The first thing I learned when I woke up last Saturday morning was that Jimmy Buffett had passed away. I knew instantly I was going to write a column about that, despite the fact that I come to this forum with virtually no knowledge of the man or his music.

I don’t own any Jimmy Buffett records and unless it’s escaped me, in the tens of thousands of songs in my music library, the man isn’t represented once, not even on a cover song or a guest appearance. Unless that’s him doing the close harmonies on Pink Floyd’s The Wall. I just checked, and he’s not. It was Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys.

While there are some who truly despise the man’s music, I must admit that I remain neutral on the issue. Jimmy Buffett was probably my first realization that there was such a thing as “grown folks music.” I remember seeing that boat anchor of his 1992 box set on the shelves of many a friends’ parents and thinking, “Ew.” At that age, who wants to imagine anyone your parents’ age getting tipsy at C.W. Dandy’s on a Saturday night to the tune of any song mentioning big kosher pickles.

But who among you didn’t stride into the “expensive” section of your local record store like a Fancy Dan and peel a crispy half-hundo off that bank roll for that box set just so you wouldn’t have to go splashing through the endless tide pools of his albums just to find the few songs you wanted? That kind of thing is for folks who can walk you through the bland, samey-same discographies of Hall and Oates, George Strait and Chicago. Folks like me. Except for Chicago. Talk about a band I despise.

So for a roadmap I turn once more to The Rolling Stone Album Guide. And they handle him the same way any snooty rock scribe would when tasked with writing about an artist who’s technically lame but whose work is cheerily interchangeable and ultimately critic proof. They laud his ‘70s albums as authentic, dump all over the “slick” ‘80s efforts (“after that flash of insight Buffett retreats to his own personal Margaritaville … at least he knew was he was getting into.” Good one), and then throw a few four star ratings at the “comeback” ‘90s albums where he was (ahem) buffeted by a clutch of country artists who claimed they’ve always been fans when it’s more likely they all realized that the wine-coolers-on-the weekend demographic were the only ones still buying records.

For the archival word on Jimmy Buffett, there are plenty of mentions of “The Boat Drunks,” a Champaign-based tribute band that gigged around our little corner of the beach a lot in the ‘aughts. A Rob Stroud profile on them as they were about to play during the Laker Homecoming festivities says they describe their music as “Tangy, Tropical Rock and Roll.” Ew. I’m guessing that title comes from the Buffett song “Boat Drinks.” Speaking of that, just because Jimmy Buffett sang about boats does not make him “Yacht Rock.” He’s mellow. But he’s not smooth.

You know who is smooth? You guessed it, Kenny Rogers. And there’s no better example of how smooth than his ultra-slick 1983 album “Eyes That See in the Dark,” which besides having one of my favorite album covers of all time, with The Gambler looking perpetually frozen in an eternal Old Spice ad, is also definitely more in the marina of what actual smooth Yacht Rock is. It’s an album mentioned in the same 1984 column from local country and western critic Rickey Ferguson that mentions how, on the flipside of things, Jimmy Buffett was heading “back” to Nashville for a “country oriented” album to be released on MCA records.

Now I can’t guess what country audiences of 1984 possibly thought of the resulting album, “Riddles in the Sand,” with a cover that portrays Buffett in a canary yellow button up with matching cowboy hat, and standing on a beach behind what looks like a saddle and a life preserver half-buried in the sand. What I can tell you is that it must have dropped out of print awful quick, as neither edition of my Album Guides give a rating for it. Parrotheads in the audience please check your record collections and get back to me.

While finding myself overwhelmed by a search for “Best Jimmy Buffett deep cuts,” I came up with a song called “Livingston Saturday Night’, which probably isn’t eligible given that it’s on a greatest hits album that as of this writing has gone platinum seven times and that is currently still found in your kitchen junk drawer with the twist ties, tropical-flavored Certs, and those little screwdrivers for the readers you need while pouring over the liner notes from that box set. But he did perform the song in the 1978 hipster “crazy DJs take over the radio station” movie “FM,” which at the very least proves that at the time, he was once considered as cool as Boz Scaggs and Steely Dan.

Monday morning, I woke up to discover that Gary Wright had passed away. You know, Gary Wright? The “Dream Weaver” guy? I don’t know much about his music either, other than the 1975 album of that same name was claimed to be one of the first recorded entirely on synthesizers (probably not true); and that it was an album I bought from the Habitat Re-Store in Charleston, looking like it had been dragged behind a pontoon boat through some haggard pond foliage, on the very day I inherited my late grandmother’s vintage record player and needed something to play on it. I probably could have written a whole column about that, but geez, now I’m done with this one.

Oh, well. Like the man sang, it’s my own fault.