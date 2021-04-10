THE THROWBACK MACHINE: For preferred readers only!

The fun side of the Cross County Mall had it all, from video games to pretzels to K-Mart. But they had books too, and books are fun, right? And for that I bring to you, from a 2003 Journal Gazette, a 30th Anniversary write up on our dear, departed Waldenbooks.
Not to bury the lede, but I actually worked at Waldenbooks for a very short period of time. But that particular life experience I’m going to save for the short story collection I made a New Year’s Resolution to finish…and then the pandemic happened.
What I will share is that you can't believe how seriously they took pushing those “Preferred Reader” cards. I don’t know what clipboard-holding corporate monster thought that signing customers up for a card that saved them a buck or two for the promise of getting a $5 gift certificate was the barometric by which you should measure an employee’s value, but I’m guessing it may have been the same one who once flew in from HQ to tell my boss to tell me to put any books with military hardware front and center because “that’s what’s coming next.” It was just after 9/11, folks.
But as a kid, I cherished my Preferred Reader card, just like you did, because we all love feeling “preferred,” I guess. But books are the kinds of things that grow with you as your tastes and interests change, and thus the sections of Waldens where I spent my time and my allowance changed as well.
My earliest memories of going to Waldens while mom perused the sidewalk sales is mostly limited to getting comic books off the same white plastic spinny rack that I’m positive was there the day they closed their doors. Most of my book buying probably consisted of tracking down the current Choose Your Own Adventure books, or at least the ones that the suck-ups in Mrs. Sawyer’s third grade “Reading Corral” didn’t already bring in just to be showoffs.
And when I had finally plumbed the depths of every possible ending to such classics as “The Cave of Time” and the really weird “Trouble on Planet Earth,” always the trendsetter, Waldens then introduced me to the similar, but more involved, world of “Gamebooks,” a long forgotten term which I’m sure just made the 1% of ‘80s nerds who form my readership base flip out.
Because when that cute girl on the bus listening to Debbie Gibson on her Walkman saw you trying to keep track of inventory and hit points on a Mead notebook balanced on your backpack while flipping back and forth through “Freeway Warrior Book #2: Highway Holocaust,” she knew you were a man of high culture.
Sooner or later though, you’ve got to start reading Big Boy books, and by “big boy books” I mean books that don’t require you to have dice to finish. And of course you knew that meant you’d find me browsing the very back wall of the store which is where they kept the sci-fi section.
And sure I could have been reading the classics of the genre like Asimov, Clarke, Herbert, or Heinlein, but why do that when you could scarf up the works of Alan Dean Foster, which if you don’t know would be like hearing someone say, “Sure I love soul music. I listen to Michael Bolton all the time!”
Oh, and there was my endless quest to finish up the “Robotech” books, novelizations of a serialized first-wave anime series, virtually unseen on TV in this area, about mankind’s generational battle against alien forces all fighting over technology spawned by a wayward mile-long transforming spaceship called (ahem) “Super Dimensional Fortress-1”.
I’ll never forget the time I asked a staff member who was shelving books, or “facing” books as I was taught to do on “slow” days, if they had the current book in the series and she looked down her nose at me like I was dirt and said, “When you read ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ then I’ll tell you,” displaying the kind of culture snobbery you usually see in your finer used record stores. Wherever you are out there, I still haven’t even touched “Wrinkle,” nor do I plan to.
Fast forward a few years and I was old enough to peruse the “performing arts” section for the books about the dopey interests I had at the time. I’m talking those huge phone-book reference guides like the “Videohound Movie Companion,” “The Twilight Zone Compendium,” “The Rolling Stone Album Guide” and my beloved scuffed up copy of John Stanley’s “Creature Features,” a book I knew I’d carry with me the rest of my life once I saw page 432 where he gave three stars to “Robocop 3.”
Like the giving tree, Waldenbooks gave me one last thing just before it closed up shop: a section dedicated to the “classics” that I pillaged in a desperate attempt shore up a perceived lack of literary knowledge that I suffered in the months leading up to grad school; from “Moby-Dick” to Kafka and Vonnegut to “The Sound and the Fury.” With the exception of the Vonnegut, I’m pretty embarrassed by all that, because it turns out I got way more writing-workshop mileage out of Creature Features. Anything less would make me a real phony. Oh yeah, I read “Catcher in the Rye,” too.
Of course Waldenbooks is long gone now, just another vacant spot in the mall where fun used to be. But the shelves are still there, which reminds me of the day I got into an argument with a customer about the Elvis calendars because she swore up and down that….ahem. That’s for another time. Like the man once said, buy the book.
