THE THROWBACK MACHINE: For preferred readers only!

The fun side of the Cross County Mall had it all, from video games to pretzels to K-Mart. But they had books too, and books are fun, right? And for that I bring to you, from a 2003 Journal Gazette, a 30th Anniversary write up on our dear, departed Waldenbooks.

Not to bury the lede, but I actually worked at Waldenbooks for a very short period of time. But that particular life experience I’m going to save for the short story collection I made a New Year’s Resolution to finish…and then the pandemic happened.

What I will share is that you can't believe how seriously they took pushing those “Preferred Reader” cards. I don’t know what clipboard-holding corporate monster thought that signing customers up for a card that saved them a buck or two for the promise of getting a $5 gift certificate was the barometric by which you should measure an employee’s value, but I’m guessing it may have been the same one who once flew in from HQ to tell my boss to tell me to put any books with military hardware front and center because “that’s what’s coming next.” It was just after 9/11, folks.