THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Don't fear the (rock and roll) reaper

Last week, Charlie Watts, drummer for The Rolling Stones, passed away at the age of 80, just on the brink of yet another one of their eternal world tours.

I suppose it says something about both him and about me that within minutes of the news breaking, several friends texted me about it, including one “sad face” from someone who I know isn’t even the biggest Stones fan.

Just to keep you from having to read two Rolling Stones articles in as many months, I figure I’d use the Journal archives to address not just his passing, but also two other recent musician deaths that occurred only days before.

Folk-country artist Nanci Griffith passed away on Aug. 13, at the relatively young age of 68. Hers is one of those names you probably recognize from your late night PBS “Austin City Limits” viewings; although I remember her looking mighty fetching on her album covers in my ‘90s Columbia House catalogs.

Griffith’s first ever appearance in the Journal was on a Sept. 24, 1986, entertainment page UPI profile alongside ads for the Kathy Carr Duo at the Charleston Motor Inn, Alibye at Ted’s Warehouse, and “easy country music” in the form of Off Nights performing at My Place in Charleston, where it’s mentioned she taught kindergarten while moonlighting as a musician, that she credits Eudora Welty as an influence, and says “As a writer, I’m always in search of the perfect line, although there are none.” Wow, Nanci, now you tell me.

Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall died on Aug. 20, a guy who I was positive already died, until I realized I was confusing him with Hoyt Axton. Tom T. didn’t have a whole lot of chances to be on my radar growing up, with the possible exception of the time I heard WLS-AM play the timeless Tammy Faye Baker parody cover of his “Harper Valley PTA,” in 1987 and my mom was so excited to hear what a train wreck it was she literally cranked up the knob. I just tracked it down, and yeah, it’s wrecky.

Thanks to my years spent memorizing the Rolling Stone Album Guide (third edition), I was aware that their hipster editors not only allotted an entry to him, between Daryl Hall and John Oates and Stuart Hamm, they also were quite glowing in their description of him as a songwriter, and gave a whopping four-and-a-half star rating to his debut album “In Search of a Song,” which found him roaming the backwoods of Kentucky with his notebook trying to gather his song ideas from real sources, and earning a permanent mental thumbtack in my memory corkboard because I was, and am, always on the lookout for oddball concept albums.

It’s a record I finally came across in the wild just last year, on cassette, in a “please just buy these” box at an M.S. relief rummage sale. I didn’t buy it because I saw I was going to have to do open-cart surgery on the tape to get it to play, and friends, I’ve lived with that regret ever since.

The first time I found Tom T. Hall in our archives was from an August 1973, TV listing where he was one of many performers slated to be on that week’s “Dean Martin Presents: Music Country” concert alongside such hayseed luminaries as Donna Fargo and um…Rita Coolidge.

But oh, how I hit archival pay dirt in the form of a local notice from the March 6, 1973, Journal which lists him (although with quotations around the “T”) performing right here in Mattoon alongside Barbra-freaking-Mandrell at the then-upcoming Fifth Annual Lions Club Country Music Benefit at Mattoon High School, also featuring Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass. Take that, Ted’s Warehouse.

Which brings us at long last to Charlie Watts, a guy who was mentioned by name along with the rest of The Stones as early as the May 5, 1975, entertainment page, alongside a local ad for an act called The Erector Set performing all that week at the Mattoon Sheraton that looks like three members of The Little River Band trying to chat up Carly Simon’s little sister, and that’s also apparently not the punk-ska band from the early ‘80s (I think), in an article about the Stones promoting their newest record with a surprise performance on a flatbed truck going down Fifth Avenue.

But a drummer as iconically laconic as Charlie Watts deserves his own space, such as an article from the Aug. 10, 1992, Journal called “Stones Roll their Own” about his side project jazz band, The Charlie Watts Quintet, which described how he “never liked” rock and roll when he was young, was always drawn more to jazz, and, in a golden quote, says “What I do is play the drums…or try to.”

I only know as much about drumming as I’ve been able to pick up in my sad attempts to teach myself rudimentary drums via a couple of chunky Vic Firth sticks and a practice pad I picked up during those early days of the pandemic when we were all promising ourselves we’d take up new hobbies.

So all I can really say about the man is what I said to my friends when they texted me, which is that Charlie Watts had the ideal rock and roll life: join a band when you’re 22, drum the same beat for that same band for 58 years, look disinterested, wear great suits, tour the world, make millions, and play cool jazz on your off hours even if no one ever hears it, or it ends up in a rummage sale bin someday just waiting for someone like me to come across it; exactly kind of thing Tom T. or Nanci would have written a song about, and probably did.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

