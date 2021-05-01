THE THROWBACK MACHINE: At this school they call the guy who cuts class 'teacher'

With time running out, and tenure on the line, the only way he can get his students to actually try is by bribing each and every one of them with one favor a piece; some simple like driving lessons to standing in as a Lamaze partner, some more difficult like agreeing to be a tackling dummy, hosting a wild house party, and even, in a weird resolution to the “student-crush” plotline, agreeing to let the poor girl move in with him where, in a plot twist Seinfeld would later use, she becomes his platonic “wife” without him even knowing it.

Oh yeah, and I did mention he’s also trying to impress and put the moves on the teacher across the hall, played by Kirstie Alley, who’s also dating the reptilian assistant principal from earlier?

The late Roger Ebert gave this movie a measly one-half of one star, calling it the film version of “Vaporware,” in that it it’s the type of movie meant to be forgotten like it never happened. Well, Rog, the joke’s on you because the dudes who left comments on your review, and a friend of mine who grew up with cable-TV, still remember it fondly, although my friend did text me back saying she remembered thinking it was weird how we were supposed to think Kirstie Alley was hot. Sorry folks, we’re a little young to remember her summer years.