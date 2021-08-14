THE THROWBACK MACHINE: But wait, there's more...until there isn't

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Recently, I received a text from my mom with the words, “Remember this?” and a photo of a bizarre looking plastic contraption resembling a mutant shrimp.

A round red-and-silver logo confirmed that it was indeed the very same “Popeil Pocket Fisherman” that once sat on the basement shelf with the grenadine and our 1983 Fighting Illini Coca-Cola bottles.

She, like I, had just learned of the passing of Ron Popeil, famed inventor and TV pitchman, the kind of celebrity death that’s not big enough to get a huge mention in the obituaries, but is still big enough to be covered by CBS News Sunday Morning’s very brief “in passing” segment, before devoting time to a longer piece where Gloria Estefan makes artisanal pizzas from her villa in Tuscany.

The last time Ron showed up in the Journal was a small mention in the October 26, 2012, “Quick Quirk Quiz” by Janet Malehorn Spencer which described how he discovered his own gift of gab while selling his father’s line of gadgets. After taking a risk with a few pricey television ad buys in the ‘70s selling some weird hose sprayer handle contraption, he was off to the big time, eventually creating his own company and his own products, most famously the Pocket Fisherman, and most infamously, spray-on hair in a can.

You probably haven’t watched an entire infomercial in years, and why would anyone in an era when there’s always something else on, but they were a godsend for us pre-teen night owls living out in the sticks, who only had the four channels you could pick up with the rabbit ears on the 12-inch Emerson color TV in your bedroom, staying up late Saturday night and needing just one more thing to watch after “Freddy’s Nightmares,” “American Gladiators,” and “The Party Machine with Nia Peeples.”

Thing was, infomercials were weirdly entertaining to watch sometimes, so what a perfect excuse for me to track down some of my old favorites to see if they hold up. The one I remember watching the most was called (ahem) “Arnold’s Gourmet Kitchen: The Great Wok of China” (goodness, they actually use a “gong” sound) hosted by Arnold Morris (who distastefully makes a “Confucius says” quip), a folksy pitchman who can actually be seen on a disastrous Letterman appearance where Dave cuts his finger open on a veggie slicer and decides to hijack the demonstration by complaining about the blood and by calling in the NBC nurse who looks delighted to be on camera.

Turns out the actual cooking and “here’s how a wok’s different than a pan” explanations are handled by Wally Emerson-Nash, a jovial Brit who really does seem to know a lot about woks; which is probably the reason I found this so hypnotic then and now, what with all the metal spatula scraping on oil coated carbon.

The very first online comment left underneath the video says it all, “I've officially hit rock bottom. 34 years old, and my secret guilty pleasure is watching ‘80s infomercials at 2 a.m.” I’m with you brother, although wait until you get to your forties.

What about “Amazing Discoveries”? You know, the infomercials that went so far as to disguise themselves as a talk show and hosted by Mike Levey, the guy with the pastel sweaters, single-bar glasses and dry Ted Koppel hair?

Well, I wasn’t able to find the episode I remembered where they tried to make cantaloupe sherbet for the audience, but I was able to find another featuring a small sandwich-press called the “LeSnack,” and discovered that Levey deserved a Daytime Emmy for his ability to stick his face into that contraption while it was sizzling and feign the most intense kind of interest simply by breathlessly repeating keywords spoken by the, once again British, pitchman, like “Oh … bran is healthy! Green light means cooking!”

Well lo and behold, on my third try, in an infomercial titled “Showtime’s Great Knife Giveaway Show,” I found Ron Popeil himself as master of ceremonies, and there’s “Arnold”, once again, this time demonstrating a set of those “made from surgical steel” kitchen knives that can saw through bricks, pipes and light bulbs and yet still can be used to smoothly cut tomatoes into the thinnest of slices, if you happened to actually like tomatoes, which I don’t.

Arnold also trots out some of his best produce-cutting humor in front of Ron, who looks like he’s going to pass out he’s laughing so hard, and in front of a captive-looking, possibly drugged, live audience you can actually watch ossify in real time.

I once heard a theory that people have an inherent dislike of being “sold to” by people. That’s probably true, although I think most folks also enjoy dealing with people who like what they do, which sums up the appeal of a guy like Ron Popeil; he was full of it, yes, but we knew he was full of it, and he knew that we knew. Which is why, when the hour was late, we figured, hey, why not give Ron just a few more minutes to check out this crazy knife before we changed the channel over to a "M*A*S*H" rerun.

Sadly, Arnold Morris, Mike Levey, and Ron Popeil have all moved on from us. OK, it’s not exactly “Abraham, Martin and John” we’re talking about here, but it’s not hard for me to imagine Ron walking over that hill to greet them both before wishing for just one more minute to tell us about one last amazing product he’s come up with. But sadly, everything must go.

Which leaves one last product complaint unresolved; how were you supposed to actually fit the Pocket Fisherman in your pocket?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

