THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Happy 38th birthday, Nashville Network!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

MTV turned 40 years old in August. While the name still exists as a viable brand, they stopped being a primary source for new music years ago. Meanwhile, the channel itself shambles on as a fully-automated zombie network, with what’s left of their music programming sequestered to early morning Sunday hours for those desperate some of the old religion.

But I wouldn’t expect any of you to shed a tear. After all, chances are you had your own basic cable music channel obsession that bit the dust years ago with little to no fanfare. And for that I bring to you, via this 1987 ad for the “The Great Gatlin Getaway,” on “Channel 13,” The Nashville Network. Launched in 1983, just two years after MTV, TNN was the channel you had on every night, from “Crook and Chase” at seven all the way until the break of bedtime at nine, or at least until you got Judy Frasier’s forecast.

There’s certain things that people like me always say when we mention that we don’t really care for country music. The main one being some variation on “Well, Johnny Cash is cool” or “I don’t like country now but I like the ‘older’ stuff,” usually referring to the “Outlaw” ‘70s performers like Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, etc., the guys who were no doubt “country” but, with their rejection of standard Nashville “rules” gave themselves a certain amount of rock and roll credibility.

I just realized that George Jones is rarely mentioned in that same group. My guess is because while taking the Cub Cadet into town to get more booze because Tammy Wynette poured it all down the drain certainly grants you rock and roll status, his romantic, “Countrypolitan” streak, what with all those swooping strings, kept him from genuine buck-the-establishment levels of outlaw-dom.

These days, I have no idea what someone younger than me could possibly be referring to when or if they’d say they dig “older country.” I’d like to think they’d still be talking about what I mean when I say it, but if you follow a floating timeline, I can’t help but think that “older country” now means someone would be nostalgic for whom? Garth? Alan Jackson? Diamond Rio? Mary Chapin Carpenter? Doug Supernaw? Suzy Bogguss?

So where does that leave us with the Gatlin Brothers? My guess is they’re more well-remembered and regarded than I thought. When I looked up “Gatlin Brothers” on Wikipedia for a bit of background, wouldn’t you know it, only Larry Gatlin has his own entry. Seems like such a slight to…well…whoever the two “non-Larry” Gatlins happen to be.

The rule for band photos is that whoever doing something “different” in the photo is invariably the lead singer. Hard to use that rule in this instance, as they’re all doing something different, and also still doing it the same; just three dudes all wearing jackets with shirts slightly unbuttoned with one guy wearing sunglasses. And why not? After all…they’re inviting you to the islands! Take that, Kenny Chesney.

Which leads me to the real reason this ad caught my eye: The classic guitar-headstock logo of The Nashville Network. Now we’re talking. For while I’m not a country music guy, I did grow up with it, and more specifically, did grow up watching my grandfather watching The Nashville Network. And I mean all the time.

My grandparents had one of those old-school floor cabinet televisions with the big click knobs, a push in-pull out power-volume switch, and squared-off wooden corners that would ensure your pinky toe would be annihilated if you clipped it while running around their living room like a crazy person. And if grandpa was home, and it was after dinner, you’d best bet it was tuned to TNN. I mean, where else would you get an update on how Tanya Tucker was doing in rehab?

Being a kid of the ‘80s, I should have hated it. I mean my taste in music at the time couldn’t have been less attuned to the kinds of things on that channel. And yet, I don’t recall ever really disliking it that much. In fact, I always found it weirdly comforting, if not slightly…um…let’s just say “rustic” when it came to entertainment value.

"Hee Haw" was worth a laugh and Roy Clark could actually really shred on that electric banjo. I also recall a lot of interesting live performances filmed in front of fake gazebos on soundstages with weird blue and red lights. I think there were fishing shows on Sunday mornings as well, which I’d watch on the back side of those overnight weekend visits, because it’s always funny when an angler knocks his tackle box into the lake; a nice, wholesome refresher from having my mind warped by staying up late to watch stuff like “Night Flight” on USA or the latest “Nightmare on Elm Street” on HBO.

But you know the rest. The Nashville Network needed to stay hip, so it was re-branded as TNN and then TNN became Spike TV. All that country music shuffled off to CMT and then when they needed to “hip-up” (excuse me), all that “classic” country was exiled to Great American Country, if that’s even still a thing, and then later to RFD-TV, your home for all things involving Marty Stuart playing a Telecaster in front of a barn door.

Nashville Network was actually re-launched a few years ago, with all the old programming even, but that company went bankrupt a few years later. Sad, not because I care all that much, but because sooner or later that kind of thing is going to happen to all the music I grew up with, if it hasn’t already.

Meanwhile, Suzy Bogguss, where are you when we need you?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.