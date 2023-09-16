Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every refrigerator, from a modern day behemoth with a TV screen in the freezer door to that beat-up old Westinghouse that’s still in your garage with the slot-machine pull handle, has a “shelf of honor.”

That’s where you keep the important standbys that need to be within easy reach. Like the horseradish.

Growing up, that spot was occupied by the Kool-Aid, always kept in a pitcher of yellow glass, cylindrical but tapered at the top and bottom. Goodness, I drank a lot of Kool-Aid back then. Packet after packet of that stuff went into that pitcher, along with 1½ to two cups of sugar, always scooped with a brown plastic measuring cup with the handle broken off from the olive-green Tupperware sugar tub that’s still in my parents’ pantry to this day. I’m certain of the measurements because refilling the weekly...OK…daily, Kool-Aid supply was one of those first family tasks I can remember being in charge of.

Oh, the flavors. In our household it was usually a rotation of cherry, grape, orange, and lime (always the best day of the week), with one of those odd summertime flavors sometimes thrown into the mix that always tasted like a more acidic version of Tang, which did wonders for my cankers.

Somewhere along the way Kool-Aid and I lost touch. You know how it goes. The first step of putting childish things behind you is usually when you discover soda. And in our house that was probably the summer when the fridge was stocked with cans of Diet Vess Orange. Pause for gagging.

From there it was an easy leap to Fresca, then to those Walmart-brand white grape-flavored waters and then to Pepsi One. In fact, other than that one year in high school I tried to brand myself “The Hawaiian Punch Kid,” full-sugared fruit flavored drinks never occupied my fridge again.

And then I stumbled onto a Kool-Aid ad promoting their “Best Mom on the Block” sweepstakes from a 1982 Journal and suddenly I was overcome with a cherry-flavored wave of nostalgia and swept back to those days when reaching into the drawer for another packet of Kool-Aid was a reason to celebrate; a time when I dreamed of owning a Kool-Aid stand by the side of the dangerously hilly road we lived on in Cooks Mills that had zero pedestrian traffic, and when I actually owned the first issue of the “Adventures of Kool-Aid Man” comic book from Marvel. It was the one where the titular hero came busting through the hull of a spaceship to defeat the evil “thirsties,” a goal which was probably accomplished the moment he exposed the cabin to the vacuum of space. At least the kids cheering him on had space helmets, lest we have a Green Lantern Issue #162 situation. Look it up, folks.

“Let the good times roll,” was the message I could read on the face of the cashier when I strolled up with two plastic pitchers, a bag of sugar and four select packets of Kool-Aid. And you know what? It was fun, finally reuniting the old four-flavor-gang back together again. Although sadly, lime wasn’t available, so I went with watermelon in the misguided belief that it would be green too.

Just as the Tide and Canada Dry logos make me long to do laundry while drinking ginger ale, just the mere sight of the Kool Aid Man on those colorful packs made my mouth start to water. And as I tore that first packet open, I was stunned at how I could instantly taste that I had unleashed a cloud of dry cherry vapor into the air.

And from there, I was back in the Kool-Aid game, wooden spoon muscle memory taking over. I even remembered the original dad-taught-me-this life hack where you fill the empty packet with water and dump that in as well just to make sure that you get every possible micron of flavor clinging to the inside walls of that foil packet.

No man was ever meant to drink as much Kool-Aid in one day as I did. By midafternoon, my gut flora, probably more used to decades of artificial sweetener, started screaming at me something fierce. What’s even more troubling? Through it all, I kept thinking, “One more sip will make it better, right?” It didn’t.

Why the two pitchers? I didn’t think it would be a great idea to drink four entire jugs of Kool-Aid, and not wanting to be wasteful, I poured a fourth of each into that second pitcher, topping it off with the watermelon variety that had a flavor so not-of-this-earth that, I’m not kidding, at first sip I closed my eyes and winced so hard that I expected to find my spirit animal waiting for me.

That did not come to pass; Also, upon waking the next morning, that four-flavor pitcher of Kool-Aid did not, in fact, come to life in my fridge overnight like obscure DC Comics villain Chemo, despite me drawing a face on it.

I’m staring at that pitcher right now, a Lovecraft-ian “colour” of interdimensional horror I dare not attempt to describe in print, realizing at some point, I have to try it. I also now realize that I also bought club soda as part of my original plan, assuming I found lime, to test if I could recreate my beloved ‘90s soda Surge. I probably shouldn’t still go through with either of those temptations.

But if I do, my tummy and I are prepared. Because in my cabinet are both my store-brand famotidine tablets and a bottle of pink stuff I turn to every time I do something stupid like this. Guess I still have a shelf of honor after all.