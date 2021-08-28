THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Did you ever get Saturday school? Join the club

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you noticed a particularly drab look on the face of your kid as they got on the bus or hopped in their rattletrap Dodge Omni to make it in time for late start economics, there’s an unfortunate, but true, reason: While school starts out all fun and games, eventually it can seem a lot like jail.

Especially on those days when your transgressions against the school system are so heinous that your teachers must schedule you for some compulsory overtime via (gulp) “Saturday School.”

This is a concept I first discovered in 1985’s “The Breakfast Club,” that most canonical of all “high school movies,” a cornerstone of ‘80s nostalgia and also in the filmic career of writer, director and Midwest native John Hughes, who’s run of films from “Sixteen Candles” to “Some Kind of Wonderful” (maybe “Career Opportunities,” too) created the cultural lexicon for an entire generation of kids trying to figure out this thing called “high school,” even if a guy like me was a wee bit on the young side for some of his movies. Well, except for “Weird Science,” you know, the one where the two dorks use their computer to create a supermodel.

“The Breakfast Club” drew me in the first time, via the usual Saturday afternoon rerun, with its “high” concept, Sartre-in-high-school, dilemma of five teens from the Chicago ‘burbs, all from various social strata, thrown together in the (very fancy) library for Saturday school. It’s there the warden, ahem, vice principal (who’s clearly none too happy about losing his Saturday either), informs them that they’re to spend all day at their tables, no talking, no moving around, and working on a thousand-word essay about “who they think they are.”

Left mostly unattended, all five of them, the “athlete,” the “brain,” the “basket case,” the “princess” and “the criminal” do exactly all the things they were told explicitly not to do, and more, starting with the talking. Eventually, over the course of the long, long day, they get to know each other and discover that there’s more in common between them than they thought.

I can’t speak much to the travails of Emilio Estevez’s high school athlete. Same with instant movie star Molly Ringwald’s popular girl problems. But Michael Anthony Hall’s “brain” character, that I’m here for. Not because I was all that smart, but because, wow, did it seem like there was a whole, much cooler, “level” of high school happening just out of my reach.

Plus, I modeled about 75 percent of my adult personality after the “has all the answers and always gets the last word” school janitor who rebuffs some teenage sass by gleefully pointing out the library clock they’ve been watching all day is actually 20 minutes fast.

To be perfectly honest, I went to school with (actually very nice) versions of all these people; even the back-of-school bus burnouts, who I got along with thanks to our shared love of heavy metal, and I was pretty tight with a “basket case” girl from my art class not that dissimilar from Ally Sheedy, because we both liked The Velvet Underground.

But I suppose the biggest question is “how would this movie hold up to someone who’s in high school now?” That “’80s culture can solve all world problems” part of me wants to say yes, but while the Gen-Z’-ers on the way up are all pretty sharp on the uptake, they can be, it must be said, surprisingly puritanical sometimes. And some of how the day shakes out for The Breakfast Clubbers, especially about who kinda-sorta “ends up” with whom, might not pass their endlessly rigid sociopolitical litmus tests.

And there’s a whole lot to say today about the “Bender” character, the designated "criminal” who kicks off the movie by incessantly bullying every target in sight, except for Sheedy, who has clearly learned to outflank such attacks by being too strange to pick on, another lesson I learned well. If one thing has changed between then and now, it’s how we view bullying given the damage it can cause.

Although looking back at the movie, and the amazing scene where the vice-principal, in private, attempts to bully Bender into punching him, and you see him all at once recoil and shrink in the face of the grownup now bullying him, you realize that he’s still just a kid, and still only a product of the authority figures who make them what they are.

Thanks to habitual Senioritis-caused tardiness to, yes, late start economics, I, too, was once sentenced to Saturday school. And I took my punishment like a man, although sure I tried to covertly slip it past my parents by telling them my unexpected Saturday morning trip to school was for the literary magazine. Spoiler alert: They had already intercepted the call about where I was going.

Thankfully, I was able to joke my way out of consequences for the subterfuge and arrived at the Mattoon High School cafeteria where I sat at a table in silence working on a senior term paper, no great social revelations to be had, other than perhaps seeing our garage band’s hyperactive freshmen drummer sitting a few tables away, skateboard with him.

“When you grow up, your heart dies,” Ally Sheedy’s “basket case” character said, tears on her face, during a particularly tense scene. To the current and future Saturday school students, speaking, if I may, as a “grownup,” I can tell you that such things happen only if you let them.

Start by not letting one or two “off” days and their respective punishments bring you down, respecting the janitors, and remembering it’s not your job to ever tell someone who you are; you show them, like I do, 1,000 words at a time, each week.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

