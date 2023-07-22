Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As everyone gathers at Bagelfest this year for the One Vision of Queen tribute performance, I pause to ask a tough question: Was Queen ever really that good?

I know. How dare I question classic rock orthodoxy. These days Queen is a beloved classic rock institution, but I can’t help but shake the feeling that part of that might be a “you had to be there” thing. And by “be there” I mean “be” in the ’70s, a time at which Queen was probably all up on your AM radio dial.

But as a child of the ’80s, I remember Queen being practically non-existent. After 1980’s “The Game,” and it’s ubiquitous hits “Another One Bites the Dust” and the (sorry to say it) insufferable rockabilly jive “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” Queen was relegated to the bargain bin due to changing tastes and, if you want to believe what I always read in the supplemental material on the subject, because we just couldn’t handle the crossdressing in the video for “I Want to Break Free.”

Of course I loved “Bites the Dust,” back then. How could I not? I was a child and I thought in childish ways. And I hate to say it, that’s the mindset you have to be in to enjoy many of Queen’s canonical greatest hits. For crying out loud, I remember thinking that weird “whizzing” sound you hear at the end of the breakdown, just after the sustained backwards piano note, was the sound of Spider-Man firing his web shooters at a bad guy. Can you imagine what I thought Taco’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz” was about?

Still big business worldwide, Queen continued recording all through the decade, only making occasional inroads into our new-wave consciousness. Their 1981 team up with David Bowie, “Under Pressure,” was actually only a minor hit here, my dad loved hearing “One Vision” at a crucial moment in “Iron Eagle,” and speaking of dorky movies, your older brother probably heard more Queen while watching “Highlander” on the TV with a cable box in the smelly basement than most of us heard all decade

By that point, Queen’s sound had made the transition from over-the-top glam metal with symphonic aspirations into slick, digital, pomp pop so completely that the rock critic intelligentsia felt like the world was finally safe to start bashing them for being disingenuous purveyors of silliness, which they kind of were. Although, Bowie spent years changing musical directions and everyone called him a “chameleon,” for doing so. Still, Queen recording an album of the most un-jazzy music in the world and then daring to release it to stores under the title “Jazz” isn’t a move that endears you to the writers who take this kind of thing too seriously.

“All pomp and no rock makes Queen a rather stale proposition,” a reference to their ‘80s work, lamented my dog-eared copy of The Rolling Stone Album Guide, published around 1991, when the best they could manage in terms of a back-handed compliment was that their catalog is “now available on CD for those who require replacement parts.”

Even the section on Sparks, another cult act who has also recently had their long career in obscurity submitted for reappraisal, compares them to “the music hall indulgences of Queen at their most rococo,” which truly has to be the most obnoxious sentence ever to have been written in the annals of rock criticism. I mean geez, even I’ve never used the word “rococo” in a column before.

Well, I’m sure whoever wrote “In an era of rampant nostalgia, when even Donny Osmond has been rehabilitated, these ‘70s superstars couldn’t get arrested,” probably pitched a fit when, just a year later, a little movie called Wayne’s World reintroduced a bunch of impressionable teenagers to the music of Queen. And let me tell you, speaking as someone who was there, watching Wayne and Garth head banging in the Mirthmobile to “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the most transformational movie experience I’d have until that Jamie Lee Curtis striptease scene in “True Lies” came along.

This is probably why the dated robo-charm of ‘80s Queen resonates with me so. Search your dusty CD towers in what was once your computer room. If you’ve got a copy of “Classic Queen,” then congratulations, you were there at Mister Music in 1992 looking for a fresh digital version of “Rhapsody” and ended up with a greatest hits album that didn’t feature any of their other well-worn hits.

Why? Because it was a rushed-out-the-door American release of the only U.K. compilation that featured the song, along with great stuff from their ‘80s albums you probably didn’t even bother listening to like “Radio Ga Ga,” ”The Show Must Go On,” and my personal favorite, the syrupy, all-the-way-there heartbreak and strings ballad “One Year of Love,” which yes, my heavy metal buddies would always skip past on those long, pizza fueled Sega Genesis and MTV Saturday nights, but back in my own bedroom, would be my go-to song of choice for those obligatory teenage mope sessions when one needs something to beweep their outcast state to…before cheering up by booging around in plaid shorts to “A Kind of Magic.”

I guess I answered my own question: of course Queen’s good. Maybe it’s just their hits that are annoying. So this Saturday night, do yourself a favor and scream out “Body Language” in-between songs at Peterson Park. Sure, the band probably won’t play it, but you’ll be proving to everyone around you that you’re insufferable like me, which is what’s important.

But heck, if you read this deeply into Throwback week after week, you’re already in that club. Just tell me you didn’t yell “Mother, Father” during the Bagelfest performances by the Journey tribute band, or “Eddie’s Coming Out Tonight” during the 2007 Night Ranger tribute band?