THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Coming into 'Los Angel-eeze'...if you please!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Whether it’s Luke Skywalker stuck on a moisture farm until the Death Star plans landed in his lap, Alex Rogan taking the controls of gunship in space after breaking the high score on the arcade game by the trailer park convenience store, or, as is the case in the final film for the Summer Movie Showcase, 1986’s “Out Of Bounds,” you’re Anthony Michael Hall perched atop an old tractor in an Iowa cornfield dreaming of making it out to L.A. to live with his successful older brother who made a break for Holly-weird years prior, there’s just something about a movie where hopeful young folks with destiny on their minds wonder if they’ll ever “get there.”

And he finally gets his chance when his family disintegrates out from under him while he’s packing a duffle bag and his mother bugs out for Missouri and his mopey father decides to just go “camping” indefinitely, and neither is seen again.

So it’s off to Los Angel-eeze, and Mr. Customs Man, don’t touch that duffel bag if you please because, due to a mix-up at baggage claim, it got swapped with an identical one full of over a million dollars in Colombian bam-bam. Now the bag’s rightful owner, a truly terrifying cat by the name of “Roy Gaddis,” played effectively by Jeff Kober, the satanic serial killer in a horror movie that I keep meaning to write about, isn’t too happy about being stuck with a bag full of socks.

The next morning our Hayseed Hero saunters into his brother’s lavish breakfast nook and discovers, in the movie’s only thrilling scene, that both his brother and his wife are dead after an overnight visit by Gaddis. Then, due to a contrivance I still don’t understand involving a random dude we’ve never been introduced to, who just wanders into the kitchen, suddenly he’s now wanted by the police too, instantly leading to a “that’s not how the world works” car chase that would have resulted in multiple fatalities and ends with the characters involved making a joke.

Yeah, it’s one of those movies, one of those “well-meaning doofus goes on a late-night big-city odyssey” genre, including films like “After Hours,” “Into the Night,” “Something Wild,” or my personal favorite, “Miracle Mile,” which is like this movie except replace the duffle bag of illicit goods with an incoming nuclear missile. And you know … as such, “Out of Bounds” has its moments, but it’s severely undone by a couple factors.

Unfortunately, the biggest of those is Anthony Michael Hall, a dude who’s place in the ‘80s canon as the prototypical loveable dork in “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science” is forever set in stone. But “Out of Bounds” was his first shot at a lead role, and his first thriller to boot, and well, it’s clear from his, let’s just say, “odd” performance here that he really wanted to make this his coming out as a lead man and not as the baby face he established himself as before.

While one can hardly blame him for that, delivering all his dialogue like he can’t breathe through his nose and with a weird “tough guy” head tilt you just know he practiced in the mirror makes him come off more like a punk, and not the cool kind.

By the halfway point this supposed “farm boy” is participating in the kind of Harrison Ford-style stunts that I’m not saying a kid fresh from the fields couldn’t pull off, but, well, I was just unable to pick a pen up off the floor without groaning real loud.

And speaking of punks (the cool kind), the just-starting-to-fade-away L.A. new wave club scene is far and away the highlight of this film, and accompanying soundtrack, as a hip Cyndi Lauper lookalike waitress escorts our hero to safety in her “network” of night life weirdos and you get to see rare onscreen appearances by Goth legends Siouxsie and the Banshees, performing one of their best songs, and power pop maestro Tommy Keene, performing a song of his that got me through my own “in over my head” social and academic moments in grad school, and who isn’t fazed at all when Hall and his waitress friend rush the stage to get away from the fight they just started by breaking beer bottles over Gaddis’s head. Makes sense, the song was called “Run Now.”

So as a thriller, it’s pretty junky; too many criminals, too many payphones, too many gruff detectives, too many confrontations in alleyways and abandoned buildings and not nearly enough reasons to care.

But goodness, if all those neon-lit clubs, fingerless gloves, cool shades, and spiked-haired night-crawlers grabbing greasy burgers at a food truck before checking out the next hip band didn’t make this particular country boy wish he could “get there,” back to that time when he might have caught this movie in the wee hours, while eating pizza rolls and organizing comic books, on USA’s Night Flight as part of a New Wave double feature with Diane Lane in “Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering why the movie’s called “Out of Bounds,” it’s what the typically gruff homicide detective accuses our hero of being all the way at the 52-minute mark. Funny thing. Hall’s next movie after this was the high school football comedy “Johnny Be Good.”

I wonder if there’s a scene in that movie where an overbearing coach accuses him of being “Side Out.” But that’s a different movie, for a summer yet to be, of course.

By the way, thank you to everyone for not sending me reminders that May isn’t quite summertime.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.