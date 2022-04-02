THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Exactly 'who' was this show for?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can’t be the only one who, on those boring summer nights, forwent the usual "MASH" re-run in favor of turning the channel over to WILL-TV in Urbana to get my mind warped by the sheer weirdness that was "Doctor Who," that long-running stalwart of the BBC known mostly by weird dudes in basements surrounded by episodes they taped off TV with one of those early top-loading VCRs with click knobs.

When it comes to this particular fandom, if I’m a “9” with "Star Wars" and a “7.5” with "Star Trek," then with "Doctor Who" I’d be a “3,” in that I have the scattered memories of the few episodes I saw as a kid, always followed by “Jack Horkheimer: Star Hustler” (director of the "Miami-Space Transit Planetarium!”), including, but not limited to, the one where the faceless storefront mannequins started frying people with death rays, and the one where green gas unleashed from a drilling operation turned everyone into zombies.

It’s an easy show to explain. A mysterious being known only as “The Doctor,” usually with one or more wide-eyed normal folks in tow, bops around space and time in something called a TARDIS, a machine that looks like a British “police box” but that’s larger on the inside than the outside.

The promise I made to myself to never get into anything as dweeby as "Doctor Who" gave way to my need to collect sets of things that look good on a shelf, so I started buying the DVDs a few years ago, far enough into the late days of physical media so that many of those serials were either hard to find or had incredibly bizarre variances in price. The lowest I could snag the ten-episode serial “The War Games” for was 60 bucks. It’s currently going for around $150…$300 still in the wrap. I should really get around to watching it someday.

There wasn’t a whole lot of anything “Doctor Who” related in the Journal’s archives, other than in the TV listings and countless sentences in articles that say things like “the doctor who performed the surgery.” So off I went to the archives of the Herald & Review where I hit paydirt in the form of an entire page of local content from 1983 involving staff writer Lynn Pattison’s trip to a "Doctor Who" Convention up at the Sheraton O’Hare in Rosemont.

I can only imagine the stained carpets, overfilled ashtrays and heavy fog of Right Guard desperately attempting to obscure the funk of nerdy rabble stumbling around conference rooms trading tapes and arguing about the episode where the moth people fought the giant ants that clearly had human legs.

Because unlike today, when even your old man can discuss "Doctor Strange" with you, back in 83, you couldn’t find a more niche sci-fi property here in the states, unless you wanted to organize a get-together for fans of Voyagers!, Automan, or Manimal.

Sounds like it went well. According to Pattison’s report, even though the event was minimally advertised, no doubt in the back of finer publications like Starlog and Omni, and that it was a whopping 90 degrees as well, the place was sold out with around 2,000 people massing for an appearance by Tom Baker, long considered by many fans, by which I mean your older brother, to be the actor most commonly claimed as “their” Doctor, mostly due to his long tenure as the character.

And it appears that everyone there was just as smitten by an eccentric British actor from an eccentric British show as you’d think, as he took time to wrap his trademark scarf around adoring female fans for a quick kiss. Not to cast any aspersions, but I’d really like to see just what he was dealing with when it came to the ladies on scene. Because trust me, I know what the dudes would have looked like.

The most interesting tidbit about Baker was that he claimed he had no favorite episodes, didn’t watch the show, and only read parts of the script that featured him. Fair enough, because unless your name was Patrick Stewart, I doubt you’d ever spend a lot of time reviewing Data’s big speech about neutrino emissions.

Baker also went on to describe that he left the role to avoid the complacency that serious “act-TORHS” fear, and that he was currently auditioning for a role in an eight-hour miniseries about Christopher Columbus. Unfortunately his next role, just after this convention, was “The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood.” Oh, and he returned as the Doctor in the team-up serial “The Five Doctors”…via archival footage left on the cutting room floor.

What charmed me the most in the article was an interview with then-23 year old Robyn Scott of Decatur and her friend Dona Brumbaugh of Argenta (no age given) who got into quite a printed argument about Tom Baker’s looks, veering between adjectives as extreme as “ugly,” and “homely” before mutually deciding on “cute” — but only when he’s smiling.

Chuckle with derision if you will, non-nerds, because obscure geekery of any kind is best shared between friends who find solace from their outcast status with each other. Don’t think for a second I didn’t spend way too much time in basement hangouts arguing with my buddies about the cutest comic book heroine. The correct answer, of course, remains the 1970’s Spider-Woman. I named my car after her.

Are Robyn and Dona still friends today? Goodness, I hope so. Do they both still enjoy "Doctor Who"? Even the “new” stuff, which ditched the old school serialized format and no longer appears to be produced by people as a prank during overnight hours at the BBC Studios? Would they let me hang out with them if they did? Who can tell?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

