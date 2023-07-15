Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Flea markets are places where magic happens. Don’t believe me?

Stay tuned for the type of mystical convergences that occur when you strut into the Cross County Mall with a handful of bills and walk out with a stack of random records purchased because you liked the album covers.

Let’s get the “easy” ones out of the way first; “Music From The Original Television Series Miami Vice,” because I knew I’d be able to find something in the archives about it. And I did via a UPI chart rundown from Nov. 16, 1985, an article that someone else out there in our readership area found important enough to make a clipping of.

And “easy” as well for New Waver Lene Lovich’s 1979 album “Flex,” which infuriatingly did not include her amazing single “New Toy,” and Gary Wright’s 1979 record “Headin’ Home,” which features a track called “Moonbeams” that sounds like his previous hit “Dream Weaver” if you chopped the chorus out of it and if he played keyboards with his feet. Easy why? If my stylus didn’t collect a giant yarn ball by the second track of each I could actually finish listening to them.

Speaking of album covers, what looks like Jack Tripper’s buddy Larry wearing a white suit and dancing a tango with a foxy mannequin ensured that John Stewart’s “Dream Babies Go Hollywood” from 1980 would be an instant purchase. He was one of The Kingston Trio; the fourth one, actually. So figure out how that works.

I managed to find a review of it in a May 1, 1980, Journal. Not to disagree with UPI, but the tracks they recommended, the portentously named “Odin: Spirt of the Water” and “Nightman” sounded to me like late-era Eagles demos locked overnight in a walk-in humidor. Lead off track recency bias be darned, the jaunty “Hollywood Dreams” is better. I may learn how to play it on guitar. Be afraid.

Central Illinois isn’t a hotbed of R&B, but someone here must have purchased Jeffrey Osborne’s 1983 effort “Stay With Me Tonight,” which finds him resplendent on the cover in a tunic that makes him look like the captain of the Starship Smooth, while a blurry geisha looks on in the background. Because you know … the ’80s.

You might not remember his 1986 hit “The Woo Woo Song,” but I’m sure some of you remember the epic wallop of his 1982 ballad “On The Wings Of Love.” And when I say “some of you” I mean those of you who attended the 1983 Mattoon High School prom. According to an article from that year, “Wings” was that years’ prom theme, assuming that “Vermilion,” the band that night, actually played it.

Neither of those two songs were on the album I bought, but goodness if “Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right” isn’t the Cameo-meets-Prince club-banger you always wanted to jam out to while you’re scrubbing the shower enclosure.

When you come across an album from a band you’ve never heard of with a giant eyeball on the cover, that’s exactly how you end up with a 1973 record by a band called Seatrain, featuring six dudes with handlebar moustaches who all look like they reek of patchouli and Scotch Guard plucking out “rootsy” garbage on rustic instruments sure to turn your listening room into the renaissance faire.

I was embarrassed enough it to keep my amplifier’s volume slider at a low “2,” until the obligatory pad-the-running-time instrumental (ahem) “Flute Thing,” and I mean all eight minutes of it, won me over, as long as I could ignore the image of the band riding circles around me on those bicycles with the big front wheels while juggling.

So yeah, those mystic coincidences? Seatrain was only mentioned in the Journal once. And it just happened to be in the very same article from 1975 that I got a photo of Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson from for my “Return to CIL-Con” column from last year. It’s there I read about Seatrain bassist Don Kretmar joining up in the “new and improved” Leslie West Band, alongside a member of Spooky Tooth…a band that at one time featured…you guessed it, the Dream Weaver himself, Gary Wright.

You want another such convergence? Did Juice Newton actually play the Moose Lodge in the ’80s as a friend of mine swears? It’s a question that resurfaced when I picked up her 1984 pop-rock album “Can’t Wait All Night.” If she did, the Journal never covered it, although I found a fun mention in a Dave Ferguson column, always a great source for what was going on with progressive country, that calls her then-concurrent cover of a Poco song “pathetic.” But what news did the Journal break last week? ’80s mall-pop siren Tiffany will be playing the Moose Lodge! Did I make that happen?

Here’s something I hope I didn’t make occur. Just before the flea market, I read an article claiming Chicago scene-sters Urge Overkill were actually the great unsung band of the early ’90s. They had the look, and the power of Geffen Records behind them, but other than their immortal cover of “Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon” from "Pulp Fiction" and a cameo in "Wayne’s World 2," their “moment” just never happened. Unless you count the amazing “Take A Walk” from a compilation I bought in high school from the long gone Music Exchange. Which I do.

So when I found their one “big” album, 1993’s “Saturation,” at the flea market, I knew it was my cosmic sign that it was time to cash out and head home.

Then, just one week later, I read that Urge Overkill drummer Blackie Onassis had passed away at the age of 57. If only I had written about them sooner.

I hope Don Johnson’s going to be OK.