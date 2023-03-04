Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the longest time I’ve meant to write a column about how I’ve always believed there’s a parallel universe version of me who didn’t become a writer, Instead, I went to cosmetology school, moved back home and opened a salon. But that’s not the kind of thing you just launch into without some explanation, is it?

Growing up in Cooks Mills, there were a handful of reasons we’d have to make the arduous trip “to town.” Groceries, mainly. But then there were the haircuts. I may be misremembering this, but I recall haircuts being a big deal in my family. Maybe it was because of the drive involved, but the phrase, “Don’t worry, it’ll grow back” wasn’t something we had stitched into a sampler above the bathroom mirror.

For a history of my hair, here’s the short version. I rocked a pretty-upsetting, but standard-for-the-age, bowl haircut that slowly morphed into a modified Dorothy Hamill. Then right around the third grade I fell in with the rough crowd who took their Transformers seriously and decided to get “the spike.” I even tried my best to make that look my “brand,” which is why, if you have a Humboldt Tigers yearbook from the 80s and you see a signature listed as “Spike,” that’s me.

Although, the spike I had never really turned out like I pictured. What I wanted was a real jagged, gelled-up, pointy spike, but it always turned out like a poufy mullet; less Billy Idol than that guy who played the bass with no headstock from The Outfield. Oh, I had a rat tail too. A girl in my fourth grade class braided it once during a filmstrip.

But you can’t keep up a rad hairstyle on your own. Sooner or later you need help. But where to go? I remember a few trips to the JC Penney hair salon. I remember they were located conveniently right next to the restrooms, which had a little waiting area with one of those nifty self-cleaning ashtrays just perfect for a bored kid to pretend is Pac-Man puking used Virginia Slims into the canister below.

Of course, I went to a genuine-article barber at some point. Didn’t we all? I’m sure it was The Bear’s Lair, a little one-man, one chair, operation located conveniently at 2121 Western, that little finger of an island that pointed to one of Mattoon’s more famously bizarre intersections. I remember there was a small ashtray recessed into the arm of the barber chair. I think there’s a bank there now.

But c’mon, when it came time to take your haircuts seriously, by which I mean you needed to get a “style,” in those ever-so-stylish ‘80s, there was only one place to go. C’mon, you know the one. You went there, your friends went there. OK, probably your female friends, but I was welcome there too. City Hair Works, located at 1404 Broadway, a location that’s now…who knows what.

Oh, how I remember; the wood railing that went around that raised platform where the stylists practiced their trade; a strange four-pronged heat lamp contraption in the corner that I never saw anyone sitting in; and plants, lots of plants. OK, I could be misremembering the plants. I can’t vouch for what their ashtray situation was either.

City Hair Works was one of my first glimpses into the hip and sassy “grownup” life that lay over the horizon someday. They had cool hair, listened to cool music, and what’s more, seemed interested in every dumb thing my pre-teen mouth had to say. Maybe that’s the trick; just treat every male customer like he’s Mr. Charming, no matter how old they are. We fall for it every time.

If you’re reading this and you’re my age, you remember what it was like there. I know I wasn’t the only one. I know because I’ve got a good friend who, over the years, has helped me craft an unofficial play list consisting of most pop music from about ‘87-‘91, like Lisa Stansfield, Jane Child, Brent Bourgeois, Go West, or Living in a Box, all songs where we’ll stop in our tracks and say, “Oh wow … I feel like I’m in City Hair Works again.” I wanted to put Joe Jackson’s “Steppin’ Out” on that same list, but she said that song makes her feel like she’s trying on jeans at Deb’s and I can’t speak to that as they didn’t have husky sizes.

Hair’s still a big deal to me. At least in the sense that I still feel like I don’t dare step out unless I’ve got those sides nice and “good” the way I want them. No lie, that same friend recently told me she had a nightmare where she needed to rush out the door due to a family emergency but couldn’t because I had to run to the bathroom to “put product in my hair” first.

So yeah, like I said, a parallel universe … me … a salon of my own. Why not? I mean, cutting hair seems like a pretty sturdy profession, one that’s survived both the Flowbee craze and the whole “Hey, we can cut our own hair” experiments of the early pandemic.

And yeah, you heard me right, I said “salon” not “barbershop” because, well, with all due respect to those who think a room full of old dudes shooting-the-Shinola is something I can learn from, I’ll take a pass. Trust me, I’ve learned plenty already.

Besides, I want to be cool. And I want people to come to me to make them look cool. I mean, I’ve already got the music all lined up. That’s why I would have called my salon, “Clint’s New City Hair Works.” I wonder if anyone still has the sign.