It's promises made-promises kept week at The Throwback Machine.

You listened to me drone on about my hatred of the Green Bay Packers, and now I repay the favor with a few words about Don Johnson’s 1986 album, “Heartbeat,” which I just pulled from a shelf in my music nook. It was located alphabetically between Al Jarreau and Rickie Lee Jones if you want a glimpse at just how ramshackle my vinyl collection is.

My family was more of a “Magnum P.I.” and “Hunter” household, so I don’t remember “Miami Vice” ever being on the old Zenith. But I knew about the show because I’d see ads for it while reading the family copy TV Guide each week; my buddy Russ let me borrow his cassette of music from the show, which along with Jan Hammer’s classic theme also included “In Dulce Decorum” by The Dammed, a song title that has been wedged in my brain for over 35 years; and I went to grade school with someone who’s mom managed to get Don’s autograph on a napkin at a Las Vegas casino.

But c’mon, we all remember Don Johnson was a big deal. And like almost all big deals, he really needed to prove to us that he was a serious artist who could carry a serious tune. And to do this he got on the horn and called in just about every favor he had coming to him from his music industry Rolodex.

Aside from the backing band of dudes with button-ups, suit jackets and truly heinous power mullets that made them indistinguishable from The Hooters, The Del Fuegos, or The Range, there’s also an array of guest stars from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Willie Nelson, Ron Wood, Dweezil Zappa, the guy who toured with The Power Station when Robert Palmer told them to go kick rocks, and even a couple of yacht rock refugees who all chip in to help out.

The album was produced by the guy who wrote the underrated Stevie Nicks track “Talk to Me” and was sold in a jacket that annoyingly gives all the credits in pictogram form, includes the requisite collage of “look how hard we’re working” studio photos, and not just one, but two amazing glamour shots of the man himself that must be seen to be believed. Trading the Miami Vice pastels for tastefully cool grey jackets and black loafers with no socks, you can’t say the dude wasn’t really photogenic.

Of course you need a big single to launch a project of this magnitude and this album had one with the title track. It’s the one you probably might remember if you heard it today. And honestly, it’s not that bad a song. You can’t say that hook doesn’t sink in, even if it is just him yelling “Hearttttbeatttt” at you over and over again. And talk about yelling, that middle-eight find him pushing that thin singing voice of his to the absolute limit, almost as if the producer told him to sing like he’s excited to take a pizza out of the oven.

He also displays total mastery of what I call the “Cool Whip Note,” a kind of gravelly faux-“soul” vocal trick named from the time I heard it used in that Christmas version of the “Do the Cool Whip” commercial that Kraft trots out every year. Every single guy trying to sound like he “feels” the music has done it. You probably have too. For those of you Throwback fans at the advance coursework level actually listening to the song as you’re reading this, he does it just past the 1:30 mark.

And how’s about that music video? Famously savaged on MTV’s infamous “25 Lamest” video countdown from 1999, and taken from an hour-long special that archival searches of our TV listings revealed played a lot on HBO, it’s an expensive ego job with Don starring as a photojournalist in what I assume is El Salvador, trying to track down the beautiful lady freedom fighter that he captured in one of his snapshots.

He tries “standing in the fire,” as the song says, but it’s real hard to “feel the heat,” from such a concept when such dramatics are undercut by footage of Don and the band vamping on what looks like a deconstructed Regis Hair Salon and of The Dweez’ laying down a tangy guitar solo. Sorry about using flavor adjectives to describe music; my friends have been on my case about that for a while now.

According to my dog-eared copy of The Rolling Stone Album Guide, “Heartbeat” was worth a one-and-a-half-star rating. You know what they gave a three star rating to? Don’s second album, 1989’s “Let it Roll,” a more “sophisticated” effort clearly aimed at the VH-1 market, featuring an Aaron Nevill cover that’s so torpidly sung it’s less “Tell It Like It Is” than is “Tell Me What This Is.”

Don Johnson never really went away, of course. His film career probably topped out with the 1990 desert-based film noir “The Hot Spot,” best seen by insomniacs with free streaming services looking for lurid trash with great nudity. He was also in all 122 episodes of “Nash Bridges,” best seen by insomniacs with a digital antenna who just watched “Entertainers with Byron Allen.” He’s still a great character actor today. And you know what else? He’s never recorded another note.

Would you believe that Don’s Miami Vice co-star Phillip Michael Thomas also recorded an album, just one year prior? It was called “Living the Book of My Life,” which I suppose is as good a title as “Reading the Music of my Book.”

I may write about it too, someday. But no promises.