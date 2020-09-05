THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Friday Night Flea Market: Fogelberg Edition

Author's Note: Your humble Throwback Machine operator took some much needed vacation time this week. Until my return, enjoy this Classic Throwback from this exact same week in 2018, a reminder of a time when we even had flea markets to go to.
So there I was at the Cross County Mall flea market last week when I came across three milk crates full of old records. And it was while flipping past some nifty stacks of wax by Glenn Frey, Carole Bayer-Sager, Al Jarreau and new age harpist Andreas Vollenweider that I ran across an old friend; not one but two records by Illinois’ own, Dan Fogelberg. So I bring you, from the Oct. 12, 1981, Journal Gazette, this piece by Robert Flider about Fogelberg’s homecoming performance of sorts at The Assembly Hall. Journey is featured as well, but I’m going to politely skip them because I don’t want any more nasty emails from Journey obsessives who have too much time on their hands and can’t take a joke.
And just to cover my own behind here, for any people just as touchy as Journey fans, this is no joke; I genuinely do love the music of Dan Fogelberg, which coming from someone of my generation is a pretty rare thing. Trust me, there was no one, and I mean no one, in those alternative rock and grunge era days of the early ‘90s who was repping the music of Dan Fogelberg.
It all began while flipping through my dog-eared copy of the Rolling Stone Album Guide, second edition, (which says a lot about my reading habits at the time); I came across his name and it described his music as an “unholy cross between James Taylor and The Moody Blues.” I know enough about rock critics to know that was meant to scare people away, but the part of me who at that age was a sucker for that level of pretension made note.
And just a few months later I was standing in a Coconuts or Sam Goody at the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute holding a copy of his landmark double record opus “The Innocent Age” and agonizing over the decision, and trust me, these were the days when buying a CD was a major investment of your teenage funds. I mean, it didn’t look anything like the music I was buying at the time, and it had a guest appearance by Emmylou Harris on it! What would my friends think? But, there it was, right on the back cover in big letters, “A Song Cycle by Dan Fogelberg.” Folks, that was all I needed.
Apparently this album spawned three hit singles, two you probably remember. “Leader of the Band” was the big one; that gentle acoustic “ode to my father” song that dudes tend to write once a few lines start appearing in the mirror, and is probably the song that you still hear floating gently around your soft rock radio station of choice.
Don’t forget “Same Auld Lang Syne.” You remember, the story song that starts “met my old lover in a grocery store...”. Sure, it’s a little corny by today’s standards, but I gotta tell you, a closer listen to those lyrics reveals that in addition to some formidable music chops on just about every instrument possible, Dan could have been a heck of a short story writer as well. That hopeless obsessive romantic in me still gets turned to mush at the song’s closing refrain where his old girlfriend drives back to her loveless marriage leaving the poor guy just standing there while “the snow turned into rain” and the hazy sax solo comes in.
This leaves “Hard to Say,” a song which I’m betting you’ve forgotten, a classic example as there is of just where ol’ Garth Brooks borrowed a little of that smooth soul from while bumming around in Oklahoma.
But, as is always the case, it’s the deep cuts that mattered to me; and on a double album I sure had plenty to choose from. From the cosmic opener “Nexus” (seriously) which features a line it took me years to figure out was “Stealthy the hunter who slays his own fright” when I was actually singing “who’s lenses aren’t right” (don’t tell me that doesn’t make sense); the “kid you better get your act together” ballad “Run for the Roses” (“it’s the chance of a lifetime, in a lifetime of chance”); the epic orchestral sweep of “The Reach,” which always sounded like a Christmas song to me; the album-closing pomp of “Ghosts” where Dan intones “down the ancient corridors and through the gates of time” with the majesty of someone who really means such things; and “Empty Cages,” a little bit of leftover Yacht Rock that I’m sure Michael McDonald would have approved of.
But for me, my pick-to-click track to throw on mixes to perplex my friends will always be the piano rock ballad stunner “In the Passage” which starts with Dan taking you back to the ‘70s, piano man style, before bringing in the drums, stinging guitars, and some Eagles-style classic rock background vocals, with a little stutter-step extra piano chord in each verse adding that extra bite. It’s really something to behold.
And sadly, that was kind of “it.” Oh, sure, Dan carried on, but the era of such music was over, unless you were Air Supply, and Dan Fogelberg (thankfully) was not Air Supply. Still, there’s a great video of him on the David Letterman show rocking out like a boss on the underrated “Missing You,” and I watched an interview with him where he said, without a trace of irony, he valued “truth, love, beauty, and honor,” all qualities he didn’t feel were in vogue anymore. I may have been a little snot of the MTV-era, but for what it’s worth Dan, I get it. Still, it would have been cool to see you on MTV next to The Police, I’m just sayin’.
Dan Fogelberg, sadly, passed away in 2007; robbing us fans of that late-era comeback we all hoped we’d get someday. In lieu of that, we’ve still got the music. And sure, no one creates any kind of art with the hope that it ends up a flea market deal for two dollars. But on the other hand, what’s better than being lauded at the time than being remembered years down the road, some other place, in some other milk crate? And besides, those records are nice and safe in my listening room right now. Through the gates of time, indeed.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives.
