THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Anything was possible...in 1989!

This week I set the controls of the Throwback Machine for the distant past of Saturday, March 11, 1989, mostly limiting myself to the goings-on I could find in the literal “corners” of each page, because, as I discovered on that old Microfilm machine where the very idea of this weekly column was created, that’s where you’ll find the most interesting stuff.
So let’s kick it off on page A1, where in the bottom right is a “Top This” item titled “Pucker for Pickles,” about a plan to spice up that year’s “North Carolina Pickle Festival” by having a young couple get married at the event, or as is written, “Plight Their Throth.” Be honest, has anyone out there ever heard that phrase before? Liar.
I don’t know if Timothy Gautier and Amy Smith of Mount Olive made it to the altar that day or if they’re still happily married, but here’s hoping. And what do you know; organizers still have this year’s Pickle Festival scheduled in April, virtually. What’s the dill with that?
On A2 is a correction about a then-upcoming free square dance at the Cross County Mall with Lawrence Briggerman and Bob Poorman callers for the event. Just why the mall would pony up for a relatively large boxed ad correction is a mystery, but my guess is they misidentified the callers the first time, and that a square dance with unpopular callers would really send people allemande-ing their way to the exits.
The notices section of A3 has the requisite mentions of C.W Dandy’s, the music of “Antics” performing at “Knight’s Lounge,” wherever that was, and someone offering $25 bucks for a lost purse. That’s almost the exact same amount I got a few years ago after I found a dude’s wallet, containing his corporate credit card, in the parking lot of the Home Depot. I made him drive all the way to Mattoon, without his driver’s license, to get it because I had a cake in the oven.
The bottom corner of the opinions’ page “Guest Report” features a little blurb via the Rapid City Journal in South Dakota protesting the apparent effort to ban the placing of Gideon’s Bibles in motel rooms. The first two questions I found on Google relating to the subject were “Is it a sin to take a Bible from a hotel room?” followed by “Is it okay to steal soap from a hotel?” which just goes to show you how the human brain works.
On the Showcase Page we have a multi-part story about the “Bruning” plant in Charleston “bouncing back from corporate bankruptcy.” A search in the archives to see just how long and how far that bounce may have gone only revealed a timeline of the word “Bruning” in our papers suddenly ceasing in the mid-90s. Google Maps directed me to a warehouse on the lonely north side of Chuck-town labeled as “Permanently Closed” with a sole comment only saying “wrong information.”
The “School News” page features thoughts from MHS student Diane Berg on becoming an aunt accompanied by a ridiculously large glamour shot of the writer herself with her head perched coquettishly in her hand looking for all the world like Debbie Gibson. Wherever you are today, Diane, I hope you’ve got that picture framed and on your wall above the mantle. Electric youth, indeed.
The entertainment page features all sorts of expected goodies when it comes to local music including, direct from Chicago, Smash Alley (live at Ted’s Warehouse) and an upcoming performance by The Bangles, near the end of their ‘80s chart run, performing at Lantz Gym with “House of Freaks” as opening act.
I can’t quite tell if Smash Alley is still an operating concern today, although I did find a short write up about them on a metal blog that says they sound like a cross between Aerosmith, David Lee Roth and L.A. Guns, if that sounds anywhere near like something you’d ever want to listen to with people around.
House of Freaks, not to be confused with post-hair band Freak of Nature, was one of those rustic-y post-R.E.M. Southern Gothic two-person outfits, the kind who maybe got some play on 107.1 The Planet up in Urbana but nowhere near here, unless you went to the gig at Eastern.
My trip down the informational wormhole with this band ended the hard way when I discovered their lead singer and his whole family were found murdered in 2006 as part of the (gulp) “Richmond Spree Murders,” a sober reminder of the kind of historical landmines that await you when you write a column like this. The Drive-By Truckers wrote a song about the guy. You should really hear it.
And finally, because I know there’s never going to be another context for me to discuss it, at the bottom of the page, in a listing for that weekend’s programming at WEIU, I re-discovered “Everything’s Possible,” a locally-produced TV show usually on during those Sunday afternoons when I was bored with whatever Nintendo game I rented. It’s a show I had completely forgotten existed until this very moment.
Exact memories are scant, and not even the plot synopsis of “Bri discovers just how ‘messy’ farm life can be” is helping dislodge anything other than maybe it taking place in a barn? With folksy characters saying their lines around carefully placed hay bales and rural bric-a-brac like a cross between "Hee Haw" and "The Red Green Show"?
I’m telling you I can even still slightly remember the melody of the theme song…well…almost remember it; the cast all lip-synching, “Any-thing…is…poss-i-ble…when…some-thing comes around…” or something like that, with a final verse where they clearly tried to cram too many lyrics into too small a space.
But that’s all I’ve got. It’s mostly gone, but still sorta there; like a lot of things from 1989.
