THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Have a Cher-y, merry Christmas!

From Television City in Hollywood! CBS presents Cher! I’m sorry, the announcer has his foot on the reverb pedal so it’s actually Cher-er-er-er-er! With special guest stars The Lennon Sisters! The Hudson Brothers! Redd Foxx! And maybe you if you could only warp yourself back in time for this episode of her short-lived variety show from 1975.

And just in case you tuned in thinking it’s any old episode, well, you’re in for a treat, as a lone spotlight shines on Cher, singing a few lines of “White Christmas” before whipping off her shiny green robe to reveal a festive, painted-on, to-the-floor gown as the music, played by an orchestra of Santa Clauses, or Clausi, I suppose, swells into a hyper-speed take on “We Need a Little Christmas” that gives her a chance to really lay down some vocal tread.

And unlike last year’s Christmas special from The Carpenters, which at least had that “Look! Kristy McNichol and her brother stopped by with a plate of brownies” conceit, this falls right into that pocket of constant ‘70s variety specials that now seem like transmissions from another universe entirely, with hairy people singing and dancing on a set designed by someone who clearly just ate a can of Play-Doh.

Although, I suppose it’s possible that this particular episode could have been intended to prop up sales of her then-current solo album “Stars.” Also, did any of you out there know that by 1975 Cher already had 12 solo albums to her name? We’ll come back to that.

We get the threatened appearance by the Hudson Brothers out of the gate, running down the stairs in Christmas jammies singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” like the Hair Bear Bunch. If you remember these guys, congratulations, you’ve got me beat. They seemed to be famous in that particular ‘70s kind of way in that they were constant guests on variety shows, they parlayed that into something called the (I’m not making this up) “Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show,” and channeled that energy into a few destined-for-the-cheap-bin long players. Their highest charting single, a bit of twee balladry called “So You Are Star,” is perfectly acceptable, if you can pretend your at-home music nook is a low-watt AM station, overnights in Dubuque.

Next up, we hit the skits with Cher on the witness stand as a woman who “on the night before Christmas” spotted St. Nicholas peeking through her windows, giving Cher and the judge a chance to pick apart some of the technical absurdities of that famous poem. You know, stuff like the judge wondering why she had just a “cap” on in the middle of winter or what a “sash” is. Eventually the judge dismisses the charges due to “ridiculous evidence” before moving on to the next case on the docket, The Easter Bunny. Ho. Ho. Ho.

I’ll give you a second to recover from the laughing fit before we come back from a commercial break to find Cher reprising her regular “Laverne” character, an unholy cross between Ernestine the Telephone Operator and Ernest P. Worrell, who falls asleep and dreams a trio of sailors arriving in her bedroom as the Ghosts of Christmas Past. Due to time constraints, they thankfully skip Present and Future.

Then, Cher, looking pretty foxy in a Sally Bowles-inspired wig, introduces Redd Foxx, who’s got Christmas wishes of his own for all the bigots out there that kind of made me wish he was still around today, before she reappears in a green Christmas-in-the-Alps to join the also-promised Lennon Sisters in a couple of traditional tunes.

The Lennon Sisters got famous on the Lawrence Welk Show and had, at the time of taping, just wrapped up their one lone season of “Jimmy Durante Presents the Lennon Sisters Hour” which was apparently meant to appeal to a younger audience at the time, assuming those young people were already dead. Maybe it needed more razzle-dazzle. Joking aside, Cher’s acoustic guitar-backed version of “Some Children See Him” is actually quite lovely.

The effect of that nice little moment is undercut somewhat by going directly to Redd Foxx, dressed up like a Christmas elf and stumbling his way through some charming, perhaps semi-improvised, prop-comedy items in Santa’s workshop, like a copy of Ebony Magazine for Archie Bunker, giant binoculars for “Raquel Welch’s neighbor” and a chainsaw to use as a carving knife for someone named Euell Gibbons. I had to look up that last one. I’m still not sure I get it.

We enter the home stretch with Cher as a smart-mouthed complaint desk clerk at a department store, sassing the various customers with their defective gifts, before we close out with a long, 10-minute showstopper finale designed to look like a pre-war musical revue; the men all in white tuxes and tails and all the ladies in flapper girl attire and singing “Santa Baby” while chewing gum into those big metal-ring microphones. Then, as the credits roll over a solemn “Silent Night”, it’s clear Cher and Redd had no idea how to lip synch accurately to the second verse. Who would?

So that brings us back to Cher. Her concurrent album, 1975’s “Stars,” her first without any input from Sonny, was an album of covers from people as eclectic as Jackson Browne, Jimmy Cliff, Eric Clapton and Neil Young. Her vocal stylings and goopy arrangements make most of it all sound the same, but her take on Michael Martin Murphy’s “Geronimo’s’ Cadillac” is another obscure song of hers you should probably check out.

Consider it my gift to you. Sure you’ve got a Cher Greatest Hits CD somewhere in the console of the family truckster, but don’t you deserve a few songs of hers you could listen to without having to roll the windows up?

