THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Grunge is dead...long live Grunge!

This week’s column is rated “X,” as in “Generation X.” And I don’t mean you folks who say you’re “Generation X” even though you’re way older than me.

I’m talking about those who got home from high school this week in 1994 and, after grabbing a Fresca and a Little Debbie PB&J Pie, heard “This is Kurt Loder with MTV News, reporting on a very sad day.”

For that was the day Kurt Cobain, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for transformational “grunge” band Nirvana was found in his Seattle home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And all at once I knew that my generation had their transformational “rock death” like Lennon, Presley, Hendrix, Joplin, Moon, and Bonham, before me.

Nirvana’s impact on popular music at the time can’t be summed up any better than Charles Young did in his entry for Nirvana in the fourth, and so far final, edition of the Rolling Stone Album Guide, in that “overnight, the hair bands of the ‘80s knew what it felt like to be Frankie Avalon when the Beatles landed at Idlewild, and everything underground came upstairs and everything previously upstairs went out the door.”

And that stuff “upstairs”? Within a year, and with a little help from MTV all-too-eagerly purging their playlists of everything reeking of Aqua Net and pointy guitars, Poison, Warrant, Whitesnake, White Lion, Winger, Ratt, Trixter, Stryper, Tesla, Kix, Cinderella, Bullet Boys, Slaughter, Skid Row, Dokken, FireHouse and The Cult not only found their cassettes clogging up the shelves of every pawn shop in town, but met an even worse fate. They were uncool.

Granted, it took more than my crisp, blue Nirvana hat to make me cool, because I was way late to the game. For while I was tip-toeing my way into nascent hipster-ism with my then-recent discovery of R.E.M. and um … Toad the Wet Sprocket, my lack of MTV robbed me of that “what did I just watch” moment the rest of you townies experienced when you saw “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time.

Some wise soul uploaded the historically-important vee-jay segment from the first time MTV ever aired that video, in the wee hours of a Sunday, during the second hour of 120 Minutes. Ouch … the bands also featured that night: The Farm? My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult? Titanic Love Affair? Oh wow ... and The Cult? Didn’t see that one coming.

But by 1993, I was a fully formed know-it-all, just like I am today. I’ll save the details of the day I bought Nirvana’s long-awaited and much-hyped third album “In Utero” for the chapbook I’m currently writing to give out to my friends about my top favorite 100 albums, but I will say I remember virtually everything about that day; from how a buddy and I drove all the way up to Champaign just to save six bucks on the CD, to how later that afternoon we stood rapturous in an upstairs bedroom with no A/C as my buddy, way more of a trend-hating heavy metal kid than I was, looked at me during the monster riff of “Scentless Apprentice” and said, “Dude, grunge is cool.”

And for a bit longer still, it was. Unlike hair metal, there was no watershed musical movement to wash away all that gloomy grunge you didn’t like. But its leading figures sure found ways to screw it all up anyway.

Pearl Jam stopped making videos and disappeared up their own pretentions; Soundgarden quit; Stone Temple Pilots were sidelined with their lead singer’s drug problems; Alice in Chains, the same deal but even darker; Smashing Pumpkins gave up, reformed, and went through a dizzying array of personnel changes, serving product to and disappointing a continually dwindling audience; and Dinosaur Jr., still around, still sounding exactly the same, and oblivious to the rest of the world, as usual.

For me, the loss of Nirvana had more to do with never being able to “grow up” with the band I was listening to the day I heard “In Utero” the first time. They were supposedly going to record music with R.E.M. Can you imagine how awful that would have sounded? Still, no doubt I’d be crowing about it here if it had happened.

Meanwhile, we true believers all dealt with the death of the “alternative nation” in different ways. I had a friend who retreated into an icy glade of ‘80s synth-pop. Me? I got into “modern” acoustic music like Richard Thompson and Loudon Wainwright. I’m still embarrassed by that.

Surprisingly, beyond the de facto funeral notice that is Nirvana’s also-legendary Unplugged set, (canonical even though it doesn’t showcase the band at their best and Cobain’s guitar sounded awful) my generation seems to have no interest in buying constant archival releases of their ramshackle scraps the way you Beatles fans still do to this day. Although “Live at Reading,” recorded at the height of Nirvana-mania in 1992, shows that my generation could have had their own “Live at Leeds” if it had been released at the time, and if only we cared about live albums.

All these years later, classic rock radio still pretends like music stopped once Tom Petty started Free Fallin’, and my CD collection could easily be confused with a giant cheap bin. Meanwhile, us old rock dudes arguing about how The Cult was kind of a cool band or how you’d love “Scentless Apprentice” if you gave it a chance, didn’t notice that everyone’s daughters, or granddaughters in some of your cases, have claimed Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde as their own idols, which means the biggest influences on the next generation actually ended up being Kate Bush, Tori Amos, Alanis Morrissette and Fiona Apple.

I suppose there’s a lesson there somewhere. What the men don’t know, right?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

