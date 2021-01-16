THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Anyone know how to frost a mug?

That leaves the big guns, Mug Root Beer, a brand that thankfully helped my buddy Tim kick his high school Mendota Springs sparkling water habit thanks to numerous “Moby” half-gallon cups from the formerly known as Bigfoot gas station on Charleston Avenue. And then my personal favorite, Barq’s, with that iconic silver bullet can and promise of caffeinated “bite” that told everyone at the campground you were not to be fooled around with.

But then you’ve got the granddaddy of them all, and the brand that I found in my fridge, A&W Root Beer, which we all know is short for “Ampoule & Weimaraner.” Alright, I made that up, but you believed me, right? So I bring to you, from the May 13, 1955, Journal, this ad for the grand opening of our very own A&W Drive-In at Logan and Dewitt, a place I’m sure you all have fond memories of, as do I, even though I remain puzzled as to how a soft drink ever had its own restaurant chain, calling into question how it is there isn’t a “Coca-Cola Steakhouse” or a “Pepsi Stir-Fry Emporium.”