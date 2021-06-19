THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Attention K-Mart shoppers!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In this week’s edition of “Nothing Lasts Forever: Retail Edition,” I give you the Cross County Mall anchor of my childhood: K-Mart, otherwise known as “your saving’s place” if I remember their slogan correctly. After looking it up, it apparently was “The Saving’s Place,” meaning that it may not have necessarily been your place for savings.

Archival searches revealed ads for “Kresege’s,” K-Mart’s discount store progenitor, apparently located at 1603 Broadway Ave., going back quite a ways. But the K-Mart as we eventually came to know it apparently sprang into existence Thursday, Nov. 21, 1974, at a spot in the mall formerly occupied by something called “Arlans” (consult your dad or granddad on that one) and promising, according to a brief in the Nov. 6, 1974, Journal, to “stock only first quality goods and price everything to move in large quantities.”

But for the K-Mart I grew up with, I give to you, from the Nov. 19, 1984, Journal Gazette, this photo of then K-Mart manager Rick Ashe accompanying an article titled “Remodeling Gives K-Mart New Look” by Staff Writer Denise Skowron.

Ashe described the refurbishing project as part of a company-wide effort to make all the older storefronts seem “bigger and cleaner” with room for “more stuff,” and that “just because it’s a discount store, there’s no reason there should be dirt on the floor or dust on the counters.” Put a pin in that one.

K-Mart, and its red, gold and turquoise color scheme, was that comforting stop on an errand-filled Saturday with the parents between lunch at the D and W and an afternoon escape to the arcade once you tried on enough shoes.

Obviously the toy section was my entry point. It’s where I stocked up on Mattel’s M.U.S.C.L.E. figures, in convenient four, 10 and 24 figure packs, and where I once asked my mom, spur of the moment, if I could have a Real Ghostbusters Ecto-2 helicopter and, out of nowhere, for reasons I’ll never know, she said, “yes.”

It’s also where I once came across a Nightmare on Elm Street 3-D haunted house board game that I wanted so badly but couldn’t afford on the few bills in my Merrimac Caverns coin purse. Not to sound like a spoiled brat, but that whole weekend it literally hurt thinking about that game just sitting there on the shelf and knowing there was nothing I could do about it. Ahh, what could have been…it now goes for around $400 on eBay.

And here’s a memory I hadn’t thought about in forever; a very rare afterschool hang with my buddy Russ that took us to K-Mart because his mom needed to run some errands and there by the checkout counter was a small spiral bound tome called “Nintendo Strategies.” And unlike the Freddy Krueger board game incident, this time I discovered I had the $3.16 in leftover lunch money inside my neon green Velcro Ocean Pacific wallet that I needed to buy it right there on the spot.

What a grown up moment that was, realizing that eventually you get to a point where those impulse purchases can be yours whenever you want them, no nagging of the parents needed. Which is why, not that long afterwards, K-Mart is where I bought my first ever CD with my own money: “Cosmic Thing” by the B-52’s, and just so you know I didn’t buy it for “Love Shack,” I bought it for “Roam” and “Deadbeat Club.”

The K-Mart was also where I received my last bicycle upgrade to date, going from a pretty sweet but too small red, black and gold Zebra-brand BMX to a neon green, white and black 10-speed with wicked hand guards, because why not gift your poorly coordinated kid with a bike that requires constant fussing with the gears while pedaling around country roads, right?

I remember that something was wrong with the back wheel, where the gears were, so my dad and I drove all the way back to the K-Mart and when we asked them to get a replacement wheel from another in stock, the poor kid in sporting goods brought up a front wheel because he clearly didn’t know how to remove the tricky back one from the frame and chain. So my old man literally plucked a couple wrenches from the kid’s hand, dropped down to one knee, and promptly swapped wheels right there in the middle of the K-Mart like a boss, which I remember thinking was pretty rad. Happy Father’s Day.

Eventually, the K-Mart pulled up stakes and moseyed across the street to its very own building where it became the “Big K” supercenter, thus creating the Dettro Drive traffic boondoggle I go out of my way to avoid every Friday or Saturday night. I continued to shop there way longer than most of you did, perhaps finding something familiar in the pre-retro cool of the K-Mart brand, although it was hard to shake the sight of disinterested workers exiled to the mostly forgotten electronics section, and yes, the dirty pallets of dusty merchandise all over the floor everywhere you looked. Still, they did have the Little Caesar’s pizza station.

One last thing the K-Mart gave me: A box of 64 “Designer’s Brilliance” store brand “Color Crayons,” which I dare say I’ve had in my possession ever since first grade. That’s why I can confirm right now that the price tag says $1.77 and, after randomly pulling out “Aquamarine” and drawing a few lazy circles on one of my many notepads, they still work just like they did back when I used them to make a poster for the 1984 Olympics in Mrs. Genta’s class.

Now that’s quality. Or should I say “K-uality.”

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

