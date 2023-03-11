Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So there I was, this week’s topic all picked out. And then I heard “Achy Breaky Heart” at the grocery store. Next thing I knew, there I was, a grown man, boot scootin’ his way past the fish sticks.

Just like how you can never be sure how a dream actually began, only that you’re in the middle of it, the phenomena what was Billy Ray Cyrus encompassed our reality the same way.

“This is country music?” said 1992 Fan Fair attendee Sandy Smith of Ottumwa, Iowa, as quoted in a June 11, 1992, Journal, after running face first into the “jumping and gyrating” of peak Billy Ray-Mania when all she really wanted was an autograph from Ricky Van Shelton, which shouldn’t have been difficult given that he was promoting a gospel album that year.

“It hit me like a smash,” said Cyrus in a 1993 entertainment page brief regarding his Grammy nominations, when talking about how he felt when he heard the song the first time, after it had already been performed by a group of flouncy-shirted dudes called The Marcy Brothers and decided to scoop it up for himself, after changing the main lyric from “Achy Breakin’” to “Achy Breaky.”

And before you knew it, there you were in your garage practicing the Hoedown Throwdown and the Watermelon Crawl to a Billy Ray Cyrus cassette with your spouse and their friends for an Eagles Club line dancing night you didn’t want to go to.

Even kids could get in on the fun with the chipper KidsBop version, although it must be noted, with a discreet change of lyrics, because apparently you can’t have a chorus of chipmunk-voiced youths singing that their achy breaky heart “might blow up and kill this man.” For the record, they changed it to, “might go out and cry today.”

Speaking of those Grammys, here’s hoping he didn’t clean off too much space on that trophy shelf, because Best Song went to the juggernaut that was “Tears in Heaven,” and Arrested Development was deemed Best New Artist, for whatever that gets you. And while I’m sure that smarted, Billy should have taken solace in that, unlike all the of the other nominees, he’d continue to hang around for years, which doesn’t mean I don’t miss seeing Sophie B. Hawkins singing from behind flowy curtains.

Thing is, Billy Ray doesn’t exactly qualify as a “one-hit wonder,” since he continued to have follow up “hits.” It’s just that because they were country tunes of the '90s, they might as well not exist.

Which is a shame, because I looked up a few of them and I must say the follow-up, “Could’ve Been Me” isn’t half bad, as he strums that Ovation in a song that owes more to heartland rock than country. Also, he’s left handed? Oh, he doesn’t actually have a mullet at all? Yeah, it’s a ponytail.

And I must admit, I’ve always loved “In the Heart of a Woman,” one of those “here’s how much we appreciate women” songs that earnest country dudes love to do when they’re not singing about how much they enjoy pawing at them down by the creek at the end of some dirt road. On a continuum of such things it’s way better than Sammy Kershaw’s “National Working Woman’s Holiday” or the backhanded compliment of Lonestar’s “Mr. Mom,” which remains, by my reasoning, to be the worst song recorded by anyone at anytime, anywhere.

Regardless, to this day, every time an otherwise strong and independent woman I know lets a belch slip or spills food all over herself, I sing out, “In the heart…of a woman!” and I’ll laugh and laugh. Folks, I’ve been doing that for 20 years now.

Turns out Billy Ray got his unexpected second act thanks to his daughter Miley, who understandably parlayed Disney Channel success into the requisite teen pop records, tours and movies, survived a disastrous first attempt at trying to vamp up her image via a video where she was supposed to be a sexy bird, and then cut her hair short, shaved the sides and remade herself into a neo-ironic edgy pop chameleon with the help of some purloined hip-hop culture bits and early examples of synthwave iconography.

You spent that whole year moping around to “Wrecking Ball,” as she spent the next decade going from album to album trying her best to be the new Bowie, but forgetting that Bowie consistently had great singles. Although, as of this writing she’s had her biggest hit in years with “Flowers,” a song so popular that even my mom has been singing its praises, so shows what I know about her longevity.

Give Billy Ray some credit for tagging along with his daughter down that path only about as far as growing a truly heinous millennium shag and soul patch and by guesting on her TV show. Eventually, he managed to make himself hip all over again, or hip for the first time, by singing the hook on “Old Town Road,” thus being at ground zero for the birth of TikTok hits while kicking back during the resulting “is this real country? There’s rap in it!” debate with the knowing look on his face of someone who’s heard it all before.

Which is why I have no doubt that there’s a lot of muddy, smelly young folks at a future Coachella festival out in the desert who would lose their ever-loving minds if Billy Ray reclaimed the stage, with the ponytail and denim in full effect, just like old times.

If anything, it would mean the next time I find myself dancing up on folks just trying to price off-brand crispy crowns in the frozen food section, they just might not blow up and kill this man.