THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Good vs evil, but in spandex

I received a press release this week announcing the long-awaited return of the WWE to the State Farm Center in Champaign.

It was a perfect reminder of my own childhood love of pro wrestling — about a five-year span of my buddies and I obsessing over which cocoa-buttered titan in tiny shorts could beat the other.

Precious time wasted you might say, but would you say the same thing if we were arguing about any of the other classic archetypes of literary conflict humankind has created? Gilgamesh and Enkidu? Achilles and Hector? Beowulf and Grendel? Superman and Batman?

It just so happens that the only WWE (then known as the WWF) wrestling event I’ve ever been to live just so happened to be in Champaign, back in the Assembly Hall days, which was exciting for me as most of their road shows often went to Peoria, Springfield or Bloomington. And I remember the hard time my dad had finding us a place to stay for the night because it was also Dad’s Day Weekend at the U of I with my dad’s still classic line, after being turned away from the fourth hotel in a row, “I’m a dad, give me a room!”

The main event: the Hulkster himself vs. The Big Boss Man, a wrestler whose gimmick was that of a large, southern-sheriff type with mirrored shades and a nightstick that was so powerful that apparently one mild “thwack” across a meaty, oiled-up thigh was enough to send any 300 pound opponent to the ground in pain like they got hit by lightning. Ahh, the days when you could pick your wrestling persona just by rummaging around your local costume shop’s discount bin.

And while I’m a little fuzzy on the undercard (personally, I don’t remember The Ultimate Warrior being there that night, and trust me, I think I would), I do remember being really excited to see “The Blue Blazer,” a wrestler who wore a red, silver, and blue Luchador mask and flipped, somersaulted and sometimes flew across the ring like a real-life superhero; that I managed to snag a real sweet “Hulk Rules” foam finger from the souvenir shop, which I think I finally got rid of just this year; and went home with a pretty sweet, full-color, glossy page WWF program of the event so I had actual proof for my fellow mouth-breathing fifth graders that I was in the same building as KoKo B. Ware.

What a time it was to be a young wrestling fan. Sure it may have all been so overly-choreographed that you might as well have been watching Swan Lake performed by well…wrestlers, but to a kid that age, it was a clash of heroes and villains of the highest order.

And man what a roster of bad guys for the Hulkster to go up against; Million Dollar Man? “Ravishing” Rick Rude; “The Model” Rick Martel? The Undertaker? “Razor” Ramon? Bam Bam Bigalow? These weren’t just “bad guys,” these were outright cartoon villains, although I always preferred oddball wrestlers like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and the immortal “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, both wrestlers who were cast more as anti-heroes, which even as a kid I figured out was way cooler than just being “bad.”

Which is why I loved The Ultimate Warrior the most: a maniac who bounced wildly around the ropes like an oiled-up storm of pectorals and face paint, who would literally pick up and drop stunned opponents; and who’s long-winded ringside interviews usually consisted of him breathlessly shouting barbarian/space warrior nonsense into poor Mean Gene’s face until his voice was hoarse. And yet, that weirdness appealed to me just fine, a kid who’s favorite Muppet was Gonzo, after all.

I mean, if you want to talk big moments in the life of a kid in the ‘80s, you can’t do better than WrestleMania VI, where the Warrior faced Hulk Hogan in the main event, with both the Championship and Intercontinental Belts on the line.

What? Two “good guy” wrestlers locked in combat? Unheard of! And yet, Superman and Batman beat the living stuffing out of each other up on the big screen a few years ago, so maybe wrestling was ahead of its time. I kid you not, I watched the Hulk vs. Warrior match on YouTube the other day, and the moment at the end when they shook hands and embraced as friends again after the grueling match was over? Almost cried like a baby, even today. We should be so lucky if Superman and Batman learn the same lesson, I guess.

Of the wrestlers featured on that night’s card: “Big Boss Man” Raymond Traylor, Jr., “Demolition’s” Brian Adams (although he may not have been a member at the time), Davey Boy Smith of the British Bulldogs, “The Blue Blazer” Owen Hart, and yes, The Ultimate Warrior himself, Jim Hellwig, have all passed away since then, and as I think about it, so has Roddy Piper and Ravishing Rick Rude as well. Oh, and Scott Hall, “Razor Ramon,” passed away only a few days ago.

Such is the way of things, I suppose. Pro wrestlers live hard and die young, which is why the ones who are still around are considered such legendary storytellers in their own rights, because they’ve seen it all.

Which means millennia from now, when those weird alien things from the end of that Steven Spielberg movie with the robot kid and the talking teddy bear dig up what’s left of our civilization, and they do their own studies of the legends we kept telling to ourselves to pass the time, will find themselves asking “Who was this ‘Hulk Hogan’ and just why was he always saying ‘let me tell ya’ something’ to this ‘Mean Gene’”?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

