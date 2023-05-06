Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When there’s still a chill in the air this deep into the year, sometimes you need something to help you snap out of it. Which is why the third annual Summer Movie showcase kicks off with a film that begins with a beautiful blue wave cresting into caps of white foam while Eddie Money sings “Catch a Ride” and opening credits slash across the screen in glowing pink neon.

Oh, tell me you don’t know from that brief description that I’m talking about 1987’s “Back to the Beach,” a movie that did indeed screen here in Mattoon, at the long lost Kerasotes Cinema 3 where it shared space that week with “The Untouchables” and “Full Metal Jacket.”

“Back to the Beach” was an out-of-nowhere attempt at bringing back the era of the ‘60s beach movies with two of the stars who had been there and done that, Frankie Avalon and Anette Funicello, both playing fictionalized versions of themselves, in their forties and bored with suburban life in Ohio.

So off they go to California where wacky misunderstandings ensue and eventually everyone ends up back at the beach where the eternal sea and sand politics between dude and dude-ettes everywhere resumes.

Annette tries to drive her husband, who’s in the doghouse after too much pineapple drink-fueled flirting with old flame Connie Stevens, crazy by leading a beach-wide dance party to the “Jamaican Ska,” backed by perennial live act cult band Fishbone. Meanwhile Frankie’s got to save the day by beating the off-brand punk rockers in a surfing contest and also teach his daughter’s doofus California bro beau that selling his wacky surfboards instead of giving them away isn’t about being “corporate,” it’s about making money doing something you love, which is the exact point that this movie won me over completely.

It’s hard to know just what the intended audience for this movie was supposed to be; no one my age at the time was exactly nostalgic for any of this stuff, and the folks that would have been probably were scared away by the movie poster which looks like the T&C Surf Designs Thrilla Gorilla mascot puked Glidden paint all over a lunch menu from Johnny Rockets.

For a contemporaneous local newspaper review from someone who was my age now back then I bring you “Dan Craft: At the Movies” from the Aug. 15, 1987, Bloomington Pantagraph, where he says it’s “the prize in the summer movie Crackerjack box,” comparing it favorably to “Ishtar” “Spaceballs” and “Beverly Hills Cop II,” the latter a movie I always assumed was good, given how hard my dad would laugh while watching it.

He also correctly nails down that it’s a “Baby Boomer fantasia”; that producer “Frank Mancuso Jr.”, the first name you actually see blazed across the screen in the aforementioned pink neon, was also a producer on the "Friday the 13th" sequels; that first time director Lyndell Hobbs actually had some genuine new wave cred as she was a producer on “Urgh!: A Music War,” long a holy grail for soundtrack collectors; and refers to Connie Stevens as “sveltely preserved,” before concluding that, “On the whole, the crazy thing works far more respectably than it should. I swear.” Points deducted for referring to Fishbone as “Fishbird” though.

What did I think about it? Well, maybe I’m just not as good as a writer as ‘Ol Dan, because it’s real hard to be witty about a movie I found to be perfectly “fine.” So let’s consult my little notebook to see what I wrote down about it in real time:

“It’s a silly movie, but not stupid.”

“Lori Loughlin!” (That’s Aunt Becky from Full House, playing the daughter. It’s the second time she’s made an appearance in this column. It’ll be three if I ever get around to writing about Amityville 3-D.)

“How old is Annette?” (She was 45.)

“Is ‘Stay in your pouch, stay in your crouch’ something surfers say?” (Doesn’t look like it.)

“I wonder if that anti-hangover drink (Alka-Selter, Tylenol, Pepsi and instant coffee) would actually be good.” (Couldn’t get the taste out of my mouth for hours)

“Can I get the soundtrack on CD for a good price?”

Now that last bit depends on if you consider the $35-50 range for barely 30-minute-long soundtrack a “good price,” especially when I’m sure you can get the Stevie Ray Vaughn and Dick Dale guitar duel on “Pipeline” somewhere else. Although it would be nice to know who “Private Domain” was and why their song featured “Pato Banton.”

When you make a 75-minute movie, that’s a choice.

That’s what I would have said to close out this column when the tablet I was watching this movie on incorrectly told me it was only an hour and fifteen minutes long. I was really going to go on a speculative tear about how the studio probably didn’t believe in Hobbs’s vision and cut her movie down to 75 minutes behind her back and then, dispirited, she never directed again, thus making “Back to the Beach” an elegiac goodbye to the sweet and quirky new-wave fun of the early ‘80s as it gave way to the garish and kinda-gross hair metal-filled second half of the decade.

But no, when I finished this movie the way movies like it should be watched, while folding laundry and having coffee on a Saturday morning, I discovered that it’s indeed 90 minutes long good and true. And suddenly, as the entire cast gathered together for big finale song “We’ll Go On Forever,” I found myself in such a great mood, thinking, well…maybe I should just skip the cleaning and watch ‘80s beach movies all day.

It was a silly thought, but not a stupid one. I swear.