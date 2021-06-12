THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Do me a favor and get 'Lost'

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So there you were about to add the 2004 Fall Preview issue of TV Guide to the collection of Fall Preview Issues already in your closet going back to 1993. You know, the year Valerie Bertinelli starred in all 18 episodes of “Café Americain”?

But first, after cracking open an ice cold Pitch Black Mountain Dew, you flipped through it, page by page, making bets to yourself about which shows were going to be in the 80% forever relegated to the dustbin of TV history, like say, 2004 issue cover girl Heather Locklear promoting the upcoming NBC airport drama “L.A.X.” (13 episodes total).

I’m guessing one show you thought would be a goner for sure that year was the premiere of the ABC drama “Lost.” Seriously, a weekly show about plane crash survivors stuck on a “mysterious” island, maybe with a monster?

Well, it worked. “Lost,” with its serialized story-telling, caused obsessed fans to go apoplectic waiting for new episodes, which in turn caused producers to limit later seasons to short 16 episode bursts they could show all at once, essentially setting us all up for the streaming era where the wait for another episode is only as long as it takes you to fish the remote out from under your own backside.

Customer-service difficulties I had with a local cable company I won’t name once left me so desperate to watch something that I busted out my old brick of “Lost” DVDs where I confirmed that the first few “mysteries” the show threw at our castaways included: whispering sounds, strange figures standing off in the distance, something unseen in the jungle making roaring-mechanical sounds like those deadly security balloons from “The Prisoner,” a distress call in French that’s been on a repeated loop for over seven million cycles, and yeah, a polar bear.

Because a show can’t live on polar bears alone, most episodes were, let’s be honest, padded out with flashbacks slowly revealing the backstories of the many passengers of Oceanic Flight 815: including the brilliant doctor with daddy issues, the hunky con man, the foxy criminal on the run, the ex-Iraqi Army officer on a secret mission from the CIA, the spoiled blonde girl who’s got a weird thing going with her sensitive step-brother, the Korean businessman who’s in over his head with his father-in-law’s corrupt business practices and his wife who’s one step ahead of them both, the drug addict rock star, the clueless dad with the psychic son, the Aussie girl who got troubling information from a psychic regarding her pregnancy, the old dude with a briefcase full of hunting knives, and of course, Hurley.

“Party of Five’s” Matthew Fox was supposed to provide the requisite eye candy, but virtually every woman I know spent entire episodes absolutely moony over the charm of Southern bad-boy “Sawyer,” even though he was a jerk, with one in five reserving such feelings for the more romantically tortured Scottish heartthrob “Desmond,” who was especially sensitive…to electromagnets, that is.

Meanwhile us guys were goners the second we were introduced to girl-next-door-with-a-secret-past “Kate” via that promotional photo of her standing on the beach in her unmentionables. Even though I must admit I was more into red-headed Season 4 anthropologist “Charlotte,” not because I’m easily swayed by an Australian accent or because I’m a contrarian by nature, but just because I want to prove that I wasn’t one of those poseurs who bailed on the show early.

Because most people did. What was the point where you couldn’t take any more? Let me guess. Was it the supercomputer with the “button”? The infamous “flaming arrow attack” used just to get rid of a lot of extra characters? The time travel? The arrival and prompt exit of the “tailies”? Jack’s tattoo episode? The tragedy of “Nikki and Paulo”? The magic box? “The Others” always having the drop on the good guys? Moving the island via the frozen donkey wheel? Resetting the timeline via a nuclear bomb? “Jacob’s” struggle vs. the mysterious “Man in Black”?

Oh, tell me you weren’t one of those folks who hung around all the way through season six, putting up with the pit of healing glow-goo and the giant stone plugging up the drain of doom and you still didn’t cry foul until the infamous antepenultimate episode “Across the Sea,” where, at a crucial narrative moment, we were treated to an entire hour taking place on the island two thousand years prior just to finally kinda-sorta explain the importance of some skeletons from season one, a mention of backgammon, the whole deal behind “the monster,” and that threw in the “light that that can never go out” business that caused Lost-ies worldwide to scream out in horror that the show was forever ruined. I loved it, by the way.

Just two weeks later, the series finale arrived which stands today as one of those great coin-flip moments of television. The internet has mostly decided it was a huge letdown because of the remaining loose ends, because it played footsie with a cynical theory about the show, or because it aimed for sentimental “hey let’s move on” metaphysics. Of course, you know I loved it too, because yeah, it was time to move on. Although I still don’t get the stuff with Claire’s baby.

Speaking of moving on, I eventually did get rid of all the TV Guides. Joke’s on me; if only I had them now it would be easier for me to look up the shows that premiered the year “Lost” went off the air. Shows like “Terra Nova,” “Pan Am” and “Person of Interest,” the latter another show I hung on to even after the supercomputers showed up. I’m faithful like that.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

