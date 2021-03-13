THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Anything was possible...in 1989!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week I set the controls of the Throwback Machine for the distant past of Saturday, March 11, 1989, mostly limiting myself to the goings-on I could find in the literal “corners” of each page, because, as I discovered on that old Microfilm machine where the very idea of this weekly column was created, that’s where you’ll find the most interesting stuff.

So let’s kick it off on page A1, where in the bottom right is a “Top This” item titled “Pucker for Pickles,” about a plan to spice up that year’s “North Carolina Pickle Festival” by having a young couple get married at the event, or as is written, “Plight Their Throth.” Be honest, has anyone out there ever heard that phrase before? Liar.

I don’t know if Timothy Gautier and Amy Smith of Mount Olive made it to the altar that day or if they’re still happily married, but here’s hoping. And what do you know; organizers still have this year’s Pickle Festival scheduled in April, virtually. What’s the dill with that?