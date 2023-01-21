THE THROWBACK MACHINE: From the Iliad to PLATO, and everything between

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As January rolls on, how’s about we kick back and crack into a vintage Journal Gazette for a page-by-page look back at some of the odds and ends in the Jan 23, 1982, edition.

The front page is, understandably, the hard news of the day. Staff writer Craig Sanders kicks things off with an above-the-fold article about the then-recent death of Arland D. Williams featuring a quote from the Iliad, of all the things. I was halfway to snarking about that when I realized that I’ve done the exact same thing in this very space, although I was talking about Hulk Hogan when I said it, so never mind.

There’s also a real nice front page photo of William Hamel cutting the ribbon at the grand re-opening of the Salvation Army store, located at 1513 Broadway, as it had been closed for weeks when the water pipes in the floor above burst. That’s a location that I believe is now a parking lot? A bank? I sort of remember the building, I think. Wasn’t it blue?

And speaking of buildings that aren’t there anymore, how’s about the Korner Lounge, formerly located at 19th and Western, mentioned in a small story at the bottom of the front page about a minor, um, “disagreement” between some patrons that eventually involved the police. I did a quick search for the “Korner Lounge” in the archives and seems like such “disagreements” were a staple of Saturday night. Bands that used to play there, in case you were wondering, included, “Tobias,” “Raisin Cain” and “Slip Mahoney.” I hope they survived.

Page 2 features the crossword puzzle and the Jumble much earlier than usual, (first word to unscramble is “TUDOO”) and an AP article that sums up ‘80s pretty well, with folks thinking that Procter & Gamble’s corporate logo of a bearded figure staring out across a star field was … get this, Satanist in nature, a rumor generated out on the West Coast due to TV viewers thinking they saw a P&G executive talking about Old Scratch on an episode of "Donahue," which if anything, just goes to show that goofballs will always find hobgoblins somewhere if you just give them enough unsupervised screen time.

On page 4, a little set of quotes from local folks about who they think will win the Super Bowl that year, a contest between the 49ers and the Bengals. Of the six people asked, three were right, two were wrong, and one older gentleman abstained, saying that sports has “taken the place of reading, writing and arithmetic.” Here’s your Werther's, dude.

Harry Reynolds’ “On the Square” column talks about the local furor over keeping the two-hour parking limit on Broadway and also gets a sassy letter from a reader about some fol-de-rol going on with some place in town called “Green Pastures;” the kiddies had a breaded chicken patty with whipped potatoes to look forward to on Monday, which reminds me of the time I went on quite the quest with the folks at Peace Meal to find out what they meant when they said they were serving “Escalloped” potatoes; yet another small item about “Green Pastures,” apparently some kind of health resort in town that wasn’t quite up to snuff; a photo of a dude from the United Way accepting a donation from corporate dudes from GE that reminds me of a similar photo I found in the stock room of a place I used to work, stuck back there because it was clear that no one in it wanted to have their picture taken but pretended like they did, which made everyone’s rictus-y grimaces look all the more grotesque. At least these guys didn’t bother pretending.

Well, there’s the reason the puzzles were early: the TV listings are wedged onto the funnies page, a helpful grid that includes all the usual UHF buddies, along with WBAK out of Terre Haute. Wow … that’s a call sign I haven’t heard in a while. Those homies still kickin’ it over there? And if you were looking to make some pizza rolls and get your late night movie on, your choices were something called “Bloodline” on HBO, which I think is “Sydney Sheldon’s Bloodline,” one of those lurid VHS box grizzlies I always remember seeing at Broadway Video; and for you DX-ers out there with a powerful antenna rig you got from Radio Shack, you might be able to pull up 1939’s “Dodge City” down there in Olney.

On the Entertainment page I found out that you could swing by RMS Audio over in Charleston to pick up tickets for the then-upcoming performance by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, touring under the sobriquet “The Survivors” after a live album by that same name was released earlier in the year, an album that my dog-eared copy of The Rolling Stone Album Guide on my bathroom hamper gave four stars to, a review coming about 10 years after a contemporaneous review gave it two stars, which goes to show what a fickle business music criticism is.

Is it a little weird the “Family Living” section starts off with a long piece about the Black Dahlia murder? Sure. But folks loved true crime then as much as now, so I kept flipping all the way to the back page for an article about PLATO, one of the very first educational computer systems, invented up at the U of I, and known for its innovated touch screen interface, on a cute little monitor that displayed its characters in glowing orange.

“The system lets children learn … without fear of failure of appearing ignorant to others or of falling behind.” Because yeah, no one could ever be made to feel bad by their computer, right? Like me, right now, trying to figure out a way to end this column.