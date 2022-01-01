THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Anyone want to trade me 1990 for 2022?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Throwback Machine’s Holiday Spectacular sadly comes to a close.

And while I did toy with taking a look at what some of the other networks were celebrating as the ball dropped, that only led me to the pure depression that was CBS’s competing “New Year’s Eve at Times Square,” hosted by legendary party animal Brent Musburger and featuring Charlie Daniels, Tanya Tucker, Melissa Manchester and a performance by the Brazilian band responsible for the whole Lambda craze, featuring a lead singer murdered only a couple years ago. Yikes.

So let’s just stay with a trusted brand: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘90, a night when we all said goodbye to the ‘80s with a pre-recorded Hollywood party that looks like it’s being held inside of a Trapper Keeper and hosted by Full House’s Lori Loughlin and Growing Pains’ Kirk Cameron.

She’s arguably one of the most beautiful women to ever walk the planet, and he’s a dude so uncomfortable thinking that anyone could ever see him flirt that he spends the show platonically complimenting her on her burgeoning film career, given her supposed recent screen work with Kiefer Sutherland and Keanu Reeves. Although personally I would have mentioned “Amityville 3-D” if only because that’s the movie where she turns into an ectoplasm pit monster.

And we kick off the musical proceedings with soap star Michael Damian lip-synching his hit cover of the David Essex single “Rock On,” a song that I’m sure I taped off WLRW’s Top Five at Nine back in the day. Folks, its way better than I remembered, and there’s something heartening about watching him strut his way around that stage, ladies in attendance losing their minds, and knowing it was probably as good as it was going to get; and it was.

Hey look kids! It’s The Temptations! Celebrating only their 25th year together, still featuring two original members, and wearing snazzy multicolored leather suits that make them look like a giant roll of Life Savers, they effectively kick it old-school with “All I Want From You,” a serviceable slice of Quiet Storm funk from their then-current album called (ahem) “Special”. Now that takes guts.

Anyone out there remember the hit “Toy Soldiers” by one-named pop act Martika? No worries … because why do your hit when you could do an ill-advised cover of Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move” that, unlike “Rock On,” just doesn’t gel with the Latin Freestyle beats, although I sure do miss the days when girls had that haircut that made them look like “Boof” from Teen Wolf. Surprise, Martika’s also not British. Would have lost money on that one.

But let’s cool things down a little bit with the smooth R&B of Stephanie Mills, a name I only know from the dry Columbia House inserts that would fall out of the TV Guide. Still, there’s a dude in the front row in a polka dot tie who absolutely loves her, and even a square like me found myself suddenly transported back to that era when I needed to hit up City Hair Works for refills on my mousse.

Imagine my surprise when the next act wasn’t leather-jacketed, white tee shirt bustin’ dance popper Dino, which would make sense given the year, but was instead Dion…yes the “Runaround Sue” guy. He’s obviously more than a bit out of step, but give him this, he actually performed “King of the New York Streets” with a live band, a song that actually has the kind of Lou Reed-ish clean guitar strut to ensure it would fit just fine on the soundtrack to “Pink Cadillac” or “Johnny Handsome”.

But c’mon these kids wanna dance, so out comes the big guns: Exposé, three ladies in high-waisted jeans and kicky jackets working up a righteous dance floor sweat with “What You Don’t Know,” turning that small space between the wall of Yamaha DX-7 keyboards and a dance floor full of youngsters about to hurt themselves from dancing so hard into a battlefield of whirling multicolored spangles and bangles clipped to their bustiers.

Meanwhile Dick Clark, stuck out in the Times Square downpour until his waterlogged trench coat made him look like a wrung out teabag, has already thanked the camera guys and packed it in for the evening. Maybe you should too.

But then you’d be missing the “cool down” side of the program featuring second performances by all the included musical acts desperately trying to avoid having to go on Good Morning America to shore up flagging sales of their new albums: including Damian’s “Heartbreak Monday,” oddly fascinating in spite of his funeral-parlor baritone; The Temps reminding us they’re special with the song “Special”; Dion plugging back in with the groovy Bo Diddily shuffle of “Drive All Night”; Mills absolutely devastating that poor tie-guy again, no quarter asked, no quarter given; Exposé performing a slightly more sedate song I actually kind of remember, and wouldn’t you know it if Martika didn’t close the show with her actual chart hit, “Toy Soldiers,” a song so dramatically powerful she has to collapse to her knees to sing the emotional bits while the L.A. gunslinger guitarist squeals away behind her.

And that’s that. Lori and Kirk say their goodbyes, and anyone who thinks they’d go in for a kiss like Ted McGinley and Emma Samms from “Rockin’ New Year’s 86” are going to have to settle for a gentlemanly chaste bow from Kirk.

Meanwhile, Barry Manilow sits by his piano, looking sadly at the phone wondering when Dick was going to call to let him know what time to show up for rehearsal. Sorry Barry, the ‘80s were over. Not to spoil the future, but Exposé will sing backup on your next Christmas album. That’s a ‘90s miracle. Just make sure you give them some room to dance.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

