THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Friday Night Flea Market: Fogelberg Edition

It all began while flipping through my dog-eared copy of the Rolling Stone Album Guide, second edition, (which says a lot about my reading habits at the time); I came across his name and it described his music as an “unholy cross between James Taylor and The Moody Blues.” I know enough about rock critics to know that was meant to scare people away, but the part of me who at that age was a sucker for that level of pretension made note.

And just a few months later I was standing in a Coconuts or Sam Goody at the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute holding a copy of his landmark double record opus “The Innocent Age” and agonizing over the decision, and trust me, these were the days when buying a CD was a major investment of your teenage funds. I mean, it didn’t look anything like the music I was buying at the time, and it had a guest appearance by Emmylou Harris on it! What would my friends think? But, there it was, right on the back cover in big letters, “A Song Cycle by Dan Fogelberg.” Folks, that was all I needed.

Apparently this album spawned three hit singles, two you probably remember. “Leader of the Band” was the big one; that gentle acoustic “ode to my father” song that dudes tend to write once a few lines start appearing in the mirror, and is probably the song that you still hear floating gently around your soft rock radio station of choice.