THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Catching the wave with Max!

We all remember the titans of ’80s advertisements: Clara Peller, the “Where’s the beef” lady, (no, I didn’t have to look that up); that British couple who flirted over Tasters Choice from their first date all the way to the moment her water broke; and that Australian dude in the tank top holding the giant Energizer Battery screaming “Oi!”

But there was another, whose success in the advertising realm spilled over into the culture writ large, sort of, and for that I bring you, the bizarre, never totally forgotten, cultural phenomenon that was “Max Headroom.”

You remember Max, right? He was the “computer generated” spokesman wearing a dapper suit and shades, cracking wise over a background of weird rotating neon lines, usually schilling for New Coke with the trademark phrase, “Catch the Wave!”

“Who (or what) is this Max Headroom Guy” asked an entertainment page article I found in the Aug. 6, 1986, Journal Gazette, and it’s from there I learned the basic facts: “Max” wasn’t “computer generated” at all. He was played by Matt Frewer, one of my favorite character actors, who made his debut as the character in a BBC sci-fi TV movie and then immediately started hosting music video blocks and interviewing perplexed celebrities like Sting, an idea my generation would later re-visit with the sheer weirdness of “Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.”

Those ideas were all reworked and combined into “The Original Max Talking Headroom Show,” which added a live audience and eventually ended up on Cinemax. After watching a few episodes, I can say it falls into that charming pocket of “no one’s really watching, so who cares” cable TV weirdness like Night Flight, New Wave Theater or Paul Tschinkel's InnerTube. You know, stuff you caught a bit of late Friday nights while waiting for “Emmanuelle” to come on; the original, with Sylvia Kristel.

It’s a little hard to pin down the exact “joke” with Max. He was just a glitchy, rubber faced, talking head, only half-interested in the “importance” of whoever he was interviewing, but terminally amused by himself; the kind of thing that made Letterman such a kick to nascent hipster know-it-alls like me, something made all the more evident in footage I found of Letterman actually interviewing Max, via a monitor lowered near his desk, where the audience seemed awfully confused but Dave, laughing hysterically, clearly got the joke…which means I did too.

And you can guess that fascination turned into a short-lived but intense obsession when that BBC movie was reworked into a regular series. Set in a corporate-controlled future (“20 minutes into the future”) where it’s illegal to turn off your television, investigative journalist “Edison Carter,” played by Frewer, looking pretty awesome in the opening credits self-righteously busting open the doors of the newsroom, is assisted in his efforts to bring down the system by “Max Headroom,” a wisecracking, omnipresent, computer generated version of his own personality accidently created after Edison crashed his motorcycle in a parking garage and named after the last image he saw before he hit the pavement, a barrier designating the “Maximum Headroom” of the structure.

I mean, doesn’t that sound like something directed straight at the heart of 10-year-old me? So enraptured was I by this junky but ambitious show, incongruously slapped onto the ABC prime time line up after “Hooperman” and “The Slap Maxwell Story,” that I decided to make Max the centerpiece of my entry in that year’s Humboldt Grade School’s poster contest for the D.A.R.E. program.

Not to brag, but my poster of Max’s head, “pixelated” by drawing it jaggedly like it was on an Etch-A sketch, on a giant television (channel tuned to Edison’s home network of 23) chattering “Don’t use d-d-d-drugs” must have impressed the judging committee, maybe even Officer Tart himself, enough that it placed first, and I was rewarded with a place of honor, displayed for a month in that weird little hallway in the mall that’s was where McQuarter’s is now. I remember being disappointed they put it up so high you couldn’t really tell what it was supposed to be.

Ahead of its time, The Max Headroom TV series was, of course, cancelled way before it’s time. Coca-Cola Classic soon hit the shelves and with Bill Cosby brought in to tout its virtues, poor Max Headroom was dumped into the 80s junk drawer with your Rubik’s Cube, your Living In a Box cassette and your California Raisins.

Still, I’ll bet Matt Frewer, who’s racked up quite the sizeable filmography to this day, was thrilled when he got a chance to slap on the Max Headroom duds for a cameo in “Pixels,” another in a series of Adam Sandler projects I find myself apologizing for liking.

You nerds out there may have noticed I’ve left out a particular detail in the Max Headroom saga, one that caused a big enough wave for us here in Illinois that it also made news in the Journal Gazette. Well, don’t worry, because I’m going to be talking about that next week, in the second half of the first ever, and probably only, Throwback Machine two-parter.

Meanwhile, efforts on my part to find any proof in the archives that I did, indeed, win first place with my Max Headroom poster are ongoing. Failing that, I’ll ask my mom if maybe she still has it somewhere, so I can frame it and put it on a wall low enough where everyone can appreciate it.

And if not, I’m sure I can redraw it from memory, although if I really had a computer-generated alter ego, going by the signage near my (knock wood) only fender bender, his name would actually be “Ken Z. El Field”.