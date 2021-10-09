THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Don't go to the double-feature!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The 7th annual Throwback Machine Spooky Movie Spectacular continues with this question: Were you at the Skyway Drive-In the night of July 11, 1980, for that week’s “Horror-ific Double Feature”?

If not, have no fear, because if you were watching “Dallas” or the “Dukes” instead, I’ve done the necessary homework to make you feel like you were there.

Just like the colorful box art on those old Atari cartridges used to trick you into thinking you were about to do something way more involved than moving a couple dots across your TV screen, horror movie posters and titles often have to do a lot to try to entice you into handing over your good money.

In the case of our first movie, “Don’t Go In The House,” the title is one of the many tempting “don’t dare do this” titles alongside examples as “Don’t Go Into the Woods” (classic poster on that one), “Don’t Go into the Basement” (cool twist ending), “Don’t Answer the Phone” (never seen it), “Don’t Go Near the Park” (seems like I should have) and “Don’t Look Now” (watched it twice, still don’t get it).

And while the poster and nonsense tagline “threshold into terror” may trick you into thinking it’s a haunted house tale, it’s actually of those scuzzy urban psycho-killer walkabouts where you follow some unhinged individual from their job (where they’re barely holding it together) back to their creepy home, where as soon as the door latches behind them they do the kinds of things we all don’t want our co-workers seeing us do, like say… talking to the corpse of your abusive mother or to the voices in our heads telling us to, say… buy a beekeepers’ outfit, steal a flamethrower, and stalk the streets at night looking for foxy victims to flame broil in a homemade roasting room.

While I found the opening scenes oddly compelling, with our troubled lead character passively zoning out as a co-worker catches fire in an accident, and how he, finally free of parental torment, cranks up his record player and starts dancing around the house “Risky Business”-style, goodness is the rest of this real brutal and ugly, like someone made all 10 minutes of “Frankie Teardrop” into popcorn fare.

I paid two bucks (sigh) to rent what I thought was an uncut 90 minute version only to later find a shorter edit, with the notorious flamethrower sequence intact, and let me tell you, I wish I hadn’t. It’s real upsetting. Other than that, the women are all dumbbells who think nothing of constantly disobeying the movie title. The only redeemable character, a concerned co-worker who actually does want to be the guy’s friend, is later revealed to be a total jerk. And the attempt at a shock ending would have worked if I hadn’t seen variations on it in both “Pieces” and “Maniac,” equally upsetting gross-outs that you probably rented from Carousel Video back in the day, and at least had some sense of style to them, as improbable as that might sound.

Next up is something a bit easier on the senses, “The Dark,” not to be confused with a 1994 movie of the same name starring Neve Campbell that used to play a lot on the long-defunct “Action Pay-Per-View” channel alongside “Embrace of the Vampire.”

This particular “Dark” features a serial killer whose nighttime exploits send Los Angeles into a frenzy. But what the (annoying) detectives don’t know, and what the audience probably shouldn’t have been tipped off to in the dime-store narration at the beginning, is that the killer is actually an alien who (possibly) can shape-shift into a blind man, and who supposedly decapitates its victims, even though we see it frying them with crimson zap rays right out of "Battlestar Galactica."

“The Dark,” probably the only horror movie ever produced by Dick Clark, is part of the durable “catch the killer alien in the big city” sub-genre, a tradition that includes “Lifeforce” (naked lady space vampire), “Species” (oft-naked lady alien kills her dates), “The Hidden” (body-hopping evil space worm), “I Come in Peace” (alien harvesting people for brain goo) and “Eve of Destruction” (berserk lady robot. OK, not an alien, but still counts).

“The Dark” spends an insane amount of its relatively brief 90-minute running time following way too many characters in the daylight hours stumbling around police stations and TV newsrooms trying to deal with cranky department chiefs and senior editors.

William Devane, laconic to the point of somnambulism, is the woozy crime novelist with an overcomplicated background whose daughter is the alien’s first victim, who teams up with Cathy Lee Crosby, as the reporter ready for the big time, to track down the only clue they have as to who the next victim is: (get this) a young man who a psychic has foreseen will be an eventual target. But how exactly do you find just another wannabe actor in the L.A. nightclub scene?

Eventually the alien is finally revealed to be a shambling tall dude in mossy trash bags like something out of a Universal monster movie, shambling around the poorly lit ruins of an old mission and laying waste to a cadre of cops via laser beam or just by chucking them around like rag dolls. Eventually someone just walks up to it, touches a torch to its ankle, and, just like the previous movie, fire takes care of the rest.

Finally, a hard cut to Devane lounging around in a ridiculous robe, with Crosby watching him lovingly from a window, bare-shouldered, before the narrator intones some “fear the skies” claptrap meant to send you back home all scared.

Point taken, but give the alien this, at least. Not once did it go into a house.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

