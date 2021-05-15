THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Fighting fire with love not recommended

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the music, I was surprised to hear Prince’s “Computer Blue,” not so surprised to hear “The Heart of Rock And Roll” from Huey Lewis and the News, and was so excited to hear Bryan Ferry’s ultra-slick VH-1-ready slow jam “Slave to Love,” that I actually got up and shared a few steps around the living room with my Swiffer Wet-Jet.

After that, there’s only about 40 minutes of movie left. That’s not much, given that these two still only know each other’s names and their relative locations on a map. This means the final act abandons quite a bit, including Jean Smart as the one “with it” nun who’s stern but still young enough to understand what’s going on, as well as us getting to experience any of this romance from the girl’s perspective.

But why worry about the repercussions on her educational future when we can watch our tank top-wearing hero with the puffy hair breaking into her dorm room late one night, organizing a rendezvous with her in a candle-lit crypt in a scene that’s clearly cropped at her collarbone just to keep that PG-13 rating, and planning a camp breakout to an isolated cabin using a stolen Firebird from the auto shop; a plan organized with the help of a wide-eyed camp buddy who clearly has his own crush on our hero dashed once he realizes that he’s now third wheel because the girl’s been invited along.