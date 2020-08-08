THE THROWBACK MACHINE: BMX riders in the sky!

Let’s have a refresher on the subject matter first. For those who don’t know, and this includes me if I’m being honest, “BMX” is an abbreviation of “Bicycle Moto Cross.” You gotta love any hobby where you can swap out an entire word with an “X”, right? By the early ‘80s, the idea of dirt trackin’ on a bike in your own hometown became so marketable that they just had to start selling BMX bikes at places like K-Mart and thus, guys (or…guys-to-be) like Bill and Brian suddenly had a nice set of wheels to pedal around town in. But, as you can tell from reading the article, you need someplace to actually, you know…Moto Cross. Err. Maybe Moto “X”, I guess.

Which brings us to the meat of this particular article; seems that Mattoon had no such place for Mountain Dew drinkin’ slack jawed malcontents with fluffy leftover Luke Skywalker hair to get their “vert” on at, which is exactly what Bill and Brian were trying to tell you if only you weren't such a geezer that the complaints of any 13-year-old whining at you about their hobbies just sounded like a low buzzing drone. Otherwise you’d be able to get to the truth of the matter that’s lurking in between the lines of this article: being a teenager in a small town can really be a drag sometimes.