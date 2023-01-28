THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Bringing down the warehouse!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From what I’ve heard, folks really had a good time during the ’70s and ’80s live music scene in Coles County. And I don’t mind telling you, something about that really weirds me out.

I’m from the ’90s! My mopey, dissonant music was supposed to mean something, man! But all that meat and potatoes hard rock that once went down in our local gin mills is still a scene that needs to be documented. I mean … all those bands. Who thought it would be “cool” if they put unnecessary “Zs” in their names like Katzkat, Weaponz, and Rhythm Pigz? Guys, it zuckz.

And with that I bring to you the first of what is sure to be many, many, volumes of my very own “Rock-Lopedia Mattoon-ica,” even though most of my resource material comes from the constant, and I mean constant, coupons from Ted’s Warehouse in Charleston I come across every time I go looking for a movie in the archives. But hey, somehow “Charleston-ica” didn’t sound right.

At least with movies, those I can look up to actually research before I crack wise. And while I’m sure there’s someone in this area who’s the Coles County equivalent of Dick Latvala, piles and piles of tapes laying around, all I’ve got to go on are these coupons. But hey, who says you actually need to, you know, hear the music before you critique it? Just ask poor British popsters Johnny Hates Jazz who opened up their copy of Rolling Stone to read David Wild’s brilliant one sentence review, “David Hates Johnny Hates Jazz.”

In fact most of the early cut-out-and-save ads I found only gave me a band name and what drink specials were available, like “Strut Macpherson” and Pork and the Havana Ducks, both from 1982, or the mysteriously named Tamarak from 1978, although at least that ad mentions that they’re from Bloomington and feature “lots of good, danceable, music.” Oh, and they apparently were featured on certain nights where the promotion involved giving a cash prize to an arbitrarily chosen “foxy lady” in attendance. Classy. Oh, and give Pork and the Havana Ducks this. I found evidence they were still rocking out as “recently” as 1994, at The Trestle, although how many original Ducks and/or Pork were featured on stage remains unknown.

But then there are the coupons that give you tantalizing clues about these bands, telling entire stories in miniature; like the Slink Rand Group from 1977, which mentions that they were the “backup band to Ted Nuggent [sic], Black Oak Arkansas, REO Speedwagon, and Head East.” Surely they meant “opening act” because as far as I know both REO and Head East were their own backup bands, unless it was Slink Rand’s job to stand behind the stage and be on standby if Kevin Cronin slipped on a banana peel.

Or what about Faith from 1976, whose selling point is the confusingly worded blurb “formerly managed by Terry Knight of Grand Funk Railroad, with Mike Murphy, formerly of REO Speedwagon.” Knight indeed managed Grand Funk until the mid-70s, leading me to wonder just what you could possibly do to be the “former” manager of Grand Funk. Suggest they wear shirts? Maybe invest in some Speed Stick?

Oh, and once again, REO is mentioned. I must admit, my knowledge of REO is about as exhaustive as their still-essential “The Hits” compilation, the time I saw them with co-headliners Styx at the Arch Allies concert in St. Louis, and the time a friend of mine saw them jam out on some oldies at a surprise pick up gig in Champaign. But I’ll tell you this, just about every other Ted’s Warehouse coupon from the late 70s and early 80s references them in some way, like a 1983 gig by Pranks featuring "Terry Luttrell, former singer and songwriter for REO Speedwagon and Starcastle”.

Well, I looked it up and I did indeed find his name listed under “former members” of REO, a list so exhaustive I half expected to find members of my own family or the co-worker who once, upon finding out that I was writing a mildly-snarky column about REO, implied they was going to actually tell on me to someone who knows someone who’s related to one of them. But hey, on a long enough timeline, any rock band’s family tree is going to look like a wreath.

As for Starcastle, they apparently made numerous appearances at some place called The Elevator. Pretty impressive for a band with album titles like “Citadel” and “Fountains of Light” to make a stand in a hinterland Cowtown such as ours, especially when I found proof that (apologies to all previously mentioned bands) “bigger” artists would roll on through, such as Timothy P. and Rural Route 3, whose May 1, 1986, performance at Ted’s Warehouse actually got a nice little write up. And why shouldn’t they when they were featured in the hit film “Every Which Way But Loose,” long a staple of Atlanta Braves rainouts on TBS.

Apologies for anyone out there who’s fan of Timothy, apparently a native of Bloomington, but for being “featured” in the movie, he sure didn’t seem to be “featured” enough to be, you know...”featured” on the soundtrack album, a record that had room for Eddie Rabbit, Mel Tills, Sondra Locke, who wasn’t even a singer by trade, and five instrumentals, but yet not one groove for Timothy P, whose trebly songs like “Dalhart Cowboy” and “Too Wet to Plow” are recommended only to those who want to hear honky-tonk as sung by the guy who sang “Grandma Got Ran over by a Reindeer.”

See, there’s that music review I promised you. I knew I’d get to it eventually.