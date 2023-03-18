Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes” — a phrase I’ve always liked that I’ve had in my mind ever since I decided to write about “American Gladiators,” long a staple of late night Saturday TV.

You may think you remember "American Gladiators," but I just rewatched the very first episode and I’m guessing you’ve forgotten just how seriously everyone took such a very cheap production and the only time you’ll ever see Joe Theismann doing color commentary on a sports show where the refs wore ye olde executioner hoods.

The first episode featured a skydiver, a first-degree black belt, a credit analyst and some dude described as a “hockey enthusiast” going up against the house “Gladiators” — Gemini, Nitro, Malibu, Zap, Sunny and Lace. And yes, I was able to recall the names from memory. I can also confirm that, of the lady-Gladiators, only Zap appeared to be from the same L.A. weightlifting scene that the dudes were from. Sunny and Lace were about as built as the Y’s best Zumba instructor, which is no slight, because Lace, Sunny and any given local Zumba instructor could utterly destroy me at any of the show’s events.

Events like “Joust,” where competitors stood on a rickety elevated platform lamping on each other with giant, puffy sticks; “Assault,” the game everyone on the playground wanted to play for real, with the contestant and the Gladiator getting in a battle of air-powered tennis ball guns; “Powerball,” probably the closest the show came to the “we invented a sport of the future” vibe it so wanted, where I got to watch Nitro get himself knocked silly with a nasty shoulder check; and “Human Cannonball,” with the poor Gladiators having to deflect the momentum of a grown human being swinging at them full speed from above, with only a big marshmallow to use as a shield.

My favorite event was the chess-boxing brilliance of “Breakthrough and Conquer,” always introduced by Theismann as a “throwback to the old days of one on one football we used to play in our backyards,” as if that’s something anyone actually did. Touchdown or not, they then had to immediately get into an actual wrestling match on a mat so janky it looked like they were grappling on the comfy rug at the library’s story time corner. Poor Sunny didn’t even make it out of the first season due to a knee accident caused by a weird decision to put the that mat on a slightly raised platform. She was replaced by Diamond. Or maybe it was Ice.

It all led up to “The Eliminator,” an obstacle course where competitors had to, in order, push a giant medicine ball up an inclined conveyer belt, run across a balance beam while avoiding more swinging medicine balls, take a hand-bike trip across a pit, make a climb up a cargo net, then zipline all the way back down, and sprint through a path of repurposed Powerball cones before a final headlong blind plunge through opaque tissue paper hoping you picked the one path that didn’t have a Gladiator blocking the way.

It’s an event that, even as a kid, I knew just didn’t live up to the promise of the show, especially because more often or not, the show’s “person with the most points wins” system insured the only way a person could win would be if they won the Eliminator by an hour, and that almost never happened because competitors would invariably bottleneck while making their way from the cargo net to the zipline. This is why in season two they “fixed” the Eliminator by making it the deciding event of each episode, with the points gained in the previous events determining how much of a head start you got. See how seriously I took this?

The "American Gladiators" phenomenon was big enough to generate the requisite goofy marketing. For advanced-level Throwback Machine extra credit, comb the internet for a 2004 essay from the long defunct X-Entertainment blog, one of my inspirations from back in the day, where one of their writers tracked down a factory sealed box of their weird bar-of-soap-shaped candy bars with horrifying results. There was also a Nintendo game that wasn’t nearly as fun as it should have been, and a Tiger Electronics LCD hand-held that was better than it had any right to be. Also, no board game that I could find, although who needed one when you could just beat your little brother over the head with a pillow.

Speaking of a home game, turns out there kind of was one. From the Nov. 1, 1991, Herald & Review I learned that Greg Thomas of Decatur, described as the lightweight powerlifting champion of Illinois at the time, was slated to compete at an "American Gladiators Live" event at the Assembly Hall. According to a follow-up article he did pretty good for himself, earning a trip to Atlantic City for the finals along with a $600 exercise unit, a year’s supply of nutritional supplements, and an Armitron sports digital watch.

Speaking of stupid prizes, from what I can tell, if you advanced to the televised end-of-season finals, you only got a medal and the privilege of knowing your kids will get to stay up to midnight on a Saturday to watch you win it. For crying out loud, even the kids on Nickelodeon’s “Guts” won a piece of the “Aggro Crag” to take home.

Well, maybe they needed to play even stupider games? Like “Rollergames,” maybe? They had an actual crocodile pit you could fall into. But who’s going to be up at two in the morning to watch that? Besides me.