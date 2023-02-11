Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

And if you threw a Super Bowl Party, invited everyone you knew, you would see the biggest gift would be from me and the card attached would say, thank you for spending a few minutes not thinking about football by watching the 1979 track running movie “Goldengirl,” a movie that wants to be an inspirational flick that harnesses 1980 Olympics fever, but is clearly just yet another example of how folks would watch anything with leggy blonde girls being athletic in the ‘70s.

And trust me, “Goldengirl” gives you a lot of a particular leggy blonde, Susan Anton, one of those celeb names that echoes around the back reaches of my brain with other arcana of the era like “I’ll take Lenny and Squiggy to block” and “Please welcome the hosts of Real People, Skip Stephenson and Sarah Purcell.”

Susan gigged around various commercials for years until someone thought it was time to get her up on the big screen, and I can see why. She had that obvious Farrah Fawcett thing going, which I admittedly was never that into, but she also had that Shelley Duvall pointy bird face toothiness that I happen to be a huge fan of. Unfortunately, this is the script they were nice enough to give her, a ponderous sports drama with weak as water sci-fi touches about a young woman trained from birth by her creepy stepfather to be the genetically perfect track runner.

I couldn’t help but wonder what she possibly thought while filming the movie’s first scene, the Bionic Woman-inspired moment where, surrounded by boxy electronic testing machines with colorful buttons and readouts, director Joseph Sargent was getting coverage of her from nine different angles so he could make the act of her crouching into a runners stance looks like something from an Emmanuelle film. My guess is, probably, “Oh well, at least I’ll get to do some scenes with James Coburn tomorrow.”

“Goldengirl” stinks on ice. There’s no other way to say it. So when you’ve got a movie that’s so dull that I can’t even bring myself to recount any of the plot beyond a moment where she’s talking to Coburn, playing the suave sports agent thinking of representing her, about a particular…um…element of her training processes that’s so out of left field I did a double take from behind my sandwich, all that’s really left to discuss is what exactly happened to everyone involved after this flopped.

Sargent, who directed the amazing evil-supercomputer movie “Colossus: The Forbin Project,” starring the guy who plays Victor Newman, escaped the “Goldengirl” incident into the forgiving world of TV movies, although he did direct the 1983 anthology horror movie “Nightmares,” which had Emilio Estevez being pulled into a video game; and look, “Jaws: The Revenge.” That’s the one where the shark actually follows Police Chief Brody’s wife down to the Caribbean.

Coburn, who seemed like one of those guys who always had work lined up, was in something called “The Baltimore Bullet” the next year, a comedy about pool hustlers that has one of those “wacky” Mad Magazine-style movie posters that always made me feel uncomfortable when I’d see them on the dusty racks of Broadway Video. His next “big” movie would be co-starring with Albert Finney in “Looker,” another one of those covert sci-fi movies that I never got around to seeing even though it was also in every video store in town.

Which brings us to the star of the show, Anton. Was she good in this movie? I don’t know. She’s not bad, I guess. The script doesn’t do her a lot of favors, I suppose. Her character’s motivations whipsaw back and forth a lot, no doubt due to editors trying desperately to save the film, leading to an ending where I thought she was going to sacrifice herself on the track to either prove her possibly Nazi stepfather wrong, or right, by pushing herself beyond the terrifying limits put upon her after it turns out the experimental medication she was put on has given her…diabetes! Gasp!

After “Goldengirl” bit the Tartan track, Anton made an appearance in a movie about competitive tennis that was misleadingly sold under the title “Spring Fever,” and no, she wasn’t the tennis player. She played the tennis player’s mom. She later starred as (ahem) “Jill – Lamborghini Babe” in “Cannonball Run II,” a character who did not return for “Speed Zone” in 1989. After that, she made a tidy little career being in TV shows ranging from “Murder, She Wrote” (naturally), “Hotel”, and “Quantum Leap”, and was even just in an episode of “The Cleaning Lady,” which I think is still on the air.

The only real surprise in “Goldengirl,” and it’s a big one, happened when I took note of the film’s sole song, “Slow Down, I’ll Find You,” sung by someone who sounded like Marilyn McCoo if she’d swallowed a Nerf ball. My Shazam app came up with nothing which meant I had to sweat this movie out all the way through the blasted credits to discover it was sung by, you got it, Susan Anton. Her music career involved a club track called “Lucky” that it seems was real big in Japan, the requisite love duet with a sensitive bearded guy who keeps singing directions to his hotel room, and a collection of adult contemporary tunes in 2001 called “One Night” where she barrels through a cover of Marc Cohn’s “Things We’ve Handed Down” that’s actually kind of nice if you can pretend your hi-fi room is a scented candle shop. Plus, she looks amazing sitting in a chair the wrong way round on the album cover, which, you guessed it, is tinted gold.