fond memories of, as do I, even though I remain puzzled as to how a soft drink ever had its own restaurant chain, calling into question how it is there isn’t a “Coca-Cola Steakhouse” or a “Pepsi Stir-Fry Emporium.”
I’m a little young to remember the A&W’s drive in days. By the time I came along it was, of course, “D&W” for reasons I’m sure you all know and that would bore me to death, although the original carhop stalls and menus were still there when I was kid. I’d read my board game instructions there every Saturday while having a bacon burger, the kind with the bacon bits and still one of the best burgers I’ve ever had, while dad would drink positively inhuman amounts of coffee and I’d eventually nod off right there in the booth.
I’m sure those of you more knowledgeable in the comings and goings of our local restaurants know what eventually happened with all that. I just know there came a point where it wasn’t exactly a “hip” place to be seen anymore. In fact, the last time I ever ate there was with some friends of mine and the, let’s just say, seasoned, diners there looked at us like we were going to steal something. Friends, we were in our 20s. Although, I would have stolen the recipe for those bacon burgers had I only known they’d be gone from us, just like the chili dogs and drive-ins.
At least there’s still plenty of ways to get your frosted mug filled to the brim, in my case the old A&W mug my friends let me swipe from their last rummage sale for free. And this week, I’m going to fill it with my weekly energy drink speedball, mixed with that leftover root beer for flavor. Ahhh, that’s good Weimaraner.
