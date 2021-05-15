THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Fighting fire with love not recommended

For week three of the Summer Movie Spectacular I figured I’d find a good old 80s-style summer romance with the requisite tortured emotions and maybe even a pounding soundtrack. And that’s exactly what I thought I had with the 1984 Rick Springfield vehicle “Hard to Hold,” a movie I picked for two reasons.
One was the poster, a stunning bit of ‘80s-era promotion featuring Springfield glistening from the blinding hot lights of stardom, head thrown back in ecstasy while some poor actress nuzzles his neck… something I never really needed to see.
The second reason would be Journal Gazette film critic par excellence Carl Lebovitz’s savage takedown of the film with an accompanying headline so funny that I’ve had the clipping in my “to use someday” file for years.
Sadly, “Hard to Hold” remains “hard to see,” because I wasn’t able to find it anywhere. So in an act of desperation, I bring to you, from the May 9, 1986, Journal Gazette, “Fire With Fire,” a movie with almost the exact same poster and even with another three word title, one that teases you with the promise of “Two Lovers, One Chance, No Time.” Sounds tortured enough.
The “two lovers” in question are “Joe Fisk,” an inmate of the local “honor camp” for teenage delinquents who is only there because he impulsively drove his jerky mom’s boyfriend’s car through a window; and “Lisa Taylor,” the top student at the Catholic Girls’ school helpfully located across the woods who secretly spends her spare time in artsy endeavors like photographing herself in a recreation of “Ophelia” (I had to look that up), and is about to be shipped off to a European finishing school by her absent parents when all she wants to do is study art at a local university.
In a setup right out of your ‘80s movie-night dreams, the fuse between the two is lit when she, ever the goodie-goodie, suggests her class’s yearly charity project should be to invite the inmates over for a dance. This leads to an amazing, nearly 25 minute long dance sequence with the nuns providing the snacks and cranking up the tunes on a reel-to-reel TEAC player and with everyone afraid to dance in that classic tableau where the guys and girls line up on both sides of the gym, slowly moving to the music but still afraid to cross the neutral zone.
Director Duncan Gibbins, who tragically died in a fire while trying to save a cat, was a music video director by trade, and while it’s not exactly “Footloose” in terms of energy, he successfully creates a million little stories during the dance, weaving in and out of all sorts of cute and sad and scary character moments besides those from our two star-crossed lovers who are so amped they can’t even bear to just hold hands.
As for the music, I was surprised to hear Prince’s “Computer Blue,” not so surprised to hear “The Heart of Rock And Roll” from Huey Lewis and the News, and was so excited to hear Bryan Ferry’s ultra-slick VH-1-ready slow jam “Slave to Love,” that I actually got up and shared a few steps around the living room with my Swiffer Wet-Jet.
After that, there’s only about 40 minutes of movie left. That’s not much, given that these two still only know each other’s names and their relative locations on a map. This means the final act abandons quite a bit, including Jean Smart as the one “with it” nun who’s stern but still young enough to understand what’s going on, as well as us getting to experience any of this romance from the girl’s perspective.
But why worry about the repercussions on her educational future when we can watch our tank top-wearing hero with the puffy hair breaking into her dorm room late one night, organizing a rendezvous with her in a candle-lit crypt in a scene that’s clearly cropped at her collarbone just to keep that PG-13 rating, and planning a camp breakout to an isolated cabin using a stolen Firebird from the auto shop; a plan organized with the help of a wide-eyed camp buddy who clearly has his own crush on our hero dashed once he realizes that he’s now third wheel because the girl’s been invited along.
But oh, man that dance scene was so much fun. And the rest of the movie, with the requisite running and yelling, just isn’t. And talk about maturity; I must admit, as our guy and gal fled for freedom from the requisite sadistic warden and his beloved short-barreled shotgun, I found myself asking questions you really shouldn’t like, “Where are they going to get their money from,” “Is she still going to be a photographer,” and “Do they know they’ve literally known each other for a total of one day?”
But hey, talk about that not being the point, right? I mean, the movie’s called [Fight] “Fire With Fire” not “Fight Love With Common Sense”.
I won’t say how this movie ends, because this is one you may actually want to see given its all-out crazy last twenty minutes. But I’ll give the movie credit for making me guess up until the very last second if this was going to end in happiness or tragedy, and even having the courtesy to throw in about ten seconds of an actual fire, nice of them since it’s in the title. It’s all you could expect to get from a guy like me who usually only watches the kind of movies where the romantic tension occurs when the zombies only eat half your girlfriend.
Oh, and because I may never get the chance to bring it up otherwise, Carl’s headline to the “Hard to Hold” review was “Hard to Stomach.”
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.