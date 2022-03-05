THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Elvis is (still) everywhere, man!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week, I saw a trailer for the upcoming movie “Elvis,” starring some handsome nobody as the King of Rock and Roll, Tom Hanks under a tarpaulin of heavy makeup as Col. Tom Parker, and directed, in what is sure to be a whirling dervish of spangles, by the guy who made the movie where Nicole Kidman sang, and I thought to myself, “So…we’re doing the whole ‘Elvis’ thing again, huh?”

Almost my entire frame of reference on Elvis is limited to the time I overheard my mom’s friend Vicky suffer instant seller’s remorse when she accidently sold her vinyl copy of “Moody Blue” at a rummage sale; and my doorstop box set of all his 50s work that I’ve had since I ordered it from Columbia House, not because I liked Elvis, but because I love the idea of having “all” of anything in a handy box nearby.

From what I could find, Elvis Presley wasn’t mentioned in the Journal Gazette until 1956, in a cluster of pithy little briefs, the very first from the June 6, 1956, “Dick Picks” subsection of that day’s “Ask Dick Kleiner” column (his pick being “My Baby Left Me”, never a single, but a B-side to one, I think).

Then a snarky little one line “joke” from a syndicated June 23, 1956, entertainment column that says, “Jack Douglas says he’s training a falcon to bring down Elvis Presley.” Yeah I don’t get it either.

Then finally yet another piece of Greatest Generation snark from Fletcher Knebel’s “Potomac Fever” column that only says, “There’s no doubt that Elvis Presley is going places, but will he get there in one piece?” Ho ho.

Of course we all know the opinions that really mattered came from the crowds of screaming girls seen crammed shoulderpad to sweater at the King’s feet in the July 26, 1956, photo of him performing, wearing a snazzy tie, on stage at a charity event in Memphis, the first time his photo appeared in the paper, where the cutline charmingly mentioned he was paid only a bag of salted peanuts for his performance.

Strange to think that at the time, Elvis was only three years removed from that fateful summer in 1953 when, according to the extensive essay by Peter Guralnik that accompanies my box set, the age of 18, he walked into Memphis’s Sun Studios for the very first time, not to become a star, but to hand over four bucks to office manager and local radio personality Marion Keisker to record an acetate of two songs to give to his mother for her birthday.

Two years later, studio owner Sam Phillips, going through countless demos looking for that next “big” sound asked Marion to give him a callback to see what else he had in him. Elvis sang bits and pieces of the (many) songs that he knew, ballads mostly, and while Sam liked what he heard, like all pushy, well-meaning music producers, he was still looking for more, and perhaps rightly realized that this dude needed a band, and thus called in the excellently named Bill Black on bass and Scotty Moore on guitar and set the three of them loose in the studio just to see what they could do.

And still nothing.

But then, while sipping a Coke out in the alley, Phillips suddenly heard quite an unusual racket coming that caught his ear. He ran back in to discover that the “racket” was the three of them playing the Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup blues number "That’s all Right,” but playing it as a goof, fast and loose, and all at once Phillips said “That’s it!” even though none of them knew what “it” was.

What they had done was cut what music historians regard as one of the very first “rock and roll” records, that unusual combination of hillbilly twang with a bluesy swing that, yes, changed the world.

Although it took time, numerous songs in that same style where recorded in that little studio. Various singles were released regionally, and while a few charted, it wasn’t until 1955’s lovingly weird country ballad “I Forgot To Remember To Forget” reached top of the country charts that they had their first real hit.

After that, hands were shaken, Col. Tom Parker entered the scene, contracts were signed, and soon Elvis found himself in a bona fide MCA Records recording studio in New York City, backed by again by Bill and Scotty and augmented this time around by Chet Atkins and Floyd Freaking Cramer (if only my grandmother knew about that) and within months they knocked out “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t Be Cruel” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Hound Dog” and that was that, even if, again, it would take another year for him to show up in the Journal Gazette.

And after finally listening to all 139 songs in that box set this week, I can finally allow myself to be “that guy “ by informing you that the deep cuts you need to hear are piano pounding rave up “One Sided Love Affair” with some of the weirdest, off the cuff singing you’ve ever heard; the jaunty “Got a Lot of Living to Do,” one of his first soundtrack songs that still sounds like a rock song; “Too Much,” where the King takes the 12-bar blues out for a slow doo-wop strut; and “I Got Stung" recorded by Elvis on June 11, 1959, in his uniform, mere hours before shipping off to Germany.

He’d be back, of course; spending the ‘60s in feature films while the Beatles and Stones took their place as rock’s new guard; and the ‘70s attempting to add enough roughly hewn soul to give kitschy fifties rock the sweaty grandeur of opera.

But those are stories for different box sets entirely.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives.

