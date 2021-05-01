THE THROWBACK MACHINE: At this school they call the guy who cuts class 'teacher'

For the past five years I’ve spent every October looking back at vintage scary movies that played around the area. But there’s more to the cinematic history of Coles County than movies that make you hide behind a blanket or puke into your popcorn.
So with that I inaugurate the first ever month-long look back at local summertime flicks of all different stripes, from action to drama, with maybe even a little bit of romance thrown in.
There was no decade, save perhaps the ‘60s, that had more movies about anything “summer” related than the 1980s. From summer rentals to summer jobs to summer vacations, virtually every experience that could be had from May until the moment you had to pack up and head back to school was documented in some kind of wacky, usually R-rated, film with a dumb title and a VHS box you had to look at sideways while your parents were in the video store.
And speaking of “school,” there was a lot of that too. Classrooms full of cut-ups, miscreants and malcontents just getting into trouble, not living up to expectations, and trying to be “reached” by an idealistic teacher with unorthodox methods, or maybe taking over the school instead and feeding those same teachers to the toxic waste creature in the basement like in “Class of Nuke ’Em High.” Ahem, I said wasn’t going to do horror movies and I meant it.
Knowing all this, I bring to you the 1987 comedy “Summer School,” a movie that gives you both “summer” and “school,” minus the toxic waste, in one film that upon further research played for way longer than you’d think here in Mattoon. As in “held over” long.
It was one of the first starring vehicles for Mark Harmon, a few years away from his ubiquity in solving every crime known to man on a naval base, and directed by comedy legend Carl Reiner, near the end of a several-year run of wacky comedy classics like “The Jerk,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and oh yeah, “Summer Rental.”
Harmon stars as the slacker P.E. teacher with the Hawaiian shirt and cool shades who’s out the door the very second summer vacation starts, but is drafted by the evil assistant principal into teaching remedial English to the usual gang of wacky cutups, including but not limited to the wired freakazoids obsessed with horror movies, the cute French exchange student, the street-wise gal hiding her dyslexia, the also-cute blonde surfer girl who gets a crush on teacher, (“Just think, when your girlfriend is 66, I’ll still be 61”) the still-also-cute-pregnant girl, the football goon with a heart, the high pitched nerd with the overbearing grandma, and the handsome dude who’s mysteriously asleep all the time for reasons revealed later on, leading to the bizarrely profound line “If you could be 17 again, only if you knew then what you know now? Well, I know now.”
With time running out, and tenure on the line, the only way he can get his students to actually try is by bribing each and every one of them with one favor a piece; some simple like driving lessons to standing in as a Lamaze partner, some more difficult like agreeing to be a tackling dummy, hosting a wild house party, and even, in a weird resolution to the “student-crush” plotline, agreeing to let the poor girl move in with him where, in a plot twist Seinfeld would later use, she becomes his platonic “wife” without him even knowing it.
Oh yeah, and I did mention he’s also trying to impress and put the moves on the teacher across the hall, played by Kirstie Alley, who’s also dating the reptilian assistant principal from earlier?
The late Roger Ebert gave this movie a measly one-half of one star, calling it the film version of “Vaporware,” in that it it’s the type of movie meant to be forgotten like it never happened. Well, Rog, the joke’s on you because the dudes who left comments on your review, and a friend of mine who grew up with cable-TV, still remember it fondly, although my friend did text me back saying she remembered thinking it was weird how we were supposed to think Kirstie Alley was hot. Sorry folks, we’re a little young to remember her summer years.
My personal breakthrough with “Summer School,” not counting my actual experience with Saturday School, which in retrospect was quite boring, happened when I gave up trying to watch it like I would any other kind of movie, because I found it annoying and I only laughed twice. Once at the term “throwup rides” and again at the sound the nerd made when he puked in the trash can.
Instead, a night later, I just let the rest of the movie play in the background while I was up being a night owl and sorting through that week’s records. Because I think movies like these are best experienced now as you did back then, as a loud multi-colored new wave distraction usually seen on USA’s “Up All Night” or TNT’s “100 Percent Weird” while you were up way too late enjoying the fact that you were up way too late, pizza rolls optional, of course.
Obviously this isn’t exactly “Stand and Deliver” in terms of movies about academics in adverse conditions, with the movie concluding with a cheap looking scene with all the students crammed into the principal’s office and pleading to save their teacher’s job even though they just barely got by at best.
But as they poured back outside in celebration (spoiler alert), Oingo Boingo on the soundtrack, I couldn’t help but feel like, yeah, in just 90 minutes these cutups really did make me feel like I just experienced one crazy summer.
But hey, that’s a different movie entirely.
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.