THE THROWBACK MACHINE: At last, the story can be told

As spooky movie season draws to a close, perhaps now is the time to hunker around a toasty fire for a little story. Actually, for four stories.

For this week I bring to you “Screams of a Winter Night,” a dirt-cheap anthology horror movie, clearly made by a first time, and only time, writer and director who gathered up a bunch of people he knew, threw them all in a van, drove them up to a house in the woods, handed them a marked up, dog-earned script, and told them they were all there to make a horror movie to sell to drive-ins. And that’s exactly what they did.

After a glorious opening gambit involving a stopover at the requisite ramshackle gas station where heavy lidded townsfolk issue baleful stares and the full-service attendant comments that “no one’s been up into those woods since…” our van-ful of a whopping 10 college-age couples drives up into those aforementioned woods for a weekend stay at a pretty-neat looking house, which I’m sure belonged to someone the director was related to.

It’s there that “John,” the bespectacled nerd of the group, coerces everyone to spend the evening gathered around the fire telling scary stories they’ve heard from someone who heard them from someone else.

The stories include a take on the oft-told urban legend of the woman parked on the side of the road who hears scraping sounds on the roof of the car; the second story, probably the best of the bunch, has three frat pledges agreeing to spend the night in the first floor lobby of an abandoned hotel where legend says an eerie green light can be seen somewhere on the second floor; and thirdly, a tale of a young woman who, after using deadly force to defend herself from a rape attempt, gains a reputation that follows her all the way to college.

Now, you might have noticed I promised you four stories. Well, the fourth one isn’t necessarily “scary,” but it is about me, which means you may very well find it “sad.”

You see, “Screams of a Winter Night” ranks up there with “FearDotCom” in terms of junky horror movies that hold a certain place of affection in my heart for reasons that are probably more about me than about the movie. For I saw this movie in those late-stage, final days of VHS, when I was combing every video store in Coles and surrounding counties trying to catalog all these weird relics of filmic culture on the skids that were slowly disappearing.

And despite the fact that none of the three tales told in “Screams” are really any good, something that’s fatal to an anthology horror movie, something about the film taken as a whole has always haunted me; something about the movie’s framing device, where some poorly thought-out production choices result in a random mosaic of weird theories regarding what’s really going on.

Why does John show his buddy the charred remnants of the old home in the sticks and the graves of the family who used to live there? What does it mean when he’s asked if the whole trip is meant to be his “big one”? Is the whole evening just an excuse for him to use their stories as part of some practical joke to summon an ancient wind spirit? What meaning does it have, if any, that the actors play other parts in the three stories? Maybe the stories are reality and the folks in them are doomed to spend purgatory reliving them in the weekend-at-the-cabin framing device where they all end up eaten by the invisible wind-spirit during a wonderfully apocalyptic and over the top finale. This would explain the muted-sadness of the folks at the gas station who might be forever tasked to keep filling up the same gas tank for the same poor souls for eternity.

By the time I realized I needed to add that VHS copy of “Screams” to my own personal archive of tapes I had liberated from our local video stores as the digital revolution approached, it was too late. For I loped my way into the Charleston Family Video, a chain sadly trying to hold back the tide of irrelevance, cash in pocket, and made my way to the “S” section only to discover it was gone, just an empty spot between “Scream 3” and “Screamers,” the one with Peter Weller, not the one with the inside-out guy on the cover.

It’s because of all that that I’ve wanted to write about “Screams of a Winter Night” in this space going back to the very first Spooky Movie Showcase. Unfortunately, I was never able to find any proof that it ever played here in Coles County. Not only that, but it also didn’t play in Decatur, or Bloomington, or even Carbondale.

This year, in a moment of frustration, I devoted way too much time to poking around through the archives of Lee Enterprise newspapers from South Carolina to New Jersey and even up to Wisconsin and came up with nothing.

And then, just when I was about to give up, it hit me. I forgot about St. Louis. Which is why I present to you, making a return appearance to Coles County nearly 20 years after some idiot bought it out from under me at the Family Video, the final movie of this month’s Spooky Movie Showcase, “Screams of a Winter Night.”

And if, by chance, you do your own research and discover that the film is currently available on many streaming services, just know that I bought it on Blu-Ray anyway. And yes, the director’s cut throws in a tale about a graveyard witch excised from drive-in prints because it was shot so darkly producers were concerned everyone would have to squint. But, well…that’s a fifth story altogether.